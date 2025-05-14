8 High-Protein Frozen Meals From Trader Joe’s Shoppers Say Are “So Absurdly Filling”

Though Trader Joe's is absolutely loaded with sweet treats and fun little drinks, the grocer still has a ton of healthy options to add to your cart. If you're prioritizing protein, you'd be especially surprised at just how many high-protein bites TJ's has to offer! Many of them are actually situated in the frozen aisle, which also means they're highly easy to make. In fact, a group of dedicated Trader Joe's shoppers weighed in on a Reddit thread to share their favorite high-protein frozen meals. You're going to want to add these to your cart on your next grocery trip!

Scroll on to discover 8 high-protein frozen meals from Trader Joe's that'll keep you satisfied!

Trader Joe's Kung Pao Chicken The original poster on the thread noted they've found three Trader Joe's frozen meals that leave them "completely stuffed," including the Kung Pao Chicken. You'll find a medley of dark meat chicken, bell peppers, onions, chili powder, water chestnuts, and peanuts in the $6 bag for a delectably spicy bite. The best part? One serving contains 24 grams of protein (and 240 calories!), but you could even down the whole bag for about 96 grams of protein if you're really prioritizing protein.

Trader Joe's BBQ Teriyaki Chicken Another notable high-protein choice among Trader Joe's shoppers eating a protein-rich diet is the BBQ Teriyaki Chicken. Carrying the sweet and tangy notes of your typical teriyaki, this $6 bag gives you a whopping 31 grams of protein in a single serving. The entire thing comes with about four servings, making the bag weigh in at about (gasp!) 124 grams of protein.

Trader Joe's Chicken-less Mandarin Orange Morsels This 100% vegan frozen meal emulates orange chicken for just $4, and don't assume it's weak on the protein side just because it's plant-based! One serving delivers 20 grams of soy-based protein and a sweet-and-spicy flavor you won't be able to get enough of!

Trader Joe's Chicken Shawarma Bowl This $4 frozen microwave meal is a great high-protein option to take to work or enjoy on busy weeknights because not only does it boast a healthy mix of ingredients, it also contains 20 grams of protein to keep you going! It even comes complete with a creamy, garlicky sour cream sauce for added flavor. Yum!

Trader Joe's Carne Asada Burritos Another great heat-and-eat meal is the Carne Asada Burritos. They're genuinely so tasty, and you don't even have to assemble anything – just pop one in the microwave and enjoy! This $5.49 duo contains beef, chopped onions, and roasted poblano chiles alongside some lemon pepper seasoning for taste. One burrito fuels you up with 22 grams of protein!

Trader Joe's Korean Beefless Bulgogi This $5 vegan pick also came up a few times on the Reddit thread for being high in protein. It comes together in three to seven minutes, too, which is wonderfully convenient if you're just flat-out busy (but need to eat). "I’ve been obsessed with the meatless bulgogi lately," one Redditor wrote. "I eat meat but the flavor and texture of this scratches the Korean bbq itch!" "This stuff is so absurdly filling," another person said. "Every meal I make with them just feels dense (and delicious!)." The package comes with three servings. One serving clocks in at 16 grams of protein and just 230 calories!

Trader Joe's Turkey Burgers Forget regular beef burgers – these turkey burgers are equally juicy, flavorful, and packed with protein to keep you feelin' fueled! You get four frozen patties for $4, and each has an entire 22 grams of protein. One Redditor offered up an easy high-protein meal idea in the thread: "Maybe not the fanciest lol but tastes good enough and is easy/filling….but I take a turkey burger, season with garlic powder plus salt pepper, put it with a cup of the petite peas seasoned with garlic powder and soy sauce….about 28g protein for a little under 300 cals."

Trader Joe's Argentinian Red Shrimp + Ginger Garlic Butter "Great bang for the buck," is how one shopper described this $8 frozen shrimp from Trader Joe's. It makes cheffing up something fancy-feeling super easy, too, since it's already pre-seasoned with a spicy, sweet garlic butter! The serving size is the entire package, which supplies you with 21 grams of protein and 160 calories – that's a dang good ratio!

Subscribe to our newsletter to discover more delicious high-protein options from your favorite grocers!