12 Festive Christmas Movies On Disney Plus To Stream This Weekend
Disney movies already have a dose of pixie dust, but when you add some Christmas cheer, they become even *more* magical than they already are. There are plenty of amazing Christmas movies on Disney plus that you can watch from the comfort of your own couch. So grab a mug of hot cocoa, your favorite blanket , and snuggle up with someone you love — it's movie time! And don't forget to check out 14 Brand New Christmas Movies To Add To Your Calendar . You won't regret it ;).
The Nightmare Before Christmas
TBH, you can watch this as a Christmas movie or a Halloween movie, which just makes it twice as fun. Jack Skellington is Halloweentown's pumpkin king, but when he finds Christmastown, his worldview totally changes. Naturally, his next move is kidnapping Santa Claus so he can take Christmas over.
The Santa Clause
Scott (Tim Allen) and his son Charlie (Eric Lloyd) get swept up to the North Pole after Santa falls off their roof. The elves explain that since Scott is responsible for the death of the old Santa, he has to take up the mantle to keep the spirit of Christmas alive.
Dashing Through The Snow
Eddie (Ludacris) has lost his Christmas spirit. That is, until he spends Christmas Eve with his daughter Charlotte, and they run into a mysterious man named Nick who wears a red suit and claims to be the real Santa.
Home Alone
The Muppet Christmas Carol
This isn't your average A Christmas Carol . With a monster cast that includes Kermit the Frog as Bob Cratchit, Michael Caine's Ebenezer Scrooge goes on a journey with the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future.
Noelle
Noelle is brimming with all the Christmas cheer you'd expect from Santa's daughter, but it struggling in the shadow of her brother Nick, who's next-in-line to be Santa and is an absolute nervous wreck. Noelle is all in favor of Nick taking a vacation — until he doesn't come back.
The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
Clara travels to a magical and mysterious world in search of a magical key. She meets a slew of familiar yet brand new characters, including a group of mice, a soldier named Phillip, and a number of regents who preside over the known three realms. but now, Phillip and Clara have to enter the fourth realm if they want to restore order to the land.
The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe
Peter, Susan, Edmund, and Lucy are evacuated from war-torn London during World War II. At the professor's house in the country, they stumble upon an enchanted wardrobe that leads them to the magical land of Narnia — and learn about a prophecy that says they'll lead the land from the clutches of its terrifying evil queen.
While You Were Sleeping
Rom-com lovers definitely need to check out this classic, which stars Sandra Bullock as Lucy, who saves Peter from an oncoming train. While Peter ends up in the hospital, Lucy accidentally leads his family to believe she's his fiancée — and is welcomed into their home for Christmas.
The Ultimate Christmas Present
Starring Halle Hirsch and Brenda Song, this Disney Channel movie follows Allie and Sam, who use Santa's weather machine to make is snow in LA. But when the weather continues to spiral out of control, the girls have to team up with Santa Claus himself to set things right.
Wrapped Up In Christmas
Heather, manager at the local mall, is not a fan of the Christmas season. It's her job to cancel the leases of under-performing stores, but everything changes when her 8-year-old niece asks the mall Santa to bring Heather a boyfriend.
What's your favorite Christmas movie on Disney Plus? I will definitely be rewatching The Nutcracker and the Four Realms !
