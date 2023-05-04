All You Need To Make This Margarita Is 4 Ingredients + 5 Minutes
Margaritas are a Cinco de Mayo classic. And though there are tons of variations on the cocktail, sometimes opting for the simplest recipe is the easiest and most flavorful way to do it. This drink from Casa Azul stands its ground as a tried-and-true May 5 sip – it's vibrant and oh-so pure, thanks to organic ingredients and chemical-free processes going into the tequila. Get ready for high spirits and a whole lot of fun when you mix this marg – and happy Cinco de Mayo!
How to Make Casa Azul's Cinco de Mayo Organic Margarita
Ingredients:
- 2 oz Casa Azul Blanco or Reposado Tequila
- 1 oz organic agave nectar
- 1 oz organic lime juice
- 1 oz water
Instructions:
- Shake ingredients over ice.
- Strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice.
- Garnish with lime wheel, and sip away for Cinco!
About Casa Azul Organic Tequila
Image via Casa Azul
The newly launched Casa Azul Organic Tequila comes from the brand's collaboration with Mexican actress and tequila lover Eiza González, adding a new product to their successful Tequila Soda line. The partnership marks the actress’ first investment in the spirits market, while paying homage to her Mexican roots.
The tequila is available in Blanco or Reposado – Blanco holds light notes of agave and ripe fruit, while Reposado delivers rich baked agave, candied yams, and hints of toffee and caramel.
Header image via Casa Azul
