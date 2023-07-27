Move Over Lemons, Calamansi Is Taking Over The End-Of-Summer Menu
Imagine if a lime and a tangerine had a baby. That’s calamansi. It’s the coolest, yummiest, most refreshing fruityou’ve (probably) never heard of! Though commonly cultivated and used in Filipino cuisine, you can really use this citrus in any recipe you make – from bright and easy cocktails to zesty salad dressings. Let us break down the magic of the calamansi craze.
What is calamansi?
Calamansi (AKA kalamansi, Chinese oranges, golden limes, and calamondin) is a citrus fruit hailing primarily from the Philippines. It’s smaller than a lime and round in shape. They start out green, but turn bright orange when they ripen! Inside, you’ll find a yellowy-orange flesh. The fruit is super high in vitamin C, making it a healthy, nutritious option.
What does calamansi taste like?
Photo by Marco Antonio Victorino / PEXELS
Calamansi is less tart than your typicallemon, but still retains a lot of acidity. Each bite will lead you to the perfect balance of sour and sweet, perfect for adding to recipes, drinks, or juicing on its own.
What can calamansi be used for?
Most commonly, calamansi is used for making preservatives and cooking savory dishes. People around the world have made calamansi marmalades, infused juices, coulis, cakes, and even liqueur! It’s also a popular fruit to use for marinating meats in Filipino cuisine.
Where can you get calamansi?
Calamansi can sometimes be hard to come by in the states, so when browsing the grocery store, look out for the names it’s also known by: kalamansi, Chinese oranges, golden limes, and calamondin. If you don’t want to dive head first into preparing and eating the *actual* fruit just yet, there are a handful of calamansi-packed products to try!
For a refreshing, bubbly sip, try a pack of Sanzo Calamansi ($27). Pika Pika offers a deliciously sweet Calamansi Marmalade ($32 / 2-pack) for coating your morning toast, and Big Mama’s has a tangy Citrus Calamondin Vinaigrette ($8, was $10) for big bowl salads.
Sign up for our newsletter for all things food!
Brit + Co. may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.