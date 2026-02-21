Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

This 7-day wine country itinerary for solo travelers is a dream.

Forget the Crowds: Why Bordeaux Is France’s Best-Kept Secret

Historic townscape with church tower, rustic buildings, and vibrant blue sky.
Getty
Theresa Gonzalez
By Theresa GonzalezFeb 21, 2026
Last summer, I did a month-long home swap in Bordeaux, France, similar to the movie “The Holiday" but with kids and without the whole romance bit. It was fantastic, and the opposite of what you might think of European summer travel.

Instead of chaotic crowds and oppressive heat, Bordeaux and its surrounding areas felt relaxed, stunningly beautiful, and surprisingly easy to get around. The weather was mild (this is considered the "Southwest" of France), the beaches were gorgeous and quiet, and the surrounding wine country towns rivaled my hometown of Sonoma, CA: charming, scenic, and so dreamy.

Whether you're traveling solo this summer or looking to travel with friends or family, here are some reasons to make a stop in Bordeaux and take the many coastal and charming day trips from the city.

For those looking to meet up with other travelers, FTLO Travel just launched a solo travel trip to French Wine Country for people in their 20s and 30s traveling solo. Learn more about this 7-day getaway below!

What to do in Bordeaux and the wine country of France.

Narrow street view of historical bell tower, framed by old stone buildings under a clear sky.

Getty

Some personal highlights that still live rent-free in my mind:

  • Wandering the vintage shops along Notre Dame Street in Bordeaux (elite thrifting, zero regrets)
  • Day trips to Saint-Émilion, a medieval storybook of a town that somehow wasn’t overrun (make sure to stop at the ice cream shop Glace des Vignobles!)
  • Lazy coastal days in Arcachon, equal parts bougie and blissful
  • Exploring Périgueux for its cathedral, cafés, bookshops, and riverside charm
  • A weekend escape to the surf town of Biarritz, where dramatic ocean views and cobblestone streets made me never want to leave
City skyline with a prominent cathedral spire at sunset.

Getty

It was the kind of trip you almost don’t want to talk about because it feels like giving away a secret.

Which is why I nearly did a double-take when I learned that FTLO Travel just launched a solo trip through French Wine Country — essentially packaging that same magic into a perfectly curated week.

Designed for travelers in their 20s and 30s, FTLO Travel has built a cult following around the idea of “travel solo, but not alone,” and this itinerary feels tailor-made for anyone who romanticizes vineyard sunsets and long French lunches.

French Wine Country

Historic building with ornate architecture and landscaped gardens in the foreground. French Wine Country Getty

The 7-day experience centers around Bordeaux and the Dordogne, blending wine, food, scenery, and those cinematic + photographic little moments France does so well.

Left: Toasting wine. Center: Scenic village view. Right: Woman sipping wine outdoors.

FTLO Travel

Expect the kind of activities that make you feel like you’re starring in your own travel montage:

  • Guided food walking tour through Bordeaux’s Old Town
  • Wine blending workshop with a local oenologist
  • Full-day e-bike adventure through Saint-Émilion
  • Tastings of 10+ Bordeaux wines at two châteaux
  • Vineyard picnic lunches with local French products
  • Countryside cooking classes in the Dordogne
  • Market visits, medieval villages, river experiences — the works

Even better, groups are capped at just 16 travelers, which means this won’t feel like one of those massive, follow-the-flag tours.

Trip Details

Duration: 7 Days / 6 Nights
Price: From $4,899
Group Size: Up to 16 travelers

Book here: https://www.ftlotravel.com/trips/french-wine-country

What's Included

Elegant bridge with ornate lamps spanning a river in a picturesque European cityscape.

Getty

The trip covers:

  • Six nights of shared accommodations (private upgrades available)
  • Multiple meals throughout the week
  • Wine tastings, workshops, and guided excursions
  • Dordogne experiences, including villages, markets, and river activities
  • Private transportation
  • A dedicated FTLO Trip Leader

Accommodations span a boutique hotel in Bordeaux and a countryside manor or château-style retreat in the Dordogne — exactly the aesthetic you want for a French wine fantasy.

More New Destinations

French Wine Country is just one of FTLO Travel’s newly added trips. Travelers can also explore:

  • Baja, Mexico
  • Sevilla & Mallorca

I loved Sevilla too, but French wine country is hard to beat. Vineyards, historic towns, exceptional food, slower rhythms — it’s the kind of trip that resets your nervous system in the best way. Bon voyage!

