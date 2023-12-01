The Cutest Christmas Nail Designs + Colorful Polishes For Perfecting The Holidays
Sprinkle the magic of Christmas into every seasonal activity by creating some festive Christmas nail designs! Whether you like to lean towards the traditional reds and greens or prefer to think colorfully outside the box, the polishes and Christmas nail designs below will set your mood and nail look right. Winter nails don't have to be drab – from star-studded nail art to bejeweled nail beds, we've got just the inspo for you.
Christmas Nail Colors
essie 'Off Tropic'
You can't get your dream Christmas nail designs done without some stellar nail polishes! If your look involves a deep green, this shiny pick will help you pull it off easily. Use it to coat the entire nail for a sultry seasonal mani.
KIKI World Pretty Nail Graffiti 'Liquid Chrome'
With Christmas comes cold, and this nail polish pen screams icy. The thinner brush helps you control your application, especially if you're aiming for more intricate designs.
OPI Infinite Shine 'Bubble Bath'
This baby pink will look gorgeous as a solid coat for Christmas-y dates and dinner parties.
ILNP 'Ruby'
It's red. It's glittery. It's perfect for the holidays!
essie 'Winter Trend'
This nail polish is reminiscent of fresh snow, truly bringing the outdoors in for your next DIY Christmas mani.
Sally Hansen Insta-Dri 'White on Time'
A super solid white nail polish, alongside a thin nail art brush, can be used to paint snowmen, gift wrap, or snowflakes like some of our featured Christmas nail designs depict.
Glamonade 'Foil Gold'
For the lazy gal manicurists, this golden-dotted polish contrasts especially well over a solid red or green for the Christmas season. Just two coats, and your look is complete.
essie 'U Wish'
Embrace the holidays with this fiery red that defies expectations of what a Christmas color should be.
OPI Infinite Shine 'Hot Toddy Naughty'
This one color will work excellently for minimalist Christmas nail designs – use it to dot, stripe, or wear it on its own.
Revlon 'Iced Mauve'
Sparkles are a must for Christmas, which is why we're heavily eyeing this potent pink.
Christmas Nails Inspo
IG @julyninetysix
Nifty-Gifty Gems
Use small nail gems of any color to infuse your Christmas nail designs with festive energy. We're loving red in particular because it just feels luxurious! (via Nataszija / July Ninety Six)
IG @brydiedoesnails
Deep Red Elegance
The bold red French tips, in combination with some art deco-inspired golden stars, can really bring your seasonal mani to the next level. (via Brydie)
IG @beautyspace_charlotte
Colorful Christmas Stars
Use a stencil or freehand these tiny stars in different chrome nail colors for a more jolly vibe this year. (via Charlotte Herberts)
IG @gelsbybry
(Gift) Wrap It Up
A nail art brush can be used to paint on cutie little Christmas bows like this silvery one!
(via Bryony Howell)
IG @napaznokciach
Classic Colors
Multicolor nails are not dead – take the trend further for the holidays by crafting your look with a mix of whites, golds, greens, and reds.
(via Oliwia Krauz)
IG @melous_nails
Let It Shine
For an understated (yet still spirited) Christmas manicure, glitter will be your go-to. We love the gradient effect that this hand has on!
(via Melou's Nails)
IG @peachinails
Merry & Bright
Tiny star details are sure to turn heads this Christmas! You could use any hue, but a standout gold like this one really makes your nails pop!
(via Peachi Nails)
