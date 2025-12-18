For the past several years, the number one New Year’s resolution on my list has been diet-related, and though the exact goals have differed, I’m happy to report that my resolutions for 2026 are no longer negatively charged by diet culture. There’s no concrete milestones I’m trying to reach – only to fuel myself with things that make me feel strong. High-protein snacks obviously play a huge role in maintaining my strength, and I’ve been lucky enough to try all kinds of ‘em.

I’m especially excited to share these six high-protein snacks ahead of 2026 so you can stock up and have convenient, tasty options on-hand to also feel your best. This list contains both sweet and savory high-protein snacks for all kinds of eaters.

Check out my top high-protein snack recommendations below!

Wild Fox Foods Wild Fox Protein Bar Variety Pack When you think of high-protein snacks, your mind likely goes straight to protein bars. And for good reason – they’re convenient, filling, and most importantly, packed with protein. But if there’s any time to reimagine your relationship to protein bars, it’s the new year. You have to try these out. Wild Fox certainly did a little reimagining of their own with their protein bars. Here’s why I think you should add them to your routine: Though there are plenty of bars out there that’ll give me the protein content I’m craving, they’re often a textural nightmare: too chewy, too sticky, too gummy. Ick! Wild Fox’s bars are quite the opposite. They’re essentially like a more nutritious Rice Krispie treat. Familiar, but different. Additionally, as someone who eats a lot of high-protein snacks, I can appreciate that none of their 15-gram bars are peanut butter-forward (which I find easy to burn out on after frequent eating). The brand’s trail mixes are also lovely, albeit they’re not as high in protein. They’ve been a very fueling desk snack and I already can’t wait to bring a bag along for summer hikes.

Amazon Brami Sea Salt & Vinegar Lupini Beans Not to sound too crazy, but this high-protein snack is like crack to me. Brami’s pouches of protein-packed lupini beans are so nice to have on-hand for a healthy mid-day snack that’s not a sweet protein bar. I’ll literally eat the entire bag in one sitting, which has 12 grams of protein. Aside from their fresh flavor, the texture of the lupini beans is really what keeps me coming back for more. Unlike squishy chickpeas, the lupini beans have a bit more crunch to ‘em, which is so satisfying to me. Additionally, the brand notes these beans have 50% more protein than eggs, 50% more protein than chickpeas, and two times more fiber than edamame. If you’re looking to break out from your typical routine, you’ve gotta add these to your cart.

Amazon New Primal Cilantro Lime Turkey Sticks The same old meat stick flavors can get pretty monotonous, especially if you count on high-protein snacks to get you by and meet your daily goals. This is not the case with New Primal’s cilantro-lime iteration, though! Their turkey jerky recipe leverages a blend of lime juice, cilantro, parsley, and chili pepper for an herby and slightly-zesty bite. One stick rings in at 7 grams of protein, too, which I find is the perfect amount for a pick-me-up. If dietary restrictions are a concern, these turkey jerky sticks are Whole30 approved, paleo, keto, and gluten-free.

Target Protein Pints Cookie Dough High-Protein Ice Cream Yeah, you read that right: high-protein ice cream. As a certified sweet tooth (that still loves to gym), my prayers have been answered! Protein Pints makes seven insanely delicious flavors of ice cream, all with 30 grams of protein per pint. Even though they're formulated with zero artificial sweeteners, I find the sweetness level to be perfect. There's a slight tinge of protein powder-y flavoring, but overall, each bite is creamy and rich as you'd expect from non-protein ice cream. To dive more into specifics, each serving contains 5 grams of sugar, 160 calories, and 8 grams of carbs. Given the wide range of familiar flavors and favorable nutritional content, I'd highly suggest you try this high-protein snack in 2026.

Amazon Lorissa's Kitchen Beef Jerky Mini Sticks Echoing the above sentiment about boring meat stick offerings, this beef-based snack saves the day with a unique flavor profile. Jalapenos, black pepper, mustard, garlic, and onion come together beautifully. Based on my personal eating and snacking habits, I'd say these sticks from Lorissa's Kitchen are better for a small snack. They have 4 grams of protein and just 50 calories, though you could easily eat multiple to reap more protein-packed benefits. Either way, they're super easy to pack up and snack on.

Silk Silk Protein Plant-Based Milk Silk, purveyors of plant-based milks, recently released Silk Protein, a new formula that delivers 13 grams of protein per serving. (That’s the highest protein content of any refrigerated plant-based milk you can find in grocery stores at the moment.) Each sip is still so smooth and tasty, you might not notice an immediate difference compared to regular plant-based milk. Silk says it’s a great pairing for smoothies, coffee, cereal, and more. If you’re seeking out more ways to consume protein but crave the convenience, this is a must-try for the new year.

