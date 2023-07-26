8 Cheap Hotels In Las Vegas For A Spontaneous Summer Getaway
In Las Vegas, extravagance and opulence often reign supreme – at certain prices that many can’t realistically afford for a relaxing vacation. Luckily, within the overwhelming glamour lies a hidden treasure trove for budget-conscious travelers. There are a range of cheap hotels in Las Vegas that offer *unbeatable* experiences – without breaking the bank.
Let’s delve into eight lesser-known yet remarkable accommodations in the desert city, available at prices that might surprise you. From vibrant resorts to cozy hotels, step beyond the over-the-top shows and blinding neon lights and discover the allure of budget travel. Before summer ends, grab your carry-on and get packing because we're going to Vegas!
1. Flamingo Las Vegas
Image via Caesars.com
Rooms at the Flamingo Las Vegas can sometimes go for as low as $30 a night, making it a super affordable hotel option. 👀 In addition to fitted rooms, the Flamingo offers a casino to play around in, entertaining shows to see, pools (with stellar cabanas), a spa, a gym, and dining options at their in-hotel steakhouse! That's just about *everything* you need for a Vegas trip.
2. Rio Las Vegas
Image via Caesars.com
We've peeked at affordable room rates at Rio Las Vegas starting at $40 a night. Weeknights seem to be the cheapest, so aim to extend your LV stay through the week to save on cash. (Work, who?) With your money savings, you can play at Rio's very own casino, do some serious shopping on the strip, order a nice little cocktail, or buy tickets to see a show inside the hotel. With this kind of deal, we're in!
3. Palace Station
Image via PalaceStation.com
Palace Station is on the cheaper side of Las Vegas hotels for sure, but it carries a nostalgic charm that'll undoubtedly draw you in. Their most affordable room is the Studio Suite, and it can go for around $50 a night on the low end. Its casino has everything from bingo to poker, so you won't get bored if gaming is your thing.
There are endless food options seated right in the middle of the hotel (helloooo, Tacos & Tequila!), plus Palace Station offers a business center if you feel like stepping up your WFH game – Vegas style. 😏
4. Four Queens Hotel + Casino
Image via FourQueens.com
Rooms at Four Queens Hotel + Casino average around $60 a night, which is wonderful considering the amenities the hotel provides. They have an extensive casino with most any game you could dream of, a bangin' in-hotel brewery with tasty eats, plus a handful of live shows to duck in on after all your wacky Las Vegas hijinks. In the heart of downtown, this rate can't be beat.
5. South Point Hotel + Casino
Image via SouthPointCasino.com
Hovering around $90 a night on average for a room, the South Point Hotel + Casino is a fab cheap hotel option in Las Vegas. There's never a shortage of things to do right here. Dine in at one of twelve restaurants or lie down and relax at the Costa Del Sur Spa and Salon – the choice is yours, and you get to make your Vegas vacay your own all at a reasonable price. We'll be by the pool, thanks! 🌊
6. Mirage Las Vegas
Image via HardRockHotelCasinoLasVegas.com
Rooms at the Mirage Las Vegas go for cheap – ahem, as low as $68 a night! When you stay here, you'll be under the impeccable service of Hard Rock International, which offers you everything from nightlife entertainment to luxury dining and spa time. Watch The Beatles LOVE show by Cirque de Soleil *right* at the hotel, too, for an unforgettable memory.
7. Tuscany Suites + Casino
Image via TuscanyLV.com
The Italian-inspired Tuscany Suites + Casino is just a minutes-away walk from the Las Vegas strip, *plus* the room deals are fairly priced. We've seen some drop as low as $40 a night! Though you'll likely be venturing out into the desert city during the day, this cheap hotel has tons to do in the evening. Hit up the casino for a fun game, hear some live music at their in-hotel venues, or sip down an ice-cold drink at one of their restaurants! 🍸
8. Oasis at Gold Spike
Image via OasisAtGoldSpike.com
Though basic, the Oasis at Gold Spike is a friendly accommodation for your LV adventures. Rates go for as low as $39 a night, which makes for a whole lot of savings to spend elsewhere in the city. The hotel gives off a retro vibe with its mid-century design, perfect for nostalgia lovers. You'll easily find nearby dining destinations and nightclubs for midnight fun, plus the location is super close to downtown!
Header photo via Cameron Rainey/Pexels
