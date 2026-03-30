Getting ready for summer hosting has never looked prettier. In a first-of-its-kind collaboration, Anthropologie has teamed up with iconic Brazilian fashion brand FARM Rio to launch a 51-piece home decor collection. The limited-edition lineup is perfect for outdoor gatherings this spring and summer, boasting pieces like ceramic side tables, dinner table-worthy glassware, plush pillows for lounging, and much more.

Whether you’re planning a patio party or simply want to add more color to your space, these pieces (starting at just $16!) are the ultimate refresh.

As with most of Anthropologie’s designer collections, this limited-edition collab is expected to go fast. If you see a piece you love, grab it before it’s gone.

Shop our 7 favorite finds from the Anthropologie x FARM Rio collaboration below!

Anthropologie Farm Rio x Anthropologie Dessert Plates (Set of 4) Available in three colorways and patterns, this $32 set of four dessert plates makes the dinner table feel more alive and vibrant for the warmer season. We especially love the idea of layering each one on top of another bold plate design, as pictured.

Anthropologie Farm Rio x Anthropologie Juice Glass The limited-edition collab also comes with juice glasses ($16 each) to match. Shoppable in two distinct designs, the handcrafted glasses deliver undeniable tropical vibes. Pour up a summer cocktail, and you're set.

Anthropologie Farm Rio x Anthropologie Fresh Ocean Waves & Bergamot Ceramic Candle This candle can easily move between your indoor and outdoor spaces for spring and summer. It carries the delicious scents of sea salt, white florals, and sandalwood to tap into a beachy energy, so even if you're not jetting off on vacation in the coming months, you can soak up the feeling of a getaway—and enjoy the piece's vibrant bird motifs.

Anthropologie Farm Rio x Anthropologie Ceramic Side Table This stunning side table is so fun and playful, whether you're placing an outdoor plant on its surface or using it as a vehicle for serving your dinner guests. It's available in this rainforest-inspired design, though you can also shop it in a banana plant motif. Simply a stunning statement piece for your backyard or patio.

Anthropologie Farm Rio x Anthropologie Embroidered Napkin (Set of 2) Complete with special floral embroidery at the corners, this set of two napkins takes the tropical vibes a step further for your summer tablescape. Shop the duo for $28.

Anthropologie Farm Rio x Anthropologie Printed Coir Doormat Calling upon iconic botanical symbols, this colorful $54 coir doormat is innately welcoming for you and any guests that come through this spring and summer.

Anthropologie Farm Rio x Anthropologie Cotton Printed Throw Usable for inside and outside purposes this season, this lightweight cotton throw blanket comes in a fun floral pattern and tons of rich colors that truly suit the rest of the collection. Snuggle up with it for an at-home movie night or lay it out on some outdoor seating to grab for chilly summer evenings spent outside.

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