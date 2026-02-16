7 Incredible Oscar-Winning Movies You Can Stream Right Now on Netflix, Paramount+, and More

I’ve been watching a ton of Netflix shows lately, simply to have on in the background, while simultaneously brain-rotting on Instagram. (I know. It’s awful!) The truth is, I’ve been so stressed lately that I haven’t had the energy or mental wherewithal to sit down and engage with high-quality cinema as I used to. I’m hoping to change that once and for all, though, because I’m tired of normalizing brain rot since realizing the lack of sustenance within this modern activity. It really is just wasting time, and I'm not about that anymore!

To retrain my brain, I’m going to stream all the best Oscar-winning films from throughout the years that are now available to stream. Here’s where you can go and watch your favorites. So grab a bowl of popcorn, some red wine, and let’s watch some high-quality cinema!

Here are 7 Oscar-winning movies you can stream right now.

Miramax/Alliance Atlantis Chicago Chicago (2002), starring Renée Zellweger and Catherine Zeta-Jones, is hands down the greatest movie musical of all time. (Sorry, Cynthia and Ariana.) My sister and I have to watch this movie at least once a year to feel something, and it works every single time. I’d even go so far as to say the movie is better than the Broadway show! The Oscar Best Picture winner is available to stream on MGM+ and Paramount+. Chicago (2002), starring Renée Zellweger and Catherine Zeta-Jones, is hands down the greatest movie musical of all time. (Sorry, Cynthia and Ariana.) My sister and I have to watch this movie at least once a year to feel something, and it works every single time. I’d even go so far as to say the movie is better than the Broadway show! The Oscar Best Picture winner is available to stream on MGM+ and Paramount+.

Francois Duhamel/Netflix May December Natalie Portman shines in this horrifying story of abuse, manipulation, and greed (that's inspired by an IRL story, FYI). She gives her all to this performance, portraying an actress who goes way too far with her method acting, to the point where it’s straight up sinister. Her on-screen chemistry with Julianne Moore is not to be missed, where both actresses give their all to these chaotic and messy roles. The movie was nominated for Best Original Screenplay and is streaming on Netflix.

Netflix Marriage Story Divorce is such a norm these days that it’s honestly about time we get a film depicting such a universal and heartbreaking experience. Just because the marriage doesn’t work out doesn’t mean the love isn’t still utterly abundant. Scarlet Johansson and Adam Driver are so believable in these roles that it’s impossible not to shed a tear or two by the time the credits roll. (I’m struggling not to get choked up while thinking about it!) The film received several nominations and won Best Supporting Actress for Laura Dern. Marriage Story is available to stream on Netflix.

Lionsgate Crash One of the most unforgettable, thought-provoking films I’ve ever seen! My sister and I were just reminiscing about this one and how great it is, even though we haven’t seen it in at least 15 years. Pure cinema! The Best Picture winner is available to stream on Roku.

DreamWorks American Beauty In this 1999 film directed by Sam Mendes, the biggest villain is suburban ennui. Everyone’s bored out of their skulls, conforming for an audience, and failing to live their true, authentic lives. That is, until Lester has a full-on midlife crisis, leading to some troubling choices that, over time, he realizes are just as unhealthy as pretending to be someone he’s not. Mendes’ film took home the night's highest honor at the 2000 Academy Awards, winning Best Picture. It’s streaming now on Pluto TV.

IMDB Casablanca So many classic lines came out of this Oscar-winning classic. "We'll always have Paris," “Here’s looking at you, kid” "Play It Again Sam" to name a few. f you haven’t revisited or seen Casablanca, consider this your official cue. The 1940s film pairs smoky romance with wartime stakes as Rick Blaine — a world-weary American running a café in French Morocco — is confronted with the one who got away. When his former flame, Ilsa, and her fugitive resistance-leader husband walk back into his life, Rick faces one of the toughest decisions in cinematic history: follow his heart… or do what’s right. Whether you’re in the mood for old-school glamour, historical heartache, or simply one of the greatest endings ever put to film, this is your next must-watch. Now streaming on HBO Max.

IMDB Get Out This 2018 Best Director + Best Screenplay winner turns a weekend visit into one of the most unforgettable thrill rides in recent cinema. When Chris — a sharp, thoughtful young Black man — goes to meet his white girlfriend’s parents, what starts as polite small talk quickly unravels into something far more sinister. Director Jordan Peele blends social satire, psychological chills, and sharp commentary on race, making Get Out much more than a horror film. This Oscar-winning standout is perfect for anyone craving a movie night that’s smart and spine-tingling. Stream it on HBO Max.

Subscribe to our email newsletter to stay updated on the latest news on this year's Oscars!