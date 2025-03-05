Your March Horoscope is here...

This would be the best playlist ever.

10 Songs We Desperately Need To Hear In 'Bridgerton' Season 4

bridgerton season 4 playlist
Liam Daniel/Netflix
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Mar 05, 2025
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

See Full Bio
Follow:

Bridgerton is known for its romantic storylines, the insane chemistry between its couples, and its beautiful costumes. But it's also known for its needle drops, AKA orchestral covers of iconic rap and pop songs. They bring a contemporary flair to the show but also fit right into a regency ball. After season 3 FINALLY included "You Belong With Me" by Taylor Swift (not to mention the fact "Give Me Everything" by Pitbull was also there), I have quite a few songs I need to hear in season 4. Let's break 'em down (with spoilers!! You've been warned).

Here are the 10 songs we need to hear in Bridgerton season 4, Netflix!

1. "That's So True" by Gracie Abrams

bridgerton season 4 first look

StillMoving.Net for Netflix

The internet went absolutely crazy over "That's So True" — and posted endless edits of TV characters running during the bridge. So I'm gonna need to see Benedict and Sophie run to one another while this plays in the background, K?

2. "Pink Pony Club" by Chappell Roan

bridgerton

Netflix

Nobody throws a party like the Bridgertons, and nobody creates party music like Chappell Roan. I could totally see this song being added to Bridgerton season 4's music during a big, empowering scene...or during a more upbeat moment in the masquerade ball.

3. "Taste" by Sabrina Carpenter

bridgerton yerin ha luke thompson first look

Gavin Brown/Netflix

"Taste" is all about Sabrina's love — and the other woman in his life. Since Benedict is torn between Sophie and the Woman in Silver, this could be a clever way to play up Sophie's double identity! (I know what you're thinking: What about "Espresso"? Feel free to add multiple Sabrina songs, Netflix).

4. "Love Story" by Taylor Swift

bridgerton season 4 luke thompson as benedict bridgerton

Liam Daniel/Netflix

With the star-crossed-lovers of it all, what could be more fitting than Taylor Swift's "Love Story," which is all about a Romeo and Juliet-esque romance?

5. "Messy" by Lola Young

yerin ha as sophie baek

Gavin Bond/Netflix

Sophie is constantly overworked and used by her step-mother, and "Messy," which essentially talks about the idea of never being good enough, is a perfect fit the moment Sophie doesn't know what to do.

6. "Symphony (feat. Zara Larsson)" by Clean Bandit

surprising bridgerton cameo in wicked anthony bridgerton horse jack

Liam Daniel/Netflix

I know, I know. This became one giant meme and can't be taken seriously anymore. But you can't deny this is the PERFECT party song for Bridgerton season 4.

7. "Sailor Song" by Gigi Perez

sophie and benedict bridgerton season 4

Liam Daniel/Netflix

This haunting and ethereal song has been on repeat — and I can just hear it playing while Benedict daydreams about Sophie. (Or when they finally have their first kiss 👀).

8. "Champagne Coast" by Blood Orange

bridgerton music bridgerton songs

Netflix

This is another emotional song that I've been obsessed with. Netflix, it's perfect for any and all montages and flashbacks, just in case you were wondering.

9. "Birds of a Feather" by Billie Eilish

Eloise Bridgerton

Liam Daniel/Netflix

I love the women of Bridgerton — and when Penelope, Eloise, and Kate inevitably welcome Sophie into the family, this would make the perfect background song.

10. "Diet Pepsi" by Addison Rae

jonathan bailey as anthony bridgerton

Liam Daniel/Netflix

Bridgerton loves a steamy scene...and the people love Addison Rae's "Diet Pepsi." I'll leave it at that.

What's your dream Bridgerton season 4 playlist? Tell us the songs on Instagram!

