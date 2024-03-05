What Is Yuzu? Plus 4 Ways To Use It At Home!
Olivia is a writer and content creator interested in food, beauty, entertainment, and fashion. When Olivia isn’t typing away or reading Barnes & Noble’s latest psychological thriller, she can be found lying on the beach, binge-watching One Tree Hill, or sitting on a flight headed to her next travel destination (probably Italy). You can follow Olivia’s foodie journey on Instagram at @livvin_for_food or her personal endeavors at @oliviaa.bria.
It’s citrus season. The usual suspects during the winter or spring season are oranges, lemons, limes, and grapefruits. But what about yuzu? Yuzu is a sour citrus fruit otherwise known as a citrus lemon — often used in Japanese, Korean, and Chinese cooking. According to The New Yorker, the fruit originally derives from east Asia and is wildly growing in China and Japan.
Per Martha Stewart, Yuzu is appreciated at every ripening stage and tastes like a sour mandarin crossed with wild citrus. It’s smaller than an orange — about the size of a clementine! At a certain point, the USDA actually banned the importation of yuzu fruit due to bacterial and disease concerns, but it's now grown domestically in certain parts of California.The actual fruit can be tough to find in the United States, though, so keep in mind that Yuzu juice, purée, and extract are more widely available. You can shop several Yuzu products at stores like Whole Foods or Amazon. Now that you know where to buy the fruit, we are here to tell you exactly how to incorporate it into your meals.
1. Add a splash of yuzu to your marinade or dressing.
Image via Clean Cuisine
A citrus and soy marinade is one of the best flavor combinations out there. You can use Yuzu juice just like you would lemon or lime — but be aware that it is more tart, so you’ll need to use less of it. You can squeeze a bit into your salad dressing or to garnish your side dishes. Beef, chicken, fish and seafood are delicious protein pairings with Yuzu-infused marinades. I would swap orange and lemon for yuzu in this slow cooked citrus salmon recipe from Clean Cuisine.
2. Incorporate yuzu into desserts.
Image via Takes Two Eggs
The best way to include most ingredients is to put them in dessert form. With lemon and oranges being such a popular baking go-to, it isn’t a stretch to use Yuzu (again, be mindful of the amount you're using! This Yuzu lemon crinkle cookiesrecipe from Takes Two Eggs is just one of the many tasty ways you can utilize Yuzu juice in your sweets.
3. A Yuzu cocktail goes a long way.
Image via Takes Two Eggs
A Yuzu-inspired drink will be your friend group’s new favorite trend. Just like a lime juice mixer, you can splash some Yuzu juice in your glass for a tropical, light, and refreshing cocktail. This Japanese Yuzu Whiskey Sour from Takes Two Eggs is super easy and totally tasty. If you're a vodka person instead, then this Tito’s Yuzu Collins recipe from Tito's Vodka will do the trick. You can even add Yuzu juice to a pitcher of lemonade or green tea for a non-alcoholic drink!
4. Make Yuzu Kosho.
Image via Veggie Society
Yuzu Kosha is a Japanese condiment. Per Food & Wine, it’s composed of Yuzu zest, chile peppers, and salt. You can actually purchase the condiment at Japanese grocery stores, or make it yourself to throw in salad dressings and sauces. Just check out this vegan ramen stir fry from Veggie Society for the perfect weeknight staple!
Header image via Yuzuco
