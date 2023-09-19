Would You Try This Candy Corn Hard Cider?
We're only about halfway through September, but as far as I’m concerned, it’s Halloween season. The best part of the holiday is, of course, the candy – and though it’s highly contested, candy corn is one of my favorites to pick from the trick-or-treat pail (AKA the grocery store candy aisle). Now that I don't necessarily trick or treat as often, I need to get my fix in other ways. Thanks to Beak & Skiff, a sweet family-owned apple orchard in New York, I can finally channel the spooky holiday spirit in beverage form with the help of their 1911 Established Candy Corn Cider.
Only available ahead of the season, the cider sets out to “complete any Halloween heist, spooky soiree, or ghostly gala you have planned” by employing the sugary goodness of candy corn and fresh apple cider derived from apples grown in their orchard. It joins an impressive lineup of even more food-inspired flavors such as Sour Peach, Orange Dreamsicle, Black Cherry, and even Cider Donut. It’s also rated a 6 out of 6 for sweetness. Being a gal that reaches primarily for sweets, I had to give the 1911 Established Candy Corn Cider a sip.
And sweet it was! My first taste of the candy-infused cider was punchy and bright, and it definitely delivered on the candy corn. Although the sugary notes were very prominent, each sip I took ended nicely on flavors of crisp apple, which contributed to this bev being more of a real cider than a straight-up syrupy concoction.
At 6.9% ABV, one can of the Candy Corn Cider will do you good, IMO. Unlike a dreary, dazy sugar coma, I was riding a delightful buzz after finishing it, which is *exactly* what I desire from a single can. It was super fun to share with friends, too, as I watched their eyes light up with enjoyment and surprise from just how similar to candy corn the cider tasted.
All things considered, I loved the 1911 Established Candy Corn Cider. If you don’t like sweet drinks, it may not be for you, but it will *definitely* put you in the Halloween spirit.
