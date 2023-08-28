What’s Going On With All The Trader Joe’s Recalls?
There’s been a (for lack of a better word) concerning uptick in food recalls from our favorite grocery store, Trader Joe’s. The retailer has taken action on *five* different products in the past month alone for potential contamination from metal, bugs, and *gasp* rocks! Like us, you’re likely wondering, how the hell do metals, bugs, and rocks work their way into the best TJ’s snacks? Here’s the tea on what’s happening – and make sure to note the active recalls below.
Why do food recalls happen?
Two main government agencies are responsible for overseeing food safety in the U.S. While the Food Safety and Inspection Service (or FSIS) monitors meat and egg products, the Food and Drug Administration (or FDA) has oversight on… basically everything else. But, as Keren Landman writes for Vox, due to infrequent inspections, the agencies aren’t as close to the production process as producers or consumers are. This means it’s more likely that the latter notice food safety issues slipping through the cracks before any officials do.
Why are there so many recalls at Trader Joe's?
Trader Joe’s sources their products from smaller, more boutique vendors across the globe – but this can come with tradeoffs in regards to food safety. The smaller vendors may not have heavily-detailed production guidelines like larger companies do, which can cause a blip in safe-to-eat foods. The FSIS or FDA likely don’t have a close eye on what exactly TJ’s producers are doing, either, furthering the disconnect with safe production processes. It could *also* be possible that TJ’s follows less-strict vendor certification processes for the sake of getting their unique snacks on shelves. Whatever the case, they sure do bring shoppers an experience like no other. But, like Landman writes, with more complexity comes more risk.
Do I have to worry about Trader Joe's recalls?
Trader Joe’s has made a point that all potentially affected products have been removed from sale and destroyed. But, if you purchased or received donations of the recalled products – obviously do not eat them. Simply throw them away or return them to TJ’s for a full refund. No rocks for me (or you), please!
What Trader Joe's food was recalled?
- Multigrain Crackers with Sunflower and Flax Seeds: boxes with “Best If Used By” dates between 03/01/24 and 03/05/24 may contain metal.
- Almond Windmill Cookies: boxes with “Sell-By” dates between 10/19/23 and 10/21/23 may contain rocks.
- Dark Chocolate Chunk Almond Cookies: boxes with “Sell-By” dates between 10/17/23 and 10/21/23 may contain rocks.
- Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup: soups with “Use By dates” between 07/18/23 and 09/15/23 may contain insects.
- Fully Cooked Falafel Heat & Eat: these frozen falafel balls sold in Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, New Hampshire, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Wisconsin, and Washington D.C. may contain rocks.
