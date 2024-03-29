What Is A Doula, And Should I Get One Before Giving Birth?
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
If you've ever asked your immediate circle, "What is a doula?" and have gotten mixed responses, we're here to make sure you have a full understanding of what to expect should you choose to invest in one during your motherhood journey. There are many maternal facets to consider — like breastfeeding — but we don't want you to ever feel like you have to figure everything out by yourself. Truthfully, moms deserve as much support as possible because there's more to giving birth — and raising a child — than cute maternity clothes and sweet Instagram pictures.
I do love both, but I know that having a strong support system makes a world of difference for moms, so I did a bit of digging to help answer the "What is a doula" question. Thanks to Elevance Health, a top-rated health insurer, I connected with their National Medical Director Dr. Tiffany Inglis, MD, and Doula Support Pillar Leader Sharon Lonix of The Doula Network, to talk about the amazing work doulas do to help moms have better birthing experiences.
So, what is a doula?
Image via Alex Green/Pexels
Dr. Inglis said, "A doula assists in providing education, emotional, and physical support before, during, and after childbirth. They can also offer pain management techniques during labor." However, she wants to be clear that doulas are not medical professionals who can give you medical advice.
Lonix said, "A doula's job is to act as a barrier between moms and their providers. We're actually trying to develop relationships with them so we're considered a part of a mom's care team team instead of being listed as visitors." She said The Doula Network has professional referrals for the provider so everyone is able to be on the same page should mom need additional resources to navigate pregnancy, labor, and postpartum care.
What are the benefits of having a doula?
Image via Büşranur Aydın/Pexels
You can easily come across people who've shared their experiences with having a doula present during delivery, but it doesn't always mean you understand how one would fit into your own life. There could be several reasons why this is true for you, but Dr. Inglis explained that the medical industry contributes to that. She said, "We've been focused on physical, social, and behavioral health [in the medial industry]. We haven't always done a great job about diving into other areas of maternal health."
One of the ways Lonix helps moms who have doubts or concerns about working with a doula is to talk to them in person. She said, "We meet a lot of people who know what a doula is but have apprehension about it. The first thing I say to a mom is, 'Well, let’s meet.' A lot of doubt can be eliminated when they see you and feel the care we have for them."
According to a report by Elevance Health, moms who work with a doula have a lower prevalence of c-sections, higher chance of delivering vaginally after receiving a c-section (VBAC), and are shown to have a better postpartum experience.
How can moms find reputable doulas in their area?
Photo by Polina Zimmerman/Pexels
It goes without saying that finding a reputable doula isn't always a stress-free or inexpensive task. In fact, Dr. Inglis said there's a reason for this. "Most doulas have never worked with an insurance company before. They’re not always working with the doctors either," she said. Elevance Health shared that this means only 6% of women in the U.S. receive doula care while another 40% are still unaware that doula care is beneficial. Sadly, this is because only 13 states reimburse for doula services.
However, Dr. Inglis said they are working hard to close the gap. "What we’ve done is build a lot more tools to help push the conversation forward. We try to put more information at people’s fingertips — including video and written content." This education looks like helping moms build a checklist of how to talk to their healthcare providers, how to look for a reputable doula in their areas, and how to see if they're eligible to work with one. "We're trying to empower people to feel like they're allowed to question their providers and ask for the support they want," stressed Dr. Inglis.
How does a doula help a mom and her partner prepare for labor?
Image via Sofyan Sasono Agung/Pexels
Everyone's labor experience differs from the next person, or even their own prior births if they have more than one child. Lonix said, "It’s a lot of prep work beforehand and some clients are apprehensive if they’ve never done it before." Doulas, she said, are also there to help mom find her voice. " I tell my clients all the time, 'You have the right to tell your provider when you don't like or want something. You can even tell them if you need more clarity about something they've explained," continued Lonix.
When it comes to actual labor, doulas can help moms and their partners understand every aspect of it. "Doulas are there to say, 'Hey, it's okay. Breath' or we can help with body care,'" said Lonix. Something that she personally does is try to make sure a mom's partner will be with her during her prenatal appointments. "I let them know they can ask if it something is normal or not. Dads always take me up on that. During one mom's labor, I actually had to tell one dad 'Let’s take a walk and get some water' because he was nervous about what was going on. At the same time, we [The Doula Network] always try to remind our doulas it's about the clients when they're in the room," she said.
Like Dr. Inglis mentioned earlier, a doula's support can extend to postpartum care. Lonix said, "We can help make sure a client has support after she's given birth. Maybe mom needs a mental health referral. Whatever it is, we try to make sure she has access to it."
The Final Takeaway From Working With a Doula
Image via Yan Krukau/Pexels
Despite the barriers that don't always lead to a clear path between doulas and their clients, Dr. Inglis said she's extremely proud of the work The Doula Network is doing. Aside from that, she wants to highlight something not every mom is aware of. She said, "A lot of moms don't know they can receive benefits that cover everything from transportation to diapers! We're really working hard to create a line of sight for them so people can see that help is available if they need it."
The next time someone you know asks, "What is a doula," share this article with them!
Header image via Sofyan Sasono Agung/Pexels
