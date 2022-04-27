Apr 27, 2022
This is the *Most* Insanely Delicious Chicken and Waffles Recipe
When it comes to brunch ideas, literally nothing beats chicken and waffles. Half-sweet, half-savory, it's the brunch option that never makes you choose. It's also crispy, filling, and incredibly satisfying... and believe it or not, not that difficult to make at home! If you're hosting your squad's next boozy brunch (or if you just want to cook up an insanely good Saturday morning breakfast for your fam), you're going to want to bookmark this chicken and waffles recipe.
Mini Chicken and Waffle Sliders with Maple Strawberry Sauce
Ingredients:
For the Crispy Chicken:
- 1 1/2 pounds chicken breast tenders
- 1 cup buttermilk (or 1 cup milk + a splash of vinegar)
- 1 1/2 cups regular or gf panko breadcrumbs
- 1/2 cup cornmeal
- 2 tablespoons avocado oil
- 1 teaspoon pink salt
- Freshly ground black pepper, to taste
For the Waffles:
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1 tablespoon brown or coconut sugar
- 1 egg
- 2 tablespoons melted butter
- 1 cup regular or non-dairy milk
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
For the Maple Strawberry Sauce:
- 1 cup strawberries, leaves removed
- 1/4 cup maple syrup
- 2 tablespoons melted butter
Directions:
For the Crispy Chicken:
- Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside.
- Use two large mixing bowls to create the chicken mixture. Pour buttermilk into one bowl and add in chicken breast tenders to marinate for a few minutes. In a separate bowl, add in panko breadcrumbs, cornmeal, avocado oil, salt, and pepper. Whisk until well combined.
- Remove one chicken tender at a time from the buttermilk and let some liquid drip off. Place each tender in the panko cornmeal mixture and roll it around until well coated. Place on the baking sheet. Repeat with each chicken tender.
- Bake for 20 minutes, flipping the chicken over halfway through the baking time.
For the Waffles:
- In a large mixing bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, and sugar.
- Add in the egg, melted butter, milk, and vanilla extract, and whisk until well combined.
- Preheat a waffle iron to high heat. Once heated, place a 1/2 cup mixture of batter onto the waffle iron and close the lid. Cook until there is only a small amount of steam escaping from the sides of the waffle maker.
- Remove and let cool slightly on a wire rack. Repeat with remaining batter.
For the Sauce:
- Place the strawberries, maple syrup, and melted butter into a heavy duty blender, and blend until pureed.
- Use immediately or pour into a small saucepan and heat on low until thickened and reduced slightly.
To Assemble:
- Make mini sliders by cutting the waffles into four quarters.
- Place one chicken tender onto one waffle quarter, pour strawberry sauce over the chicken, then top with another waffle quarter.
- Serve warm!
Recipe and photos by Sarah Anderson.
