These Yerin Ha & Luke Thompson Dating Rumors Have 'Bridgerton' Fans Totally Spiraling

It's no secret that Yerin Ha and Luke Thompson had major chemistry on Bridgerton season 4. In the newest season of the romance show, Luke's Benedict falls in love with a servant named Sophie (Yerin) at first sight when she secretly attends his mother's masquerade ball. Then he falls in love with her again when she nurses him back to health — and then finally realizes both women are actually the same person.

Well, fans have been shipping the two actors since the show premiered in January 2026, and recent posts have more than one Bridgerton lover convinced they're dating in secret.

Here's the latest update on those Yerin Ha and Luke Thompson dating rumors.

Wait, are Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha dating? Netflix In a recent Italy trip recap from Yerin Ha's Instagram, fans immediately began dissecting the post, suggesting that Luke Thompson (or, more specifically, his hairline) made it into one of the videos, and while sipping on an Aeperol Spritz, she was reading a book he gifted her. Plus the second plate in addition to her own at dinner means this might not have been a solo trip. Fans flooded the comments of the TikTok theory, bringing up how iconic couples like Tom Holland and Zendaya also kept their relationship under wraps for an extended period of time. However, other users point out how Luke was rumored to be dating Harriet Cains from the show, and that "even if it is Luke [in the post], they could just be friends."

What has Bridgerton's Yerin Ha said about Luke Thompson? Liam Daniel/Netflix Yerin Ha actually went on the record about their relationship status after Bridgerton season 4 dropped on Netflix, telling The Nightly that “Luke is a dear, dear friend, I adore him as a friend." "We worked together for a very intense period of time for nine, 10 months," she says. "But I can’t control what people project onto us, but my friendship with him offscreen is different to what’s onscreen. It’s about being genuine, and my love for Luke as a friend is genuine.” She also points out that even if she was dating Luke, the public doesn't automatically deserve updates on their personal lives. “I’m not sure what there is to do except remind people in a gentle, polite way, that we are also humans and we don’t owe an explanation about what we do with our personal lives. Our private lives and our public-facing selves are very different,” she continues. “It is an interesting time when people feel like they have the right to be able to say what they want about you, but I think we should be able to just give more grace to people.”

Would you want to see Yerin Ha and Luke Thompson date IRL? I definitely can't wait to see them back as Sophie and Benedict in Bridgerton season 5!