Here’s How Companies Can Support New Moms Transitioning Back to Work
I recently returned to work after having my third child earlier this year. Anyone who’s taken parental leave knows it’s a period filled with love and joy, but for many women it can also be filled with a tremendous amount of anxiety and stress that’s often compounded by growing concerns about both your job security and future career trajectory given the impact of your absence from work.
In my role as CEO of a marketing agency, I’m fortunate to not necessarily have to consider a boss or superior’s perception of my commitment to my job — yet, I still felt a wave of anxiety before returning to the office. Imposter syndrome crept in as questions like, “Am I even necessary?” and “Did things work better without me?” crept in. It made me think: if I’m this anxious as “the boss,” I can’t even begin to imagine the level of anxiety most working moms experience upon their return — especially those returning to companies where parental leave isn’t encouraged and embraced.
Mothers who take time off for caregiving purposes lose a reported $16,000 each yearin wages due to what is known as the "motherhood penalty," making the concept of advancing in their careers seemingly impossible post-partum. Contrast that with new fathers who statistically earn more after having kids because they are seen as more stable and committed.
Addressing these challenges is not only beneficial for working moms but also contributes to closing the wage gap and creating a level playing field in the workplace.
Supportive Workplaces Make All The Difference
Photo by RF._.studio / PEXELS
A lack of flexibility, insufficient support from supervisors, uncertainty about career growth, and an imbalance in household responsibilities all contribute to the phenomenon we see now with so many women either being forced to drop out of the workforce or experiencing career stagnation after having children. This is a systemic issue which means overcoming these barriers isn’t just on the individual — it requires concerted efforts from managers and organizations.Supportive managers play a crucial role in retaining women in the workforce and ensuring their job satisfaction. Women with supportive managers are more likely to stay at their companies at the same rates as men and report higher levels of engagement and satisfaction in their roles. To better support moms transitioning back to work following parental leave, companies should consider the following:
Photo by Christina Morillo / PEXELS
1. Show some enthusiasm for their return to the office
Celebrate your colleagues’ return to work and acknowledge the value they bring to the company and to your team. This appreciation and recognition can help fill the disconnect mothers often feel while on leave. Positive reinforcement and encouragement can also reinstate confidence, something that is often overlooked but crucial as so many moms return to the office battling imposter syndrome— “Did they discover I’m useless while I was out?” You can help alleviate some of this anxiety by letting returning mothers know how excited you are to welcome them back into the fold.
Photo by Christina Morillo / PEXELS
2. Listen
Give new moms a space to voice their perceived obstacles and be sure to listen and help them to find clarity and identify solutions. Understand that working moms are as capable as ever to thrive in their roles (contrary to popular belief, "mom brain" can actually represent a level-up in mental capacity as it increases a woman’s ability to excel at work as she reprioritizes) even though the way returning mothers get their work done might need to change. Providing a supportive ear can help alleviate any anxiety and encourage them to work through challenges as they create a “new normal” at home and at the office.
Photo by ThisIsEngineering / PEXELS
3. Give returning moms a north star
Instead of giving working moms a rigid system of arbitrary parameters to fit within, provide them with a very clear and tangible north star detailing what success looks like and what impact they need to deliver in order to be set up for success. Additionally, make it clear which parameters are non-negotiable and where there are areas of flexibility as it relates to a split of remote or in-office time, hours, availability for meetings, etc. As I tell my teams all the time, as long as you’re delivering on the expectations of your job, and allowing those around you to effectively do their job – I don’t care how you do it.
Photo by MART PRODUCTION / PEXELS
4. Give breastfeeding moms better accommodations
For women who are breastfeeding, returning to work involves additional responsibilities—with many spending an average of 6.6 hours per day on breastfeeding and related activities, like pumping and equipment cleaning. This is the equivalent of another full-time job that working moms are expected to take on silently upon their return to work. Companies and managers should acknowledge this invisible job and better support these mothers by providing the flexibility necessary for them to establish a schedule that works for them so they can block off time or be provided certain accommodations to remove the stress around continuing to pump and breastfeed during work hours.
Photo by RDNE Stock / PEXELS
Ultimately, the transition back to work after maternity leave is a challenging yet pivotal time for new mothers. By providing comprehensive support, organizations can ensure that women do not have to choose between their career growth and their responsibilities as parents – and as a result, we’ll continue to move the needle against gender equality, equal pay, and women’s representation in upper management and beyond.
Sign up for our email newsletter to keep up with all the best work advice!
Lauren Nutt Bello is CEO at Ready Set Rocket, a full-service digital marketing and creative agency based in NYC.
Header image via Anna Shvets / PEXELS