As fun and whimsical beelining to the fridge to cure your bedtime dessert cravings can be, we can all admit that settling for a scoop of plain Greek yogurt (because that’s all you have on-hand) isn't as enjoyable. Thanks to a recent explosion in grocery innovation, you don’t have to snack on boring foods to hit your protein goals. There’s everything from tasty ice creams to chewy cookies, all of which actually keep you full.

We’ve rounded up the 6 best high-protein desserts you can grab on your next grocery run.

Target Protein Pints Cookies & Cream Frozen Dairy Dessert Available at: Target, Kroger, Albertsons, Sprouts, and more Protein Pints' frozen dairy dessert comes in so many delicious flavors that you wouldn't even guess it's loaded with protein. A single serving delivers about 10 grams, while the entire pint has 30 grams for 450 calories.

Target Lenny & Larry's Complete Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie Available at: Target, Walmart, Costco, and more With a chewy texture and a ton of chocolate chips, this ready-to-eat cookie comes with 16 grams of plant-based protein and is entirely vegan if you don't eat animal products or are trying to cut them out.

Target Clio Snacks Peach Greek Yogurt Mini Bars Available at: Target, Sam’s Club, Walmart, Whole Foods, and more Each of these mini bars made with Greek yogurt and peach flavoring contains 3 grams of protein and 70 calories for the perfect lil' treat to enjoy during the workday or as an easy bedtime snack.

Target Halo Top Chocolate Caramel Brownie Frozen Ice Cream Available at: Safeway, King Soopers, Walmart, and more The entire pint of this rich chocolate-caramel ice cream brings you 19 grams of protein and 360 calories. Plus, Halo Top sells so many more sweet flavors so you can address your specific sweets cravings head-on.

Amazon Koia Plant Based Vanilla Bean Protein Shake Available at: Whole Foods, Target, King Soopers, Safeway, and more If a milkshake is more your speed when it comes to protein desserts, Koia's 20-gram shakes are one of the tastiest out there. The flavor really delivers, and there's never any chalkiness in each sip. The vanilla bean one is quite versatile since you can add it to coffees and smoothies, but they have many more iterations to choose from.

Target Oikos REMIX Vanilla, Chocolate & Graham Greek Yogurt Available at: Walmart, Target, Costco, King Soopers, and more These small cups of Greek yogurt with mix-ins are so delicious and easy to bring along with you to the office or gym for added fuel. This particular flavor contains 11 grams of protein to support your goals.

Subscribe to our newsletter to discover more of the best snacks to try in 2026!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.