Come one, come all, it's time to return to the Ton! Bridgerton season 4 is finally on Netflix, and we're already getting updates on Bridgerton season 5 (because yeah, ICYMI, Bridgerton is coming back for seasons 5 AND 6). It's widely believed that season 5 will tell Eloise's love story and I'm crossing all my fingers and toes because this might just be my favorite one. Well, we just got the best update on the new installment — it could be headed into production soon!

Here's the latest update on Bridgerton season 5, coming to Netflix soon!

Will there be a season 5 for Bridgerton? Netflix Yes, Bridgerton season 5 is on its way! Reports suggest filming could begin in spring 2026 in England, which will give the new episode that airy, pastel aesthetic the show has become known for. Stay tuned for official filming updates!

Is Bridgerton season 5 about Eloise? Liam Daniel/Netflix Shonda Rhimes hasn't officially told us who will be the central love story in Bridgerton season 5, but all signs are pointing to Eloise. Author Julia Quinn posted on Instagram teasing that we'll see Eloise's love story soon. In the photo collage (captioned "Looking back… and looking ahead"), Julia Quinn asks actress Claudia Jessie if she's read the books, and Claudia replies, "I know everything." Fans took this as a sign that Eloise's story is up next, commenting everything from "OH MY GOD ITS HAPPENINGGG" to "We are so close to the Philoise era! I can’t wait! But first wishing Benophie a successful release too." Plus there's the fact Luke Newton went viral for teasing Luke Thompson and Claudia for stepping into the spotlight. "[Nicola Coughlan and I] were really lucky that it felt like we had two years to prep for it, we knew that we were next," he says during BuzzFeed's puppy interview. "So getting to watch the [other leads] was a real treat actually." Then, he turns to Claudia (Eloise Bridgerton) and says, "You had that as well, to be fair." Claudia just plays it off, exclaiming, "I don't know what you've been saying for the last five minutes!" While this could just be referencing the fact that Claudia — and the rest of the Bridgerton family actors — are prepping for their own seasons, it does feel a bit on the nose.

Liam Daniel/Netflix However fans are also wondering if season 5 could follow Francesca (Hannah Dodd), who recently lost her husband John (Victor Alli). At Benedict (Luke Thompson) and Sophie's (Yerin Ha) wedding, both women talk about their future hypothetical romance when Kate asks whose wedding is next. "Oh, I do love a wedding. All the best people in the same place," Eloise says, before clarifying she meant as an attendee. Meanwhile, Francesca says, "I have had my great love. One time is enough." So it's a 50-50 chance if you ask me! Our social reporter Kayla even dives into why she thinks season 5 will center Francesca after season 4 focused so much on her relationship with Michaela. Who do you think is next?

When is Bridgerton season 5 coming out? Liam Daniel/Netflix We don't have an official release date, but if the show really does begin filming in the spring of 2026, we could see it a year later. Filming takes around 8 months, and in the past the show dropped over a year after filming wrapped (season 2 premiered in March 2022 after filming wrapped in November 2021, and season 3 premiered in May 2024 after filming ended in March 2023). So all in all, we could see Bridgerton season 5 in 2027, or even 2028 if they keep up the 2-year cycle.

What is Bridgerton season 5 about? Liam Daniel/Netflix If Bridgerton season 5 is about Eloise, it'll follow the plot of To Sir Phillip, With Love. The somber Sir Phillip and chatty Eloise Bridgerton aren't exactly a match made in Heaven. But when unexpected first impressions lead to an engagement, they soon realize they might have been meant for each other all along.

Who's in the Bridgerton season 5 cast? Liam Daniel/Netflix The Bridgerton season 5 cast is sure to include all our favorites, but stay tuned for some new faces too! So far, Bridgerton stars: Jonathan Bailey as Lord Anthony Bridgerton

as Lord Anthony Bridgerton Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton

as Lady Violet Bridgerton Florence Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton

as Hyacinth Bridgerton Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton

as Eloise Bridgerton Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton

as Colin Bridgerton Luke Thomp son as Benedict Bridgerton

as Benedict Bridgerton Will Tilston as Gregory Bridgerton

as Gregory Bridgerton Hannah Dodd as Francesca Bridgerton Stirling

as Francesca Bridgerton Stirling Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma Bridgerton

as Kate Sharma Bridgerton Daniel Francis as Marcus Anderson

as Marcus Anderson Masali Baduza as Michaela Stirling

as Michaela Stirling Victor Alli as John Stirling

as John Stirling Yerin Ha as Sophie Baek

as Sophie Baek Chris Fulton as Sir Phillip Crane

as Sir Phillip Crane Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington Bridgerton

as Penelope Featherington Bridgerton Adjoa Andoh as Lady Agatha Danbury

as Lady Agatha Danbury Julie Andrews as the voice of Lady Whistledown

as the voice of Lady Whistledown Jessica Madsen as Cressida Cowper

as Cressida Cowper Harriet Cains as Philippa Featherington Finch

as Philippa Featherington Finch Bessie Carter as Prudence Featherington Dankworth

as Prudence Featherington Dankworth Polly Walker as Portia Featherington

as Portia Featherington Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte

as Queen Charlotte Emma Naomi as Alice Mondrich

as Alice Mondrich Martins Imhangbe as Will Mondrich

as Will Mondrich Hugh Sachs as Brimsley

What is the 5th Bridgerton book? Amazon The fifth Bridgerton book is called To Sir Phillip, With Love, and is about Eloise and Phillip Crane's love story.

