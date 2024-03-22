7 Honest Questions You Might Be Too Afraid To Ask About Breastfeeding—Answered!
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
I didn't stick to my birthing plan because COVID caused hospitals to develop strict policies, but I was adamant about breastfeeding my son no matter what happened during postpartum. What I didn't count on is how hard it felt to get my son to latch properly. There was also searing pain I experienced with mastitis — an infection that can occur in breasts — twice. It felt like my introduction to motherhood was met with a series of "WTF" and "Is this normal" questions that garnered conflicting answers.
Continuing my self-professed goal of helping new moms and their partners navigate all things related to this life-changing journey, I spoke with Lactation Consultant Sierra Woods, RN, IBCLC, and Postpartum Doula of MelaMama Maternal Wellness to talk about all things breastfeeding.
What are the benefits of breastfeeding?
Image via MART PRODUCTION/Pexels
Woods says there are several benefits of breastfeeding that you should be aware of. "The first one that comes to mind is that since the milk on demand, there's no need to mix formula and make bottles. Aside from that, breast milk has antibodies to create what baby needs, especially if you or your baby is sick," she said. She also mentioned that breastfeeding decreases your chance of developing certain cancers.
What are ways a mom can prepare to breastfeed before giving birth?
Image via Arina Krasnikova/Pexels
Similar to understanding postpartum, Woods says the education is key when preparing to breastfeed. She said, "I always tell everyone to take a breastfeeding class whether you plan to do it or not. I also recommend that you to talk to your OB-GYN and your child's Pediatrician to let them know you're breastfeeding."
If you feel afraid to ask your OB-GYN questions, shrug off that fear, because this is the time to ask as many questions as possible. "Ask your provider if they have a network of people they can refer you to if you're breastfeeding."
What is colostrum and why does my OB-GYN keep mentioning it?
Image via cottonbro studio/Pexels
Woods chuckled and said, "I like to compare colostrum to a milkshake. It's incredibly thick and is yellow. It's high in nutrients that helps boosts your baby's immune system." Although it's not always explained this way, she wants you to know it's still milk. "Think of it like pre-milk that's really hard to come out. The thing is that babies can suck the colostrum out or you can hand-express. Don't worry whether your baby is eating enough because their belly will be really small — close to the size of an almond — at the time of birth."
How can a mom sooth sore nipples while breastfeeding?
Image via Puwadon Sang-ngern/Pexels
No matter if you're breastfeeding or choosing to pump, Woods is adamant that neither should be painful. "If you're having pain, contact a lactation consultant. To help alleviate the pain, you can do a nipple saline soak with epsom and water." Her favorite way to mix the solution together and administer it is by using a shot glass.
However, experiencing pain when you're pumping could be due to the incorrect size of the pump's flanges. Woods said, "Before you start pumping, you need to lubricate your nipples beforehand. Use everything from coconut oil to your own breast milk."
If the flange is too small and your nipple isn't going through all the way, you could experience pain. Alternatively, your entire areola may go inside the flange which indicates it's too big. "Make sure to measure your nipples to avoid this. Breezy Babies has a free nipple measuring tool that you can print out and use," said Woods.
What if a mom is concerned about having a high or low milk supply?
Image via Anna Shvets/Pexels
I personally had a high milk supply when breastfeeding so I never worried whether my son was eating enough. I was more concerned that I wasn't keeping up with what felt like overflow. Woods said, "If someone has an oversupply, I'll ask 'How many times are you pumping' to gauge what's going on. I say that pumping or feeding every three hours is good." But, she said she wants moms to be careful of trying to 'empty' their breasts [of milk].
"I say this loosely because your breasts are never empty, but you should only pump for about 10-15 minutes if your breasts feel overwhelm. If you try to 'empty' them, you're only signaling to your body that you need make more milk," she continued. Hearing this blew my mind because I was under the impression that there was a way to empty breasts. It actually explains why I probably felt I had a high supply!
Should a mom feel that she has a low milk supply, Woods said that she likes to ask a few questions to see if that's true or not. "I'll specifically ask, 'Why do you think it's low? Did you watch something on TikTok where another mom had a lot of milk stored? How is your baby? How many diapers have they had in a day? Is it six or more, etc.'" Her reason for this is because she wants mom to know that having a low milk supply is very rare.
"If a mom truly has a low supply, it could be a thyroid issue that's affecting her milk supply. The total amount that a mom may pump at any given time is three to four ounces which is normal," she said.
What is mastitis and how can a mom recognize symptoms of it?
Image via Anete Lusina/Pexels
Like I mentioned earlier, Woods said that mastitis is an infection in the breasts where milk has sat in the breasts too long. "A mom usually finds out that she has mastitis when she — for example — wakes up from a nap and doesn't feel good. It'll feel like you have the flu because you'll have a fever or your boobs may be red and inflamed," she said. Her tip is to ask your doctor about taking ibuprofen because it can help reduce any fever or swelling you may have. "Also, try to see if you can move the milk [from being stuck] a bit," she said.
If nothing you're doing at home is helping, call your OB-GYN for further guidance.
What advice do you have for a mom who's hearing conflicting opinions about breastfeeding and bottle feeding?
Image via Helena Lopes/Pexels
Woods says there are a lot of misconceptions about breastfeeding and bottle feeding a baby. She said, "It's not always true that you'll be closer to baby because of breastfeeding. Do your research and educate yourself as much as you can." She also wants you to know that you're not taking the easy way out if you choose not to breastfeed for whatever reason.
"Don't base your decision on what someone from your grandma's generation said or anyone else's experience. Ask yourself 'Does this make me feel good' and whether it works for your baby. That's all that matters," she said. While all of Wood's tips are incredibly helpful, I love that she said, "A lot of times people think breastfeeding is something they should know how to do. They even think their baby is supposed to know how to latch. You have to have patience. Sometimes baby needs more time to learn to breastfeed because they've never done it before and you're still figuring each other out."
When it comes to feeding your baby, fed is what's best.
Be sure to consult with your OB-GYN and a Lactation Consultant when deciding how to navigate your baby's feeding journey.
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.