Host A 'Bridgerton' Season 4 Watch Party With This Four-Course Menu (With Recipes!)

Discover the most delicious Bridgerton-inspired brunch recipes to make in celebration of Season 4 below!

If there are two things we love, they'reand— and what better way to spend a day than combining the two?! We got a peek insideto help us create a four-course Bridgerton(try saying that five times fast) ahead of the Season 4 premiere. These four recipes look just as good as they taste and are to be the diamond of the season when you make them for your watch party.

Rumor-Stirring Blueberry Lavender Fizz You can't have brunch without a fun, easy drink to kick things off! This fruity mocktail features flavors of blueberry, lemon, and lime, and it comes with a foamy, pastel finish. Ingredients

Serves 1 1 teaspoon dried lavender flowers

1 tablespoon blueberry jam

1⁄2 ounce lemon juice

1⁄2 ounce lime juice

1⁄2 ounce heavy cream

1 large egg white, pasteurized

8–12 ounces cooled sparkling water

1 tablespoon lemon zest Instructions Muddle lavender in a cocktail shaker. Add remaining ingredients except sparkling water and lemon zest. Shake vigorously until texture changes to a foam, about 10 seconds. Fill cocktail shaker with ice. Shake 15 seconds or until cocktail is well chilled. Strain into a Collins glass. Top with sparkling water and garnish with lemon zest.

Household Hasty-Bake Oatmeal Pies with Sugared Berries This dish might look fancy enough to serve Queen Charlotte, but it's actually very simple to make! You can use instant oats to speed up the process. All you need for the sugared berries (other than the berries themselves) is sugar and an egg white, which is so easy that we're taking notes for all of our spring berry cravings. Ingredients Makes four 4-inch pies or one 9-inch pie For the sugared berries: 1⁄3 cup superfine sugar

1 large egg white, pasteurized

1 cup fresh berries of choice For the oatmeal pies: 1 1⁄4 cups instant oats

1⁄2 cup all-purpose flour

1 stick unsalted butter

1⁄2 cup granulated sugar

3⁄4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1⁄8 teaspoon salt

1⁄2 cup water

4 cups vanilla yogurt for filling

4 tablespoons amber honey Instructions Prepare a surface with wax paper. Place superfine sugar in a small shallow dish Whisk egg white lightly in a small bowl until bubbles form on the surface. Using a pastry brush, lightly coat each berry with egg white. Gently roll berries in sugar and place on wax paper. Let dry 20 minutes. To make Oatmeal Pies: Preheat oven to 400°F. Lightly coat four 4" pie pans (or one 9" pie pan) with butter and set aside. In a food processor, pulse oats, flour, butter, sugar, cinnamon, and salt until butter pieces are no larger than a pea. Pour mixture into a large bowl and mix in water until dough ball forms. If dough is too dry, add more water. Separate dough into four equal parts and, using wet hands, press dough into pie pans. Make sure crust is even and without holes. Bake 20 minutes until edges begin to brown. Remove from oven and allow to cool 5 minutes. Fill with yogurt and Sugared Berries and drizzle with honey before serving.

Portia's Green Soup We're all about filling, warm soups when temps drop, but when it's feeling lovely outside, switch things up with a chilled (and healthy) soup recipe. Avocado and buttermilk keep things creamy and garlic, chives, and salt add a nice flavor. Top with radishes, nuts, and greens. Ingredients

Serves 6 1 large ripe avocado, peeled and pitted

4 cups buttermilk

1 large seedless cucumber, sliced into 1⁄4" discs 2 tablespoons sliced red onion

4 medium cloves garlic, peeled

6 tablespoons chopped fresh chives, divided 2 tablespoons aji-mirin or rice vinegar

1 teaspoon salt Instructions Add all ingredients except 3 tablespoons chives to a blender and blend until smooth. Chill 1 hour. Serve in six small bowls garnished with remaining 3 tablespoons chives.

High Society Scones These tasty scones will go great with brunch, dessert, or afternoon tea. Just don't forget the marmalade! If you don't have access to barberries, swap for currants or cranberries and you're good as gold. Ingredients Makes 12 scones 1⁄2 cup barberries

1⁄16 teaspoon ground saffron

2 cups all-purpose flour

4 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons granulated sugar, divided

5 tablespoons very cold unsalted butter, cut into small chunks

3 large eggs, divided

3⁄4 cup whole milk

1 teaspoon water Instructions Preheat oven to 450°F and set out two lined baking sheets. In a small bowl, soak barberries in warm water for 30 minutes. In a separate small bowl, crumble saffron into 1 tablespoon water and set aside. Add flour, baking powder, salt, 1 tablespoon sugar, and butter to a food processor and pulse until a very fine sand forms. In a medium bowl, beat 2 eggs, saffron water, and milk until well combined. Gently mix in contents of food processor until just combined. Drain and stir in barberries. On a clean, lightly floured surface, knead dough minimally and form into a rectangle 1" thick. Dough should be very sticky. Don’t overwork. Use a 2" round cookie cutter or glass to cut twelve circles of dough, setting them on the baking sheet 21⁄2" apart. In a small bowl, beat remaining egg and water and brush lightly onto scones, then sprinkle remaining

1 tablespoon sugar on top of scones. Bake 8–10 minutes until lightly browned. Remove from oven and allow to cool 5 minutes before serving. Will last up to 1 week in refrigerator.

Find even more Bridgerton-inspired recipes from The Unofficial Bridgerton Cookbook. Amazon The Unofficial Bridgerton Cookbook by Lex Taylor

All recipes and images courtesy of The Unofficial Bridgerton Cookbook by Lex Taylor.

