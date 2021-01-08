Ignite Your Creativity: Try 120+ Online Classes From The World's Best Experts!
SCORE!
menu-iconCreated with Sketch.x-iconCreated with Sketch.Subscribe

Looking for sweet cookie recipes,

the latest fashion trends and inspo,

or a way to up your calligraphy game?

We'll help you find something amazing ✨
More From Lifestyle
More Videos

A Feel-Good Cause To Inspire Your New Year's Resolution

Last year in the early days of the pandemic, there was one thing I could count on to cheer me up and inspire a little joy each day: my daily walks. Each morning, I'd set out on a new adventure and traverse the hills of Silver Lake (where I call home in Los Angeles, CA) and walk anywhere from 3 to 5 miles to take in the fresh air, tropical flora, and colorful houses that lined my local streets. Never having a destination in mind, I'd wander — sometimes aimlessly — to decompress from stressful moments at work, to forget about the anxiety-inducing news that popped up on my phone regularly, and to seek a little bit of normalcy in an extremely not normal time. And most days, it actually helped.

That's why I'm excited to formalize my commitment to my walks this year by partnering with The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and taking part in their Team In Training Re(Solution) Challenge! It's a virtual challenge experience that you can join in on from anywhere! And if you're not a big walker, no problem, as it's totally customizable to your sport preferences and health goals.

When you sign up, you'll first be prompted to pick your sport of choice. You can participate by walking, jogging, hiking, biking (yes, Peloton totally counts!), swimming, and more. Then, pick the distance you can commit to hitting in January, whether that's 25, 50, 100, 250, or 500 miles. Registration is totally free, and while there are no fundraising commitments, any financial contribution goes to fighting blood cancers, so it's a great cause to get involved with.

Did we mention you don't have to do it alone? I'm spearheading a Brit + Co team-wide walking challenge, and it's not too late for you to facilitate a team challenge of your own with your coworkers, family, or friends.

We know sticking to New Year's resolutions can be difficult, but it's so much easier when you have a community rallying behind you — and Team In Training provides that community. So let this worthy cause be the motivation you need to stay the course, crush your wellness goals, and find a small way to give back in 2021.

Fitness
Lifestyle
new year's resolutions goals wellness health fitness challenge leukemia and lymphoma society Sponsored custom Fitness
Lifestyle Health Today's Must Reads Brands Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

Trending Stories

Go Behind the Scenes with Brit
Feel better, get smarter, and LOL a little… every week.
Trending Topics