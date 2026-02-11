Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

It's cabbage-core season!

10 Cabbage Recipes So Good You'll Forget It's Actually Healthy

Trio of dishes: roast dinner, tofu salad with coleslaw, and cheesy potato gratin.
The Real Food Dietitians | Crowded Kitchen | The Original Dish
By Bre AveryFeb 11, 2026
The hardest part of eating healthier is confronting the foods you’ve unfairly labeled bland or boring. Cabbage was once at the top of that list for me — until I discovered how wildly versatile (and genuinely delicious) it can be. Beyond its culinary glow-up, cabbage is packed with antioxidants and nutrients that support overall health and disease prevention. It’s also rich in vitamin C, which plays a key role in keeping your immune system strong and resilient.

Even better? Cabbage easily adapts to whatever you’re craving. It works well in soups, salads, and casseroles, and transforms entirely when fermented into flavor-packed staples like kimchi or sauerkraut. Instead of settling for processed, chemical-heavy lunches, these cabbage-corerecipes prove that eating well can be deeply satisfying. Ready to give this underrated vegetable a second chance? Let’s bring some serious wholesomeness (and flavor) back into the kitchen.

Here are 10 delicious cabbage recipes!

Sliced corned beef with carrots, potatoes, and cabbage on a white platter.

The Real Food Dietitians

Crockpot Corned Beef And Cabbage

You know that old saying, good things come to those who wait? Nothing could be truer when it comes to this mouthwatering Crockpot Corned Beef and Cabbage dish. This is one of the longer meals to prepare, as it takes about 8 hours, but I promise you, it is worth the wait. It's so much better than a frozen microwave dinner. Your taste buds will thank you for putting in the time and effort! (via The Real Food Dietitians)

Four dumplings with dipping sauce on a white rectangular plate.

Half Baked Harvest

Vegetable Potstickers

Whether served as an appetizer before your main entree, or as a light lunch, these vegetable potstickers are steamy, fresh, and utterly delicious. They taste exactly like something you’d get at a high-end Asian restaurant, and are perfect to enjoy throughout the winter months! (via Half Baked Harvest)

Colorful salad with cabbage, chicken, oranges, almonds, and cilantro in a white bowl.

The Real Food Dietitians

Chinese-Inspired Chicken Salad

As someone who has embarked on the Paleo/Whole30 diet, I know how hard it can be to find recipes that align with this lifestyle. Fortunately, the Chinese-Inspired Chicken Salad is the perfect addition for anyone following this diet plan (or simply people who care about clean eating!) It’s the perfect, fresh, tasty addition to any meal plan and will leave you feeling both full and refreshed after your last bite. (via The Real Food Dietitians)

Three shrimp tacos with cabbage on a colorful, floral plate.

Clean Cuisine

Cabbage Slaw for Fish Tacos

You simply cannot have a fish taco without cabbage slaw. You just can’t! I hereby forbid it. It adds a delectable flavor and crunch that complements the fish and the taco shell, making the taco feel incomplete without it. (via Clean Cuisine)

Bowl with roasted veggies, quinoa, cabbage slaw, and dressing on a gray table.

Crowded Kitchen

Hot Honey Chicken Plate

This is the perfect Sweet Green dupe. Why spend money on the dish when you can make it yourself at home? Not only is this the perfect way to save money, but it’s also just as delicious as the Sweet Green plate. (via Crowded Kitchen)

Roasted cabbage wedges with crispy panko and parsley on a wooden table.

Vikalinka

Miso Butter Roasted Cabbage Wedges

Cabbage has never tasted so good as it does in wedge form. Roast the wedges in butter, sprinkle with panko crumbs, and serve to your guests. They’ll be gone in a second because of how delicious they are. (via Vikalinka)

Close-up of cheesy casserole with meat and rice being served.

Averie Cooks

Cabbage Roll Casserole

Cabbage and casserole are not two of the most appealing words, and the thought of a cabbage casserole doesn’t sound so tempting. However, don’t let the words fool you. This beef, rice, cabbage, and melted cheese casserole is mouthwatering good. (via Averie Cooks)

Colorful coleslaw with herbs in a bowl on a striped cloth.

Completely Delicious

Easy Classic Coleslaw

What better use for some leftover cabbage than some delicious coleslaw? While it’s typically the perfect side dish at the summer barbecue, you can certainly warm up your winter by bringing this summer favorite into your diet. It’s the perfect quick lunch option. (via Completely Delicious)

Creamy potato gratin in a skillet, topped with herbs and browned cheese.

The Original Dish

Irish Scalloped Potatoes With Cabbage & Cheddar

Now this is something you’ll want to save for your St. Patrick’s Day affairs. You’ll win all your friends over with this delicious Irish meal. This creamy, cheesy dish is a must-have on your list of cabbage dishes. (via The Original Dish)

Two bowls of clear vegetable soup with herbs and a vintage spoon on the side.

Culinary Hill

Russian Cabbage Soup

In the world of cabbagecore — where rustic, old-world comfort foods reign supreme — this Russian cabbage soup fits right in. It’s brothy, soothing, and deeply satisfying, with a clever splash of pickle juice that cuts through the richness and keeps every spoonful interesting. Equal parts wholesome and cozy, it’s the kind of recipe winter practically begs for.

