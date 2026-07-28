'Children of Blood and Bone' Trailer: This New Epic Fantasy is For the 'Fourth Wing' Obsessed

While we impatiently wait for the Fourth Wing cast rumors to be confirmed (eek!), we have even better news of another must-see fantasy adaptation — the Children of Blood and Bone movie is almost here! Not only will this book-turned-movie premiere in theaters, but its legendary cast includes greats like Viola Davis, Idris Alba, and Amandla Stenberg. This Tomi Adeyemi book is a magical fantasy full of deep messages about culture and belonging that made it to our best books to read list in 2024, so you know we can't wait for this film! Between the gorgeous world building and the compelling characters, this is exactly the kind of movie that will hold you over until we get our hands on the Fourth Wing book 4.

Want to know more? We just got a sneak peek at the movie thanks to CinemaCon, and we have the latest updates.

Scroll to find out everything you need to know about the Children of Blood and Bone movie!

What is the Children of Blood and Bone movie about? Children of Blood and Bone follows young Zélie Adebola as she fights to reclaim the magic that made her people wise and powerful. Her own mother was a Reaper, but lost her life the day all the magic was stolen via orders of a merciless and vengeful king. She partners with her brother Tzain and a rebellious princess to right the wrongs of history even if it means risking their lives. Watch the Children of Blood and Bone trailer above. It's a great, epic fantasy for anyone who loves Shadow & Bone, Fourth Wing, and Mistborn.

Is there going to be a movie of Children of Blood and Bone? Paramount Pictures Yes, we're getting a Children of Blood and Bone movie — and thanks to CinemaCon, I saw the trailer this spring. Number one, this is just going to be a beautiful movie to watch aesthetically, but it's so sweeping and the scale & world building are massive. If you've been missing epic fantasy movies, this one is for you!

But seriously, when can we see Viola Davis in Children of Blood and Bone? Paramount Pictures The Children of Blood and Bone movie hits theaters January 15, 2027! This is right before Narnia: The Magician's Nephew comes out in February so it looks like this winter is going to be pretty magical.

Who's in the Children of Blood and Bone movie cast with Chiwetel Ejiofor and Amandla Stenberg? Paramount Pictures The Children of Blood and Bone cast will feature MANY familiar faces, including Thuso Mbedu as Zélie, Amandla Stenberg as Princess Amari, Damson Idris as Prince Inan, Tosin Cole as Tzain, Cynthia Erivo as Admiral Kaea, Lashana Lynch as Jumoke, Idris Elba as Lekan, Regina King as Queen Nehanda, Chiwetel Ejiofor as King Saran, Viola Davis as Mama Agba, Diaana Babnicova as Folake, and Bukky Bakray as Binta. Even though it appears David Jonsson was originally attached to the project, he's not included in the full list of Children of Blood and Bone cast. We'll have to see if he makes an appearance in Orisha, but it sounds like he's going to be pretty busy since it was just announced he's the new Black Panther for Marvel!

What has Tomi Adeyomi said about the Children of Blood and Bone movie? Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Tomi Adeyemi shared the announcement January 23 on TikTok, and she was all smiles as she shared the news with her fans. Variety reports her inspiration for writing her Orisha series was a result of being "motivated by anger" after watching The Hunger Games and seeing the negativity surrounding the casting. “I’m the kind of person who gets motivated by anger," Adeyemi shared with EW. "So I was like, ‘Oh man, I’m going to write a story that’s so good and so Black that everyone’s going to have to read it even if you’re racist.' That became my writing mission.” It's a good thing screenwriter and director Gina Prince-Bythewood (The Woman King, The Old Guard, The Secret Lives of Bees) is set to bring her creative insights to the Children of Blood and Bone movie. She said, "I am so honored and excited to bring Tomi’s ‘Children of Blood and Bone’ and the vibrant world of Orisha to life (via a statement to Variety). In her opinion, she feels the cast "reflects the whole of the diaspora," stating "this is where our magic lies." However, it seems Tomi has changed her mind. “There is a reason I will not post anything about the adaptation of my work. That’s all,” she shared on social media (via Deadline). “I have not seen the film, and I will not watch it. It’s been painful holding this back from you all…And I’m sorry if any of you thought I didn’t care about US. More than any glitter.”

Be sure to buy your copy of Children of Blood and Bone today, and see the other book-to-film adaptions we're excited about!

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This post has been updated.