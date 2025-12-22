Where To Stream Every Taylor Sheridan Show While You Wait For Beth & Rip's 'Yellowstone' Spinoff

Giddy up, cowboys and cowgirls, because there’s a big change coming to the Taylor Sheridan universe that you’ll want to know about if you’re a passionate viewer of his shows. Sheridan is known for his Western dramas, most notably Yellowstone, as well as its prequel series, 1883 and 1923. The show creator has also dipped his toes into film with popular movies like Hell or High Water and Those Who Wish Me Dead.

As a cowboy himself who grew up working on a ranch, Sheridan has the real-life experience necessary to craft the grittiest, most realistic stories that keep fans on the edge of their seats. Yet some of the writer’s most loyal fans are expressing concern, since it was recently announced that he’d be leaving Paramount+, AKA the platform that we’ve all gotten pricey subscriptions for in order to stream his shows. But before you hit the panic button, don’t worry, it’s not what you think! Sheridan’s Western dramas will remain on the Paramount+ streaming service. The Yellowstone creator is simply transitioning from Paramount+ to NBCUniversal. While he may have gained his following through his Paramount+ content, Sheridan will be releasing his new work under NBCUniversal instead. As of now, all of his classics that fans have come to love will remain on Paramount+.

So whether you’re looking to revisit the Yellowstone-verse or are hoping to binge-watch for the first time, you can rest assured that you’ll be able to keep watching all your favorite Taylor Sheridan shows on Paramount+.

Let’s unpack this big move. Here’s what you need to know.

When Is Yellowstone's Taylor Sheridan Moving On To NBCUniversal? Paramount The mastermind behind your favorite Western dramas won’t move to NBCUniversal until January 1st, 2029.

​Will Taylor Sheridan’s Content Stay On Paramount+ After Switching Streaming Platforms? Paramount+ Because Paramount+ owns the rights to all of Sheridan’s TV shows and Movies, his content will remain on the original streaming platform. Yet all his new shows/movies after his 2029 deal with NBCUniversal will be released on the latter streaming service.

Where Can You Stream The Upcoming Yellowstone Sequel Spinoffs? Paramount Paramount+ still has the rights to Sheridan’s upcoming projects before 2029, so you can stream his highly anticipated sequel spinoffs on the platform. Furthermore, you can stream Special Ops: Lioness, Tulsa King, Landman, and Mayor of Kingstown on Paramount+ as well. From Y:Marshals to The Madison and 1944, it looks like there’s a whole lot of Sheridan movies and TV shows to look forward to in the future, be it on Paramount+ or NBCUniversal. This man is on a roll here, and he doesn’t seem to be losing steam anytime soon with his plethora of brilliant ideas. What are your thoughts on this sudden shift in streaming services? Let us know in the comments below — and keep reading for a full rundown of all the Taylor Sheridan shows you can stream on Paramount+ right now.

9 Taylor Sheridan Shows You Can Stream Right Now Paramount+ Landman — Stream on Paramount+ We're in the middle of Landman season 2, which finds the Norris family (and all their business partners) right in the center of a major oil boom. Add in some family drama and the cartel and you've got one heck of a drama. Landman stars Billy Bob Thornton, Ali Larter, Michelle Randolph, Jacob Lofland, Kayla Wallace, James Jordan, Mark Collie, Paulina Chávez, Demi Moore, Andy Garcia, and Michael Peña.

Emerson Miller/Paramount+ 1883 — Stream on Paramount+ Watch the Duttons move from Texas to Montana, led by John Dutton's ancestors James and Margaret. They make their way across the West — and they're in for a lot of adventure. 1883 stars Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Sam Elliott, Isabel May, LaMonica Garrett, Marc Rissmann, Audie Rick, Eric Nelsen, and James Landry Hébert.

Emerson Miller/Paramount+ 1923 — Stream on Paramount+ The next generation of Duttons includes James' son Spencer, who has to fight his way back to the Dutton Ranch from Africa when he learns his aunt and uncle, Jacob and Cara, are in trouble. 1923 stars Julia Schlaepfer, Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren, Brandon Sklenar, Michelle Randolph, Darren Mann, Jerome Flynn, Aminah Nieves, and Isabel May.

Paramount Yellowstone — Stream on Peacock It all comes back to Yellowstone. This Taylor Sheridan show started it all! The story follows sixth-generation rancher John Dutton as he fights to protect his home from all kinds of threats. Yellowstone stars Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, and Gil Birmingham.

Paramount+ Lioness — Stream on Paramount+ Nicole Kidman lovers, this one's for you! As Joe tries to strike a balance between her personal life and her position in the CIA's war on terror, she has to take on a new deep-cover assignment...with a new partner. Catch up now before season 3 premieres. Lioness stars Zoe Saldaña, Nicole Kidman, Morgan Freeman, Stephanie Nur, Laysla De Oliveira, and Jill Wagner.

Emerson Miller/Paramount+ Lawmen: Bass Reeves — Stream on Paramount+ This Taylor Sheridan show follows Bass Reeves (yes, that Bass), who was one of America's first Black deputy marshals west of the Mississippi river. Lawmen: Bass Reeves stars David Oyelowo, Barry Pepper, Demi Singleton, Dennis Quaid, Donald Sutherland, Forrest Goodluck, and Lauren E. Banks.

Paramount If grit and grime isn't quite your speed (which I totally understand), this reality show might be more up your alley! The Last Cowboy follows real-life riders who are all competing for a $1 million prize. Oo la la. The Last Cowboy stars Ginger Schmersal, Dan Nachtrab, Craig Schmersal, Andrea Fappani, and Cade McCutcheon.

Paramount+ Mayor of Kingstown — Stream on Paramount+ We're headed off the Dutton ranch and into Kingstown for our next installment. This crime drama follows the McLusky family, who serve as the in-between for criminals and the law. Mayor of Kingstown stars Jeremy Renner, Dianne Wiest, Hugh Dillon, Tobi Bamtefa, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, and Kyle Chandler.

Paramount+ Tulsa King — Stream on Paramount+ Looking for another Taylor Sheridan show? Well, in this story, Dwight Manfredi finds himself in Tulsa, Oklahoma on a mission from his mob boss after spending 25 years in prison. No big deal. Tulsa King stars Sylvester Stallone, Dana Delany, Andrea Savage, Tatiana Lia Zappardino, Garrett Hedlund, and Scarlet Rose Stallone.

