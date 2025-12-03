So Long, Wicked Margs: Chili’s Just Dropped An A Festive New Marg Of The Month

Chili’s Wicked margaritas were undeniably popular. The drink duo (titled Good Witch and Witches Brew) practically monopolized my Instagram feed with videos of dedicated fans gulping the green and pink concoctions down and movie-goers belting “Defying Gravity” for an entire Chili’s audience. It was quite the comedic crossover we all needed. A uniting force, truly.

Scroll on for everything you need to know about Chili’s latest featured margarita.

Sadly, Chili’s Wickedwere just a month-long fare in lieu of the chain’s monthly $6 margarita promotion. Yes, they’re gone, but there's hope for December’s Margarita of the Month : the Merry Maker.

Chili's Meet the Merry Maker Margarita: a deliciously berry-forward beverage. It’s made with Lunazul Blanco Tequila, Cointreau, Monin Blackberry, strawberry puree, and a house-made sour to balance everything out. Each drink is served with a jolly Santa mustache straw that makes the festive season feel sillier (in the best way possible).



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chili's Grill & Bar (@chilis) Since it’s a part of Chili’s monthly margarita promo, the Merry Maker is just $6 for the month of December. A budget-friendly bev? I’m sold. It’s simply a fun and inexpensive way to embrace the holidays. I’ll definitely be pairing the Merry maker with a stacked Triple Dipper on my next Chili’s visit.



Chili's Can’t resist some classic Chili’s action? Make sure to note their holiday hours for the remainder of 2025: Christmas Eve (December 24): Open until 4 p.m. local time

Open until 4 p.m. local time Christmas Day (December 25): Closed

Closed New Year’s Eve + New Year’s Day (December 31-January 1): Standard operating hours

