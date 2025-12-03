Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Brit + Co Logo

Something new to sip.

So Long, Wicked Margs: Chili’s Just Dropped An A Festive New Marg Of The Month

Chili's Marg Of The Month December 2025
Chili's
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserDec 03, 2025
Meredith Holser
Affiliate and Food Writer

Meredith Holser is the Shopping Editor at Brit + Co, covering everything from seasonal fashion trends and the best grocery finds from Trader Joe's to shoes actually worth splurging on and life-changing beauty products. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.

See Full Bio

Chili’s Wicked margaritas were undeniably popular. The drink duo (titled Good Witch and Witches Brew) practically monopolized my Instagram feed with videos of dedicated fans gulping the green and pink concoctions down and movie-goers belting “Defying Gravity” for an entire Chili’s audience. It was quite the comedic crossover we all needed. A uniting force, truly.

Sadly, Chili’s Wicked margs were just a month-long fare in lieu of the chain’s monthly $6 margarita promotion. Yes, they’re gone, but there's hope for December’s Margarita of the Month: the Merry Maker.

Scroll on for everything you need to know about Chili’s latest featured margarita.

\u200bChili's Merry Maker

Chili's

Meet the Merry Maker Margarita: a deliciously berry-forward beverage. It’s made with Lunazul Blanco Tequila, Cointreau, Monin Blackberry, strawberry puree, and a house-made sour to balance everything out. Each drink is served with a jolly Santa mustache straw that makes the festive season feel sillier (in the best way possible).

Since it’s a part of Chili’s monthly margarita promo, the Merry Maker is just $6 for the month of December. A budget-friendly bev? I’m sold. It’s simply a fun and inexpensive way to embrace the holidays. I’ll definitely be pairing the Merry maker with a stacked Triple Dipper on my next Chili’s visit.

\u200bChili's Tripple Dipper

Chili's

Can’t resist some classic Chili’s action? Make sure to note their holiday hours for the remainder of 2025:

  • Christmas Eve (December 24): Open until 4 p.m. local time
  • Christmas Day (December 25): Closed
  • New Year’s Eve + New Year’s Day (December 31-January 1): Standard operating hours

Subscribe to our newsletter for more tasty food news + menu updates!

food news margaritas chili's restaurant news food
The Conversation (0)

The Latest

Woman in white swimsuit stands by a tranquil pool with loungers and umbrellas in the background.
Food

The Dreamiest Winter Wellness Escapes — From Beach to Desert to Mountains

Costco New Items December 2025
Most Recent

8 New Costco Finds To Try Before December Ends

miley cyrus maxx morando engaged
Celebrity Couples

OMG, Miley Cyrus Is Engaged!

the holiday movie
Movies

Why 'The Holiday' Ending Is The Most Important Scene

EXPLORE MORE OF BRIT + CO

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

B+C Newsletter

Subscribe to B+C

Get your weekly dose of inspo, pop culture, and creativity — straight to your inbox. Subscribe to the Brit + Co newsletter! Visit