These Foodie Gift Ideas Are Like Nothing They've Ever Seen Before
Foodies – you know 'em, and you love 'em. They're the ones that always bring food to the function, making sure everyone's well-fed. They're constantly breaking a sweat in the kitchen when they're whipping up those elaborate dinner recipes that you just can't stop craving. This season, return the favor of those curated dinner parties and lively happy hours by giving your favorite foodie one of these 31 unique foodie gifts. From kitchen accessories to home goods, apparel to cookbooks, your food-loving pal is going to love these tasteful picks.
Big Night Snack Plates
These snack-shaped small plates make room for shareable charcuterie spreads and, of course, Girl Dinner.
Umamicart Girl Dinner Holiday Gift Set
Speaking of Girl Dinner, this pre-packaged gift set has everything required for the feminine feast. Buzzy brands like Graza and Fishwife join the pack for that extra wow-factor.
Candier Swiss Miss Candle
This hot chocolate-scented candle's aroma is so irresistibly yummy. Your foodie friend will definitely appreciate the marshmallow garnish.
Lisa Says Gah! Holiday Nail Art Stickers
Winter nails will never be the same after they get a tasty treatment from these food-themed nail stickers. We're obsessing over the martini glasses!
Big Night Pasta Candle
If your foodie pulled out a butter candleat any point this year, we promise they'll go bonkers for this pasta candle. The flame burns bright from the center, perfect for a romantic, carb-filled candelit dinner.
American Spoon Lemon Curd
This lemon curd has 5-star reviews all around. It's tangy yet smooth, custardy but punchy. If we can't convince you to buy it, take this hilarious review as proof for its flawless flavor: "Ordered for my stepdaughter and she was eating it right out of the jar. It was a hit."
More Is More: Get Loose in the Kitchen: A Cookbook by Molly Baz
This bold book by cool cookin' girl, Molly Baz, encourages risk-taking in the kitchen and a pure "cooking for fun" mentality, which we could all use a heaping serving of, no?
Nonnas Grocer Large Avocado Candle
Since (allegedly) avocado toast is out, gift them this wacky avo wick.
The Corto Cup Cocktail Kit
2023 saw a surge in olive oil drinks (see: Starbucks' Oleato and Graza x Aura Bora), and this cocktail kit allows you or your recipient craft your very own in very few steps. Plus, it yields 8 glasses if you'd like to share with the whole holiday party.
Soul Food Candle Company Ube Got Cakes Candle
This sweet scent is a tribute to ube, the popular purple yam used to make drinks, desserts (like butter mochi), and more. The ube is joined by notes of cake batter and coconut for a heavenly sniffing experience.
The Pasta Tarot: A 78-Card Deck for Delicious Divination
Your local astrology-loving foodie will instantly want to noodle with this super fun deck. The cards' themes are rooted in the authors' queer Italian American identities, offering an insightful and unique take on tarot.
Fishwife Anchovy Lover's Set
Any foodie will already know the tinned fish greatness of Fishwife, making this gift set all the more worth it – it's fit with a stylish baseball cap, toothpicks, and a 3-pack of the brand's Cantabrian Anchovies.
little puzzle thing Rainbow Jelly Puzzle
Though you could snag this 12x12-inch puzzle in hot dog or pizza form, we just can't get enough of the vintage-esque rainbow jelly.
Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat: Mastering the Elements of Good Cooking by Samin Nosrat
Salt, fat, acid, and heat are the four main building blocks of creating an excellent dish. If your foodie friend is seeking more guidance, Samin Nosrat lays out the process simply and deliciously.
Jellycat Amuseable Happy Boiled Egg
We owe a lot to eggs – omelets, deviled eggs, cakes, cookies – the list goes on and on. This soft, palm-sized plush is an adorable tribute to the great egg!
Brainstream Al Dente Singing Floating Pasta Timer
This pasta timer (AKA Mr. Al Dente) sings whenever your pot of pasta's done cooking. It may be a more gimmicky foodie gift, but it can really spare you from throwing noodles at the wall.
Fine & Raw The "Coming Down The Chimney" Gift Set
Not only is the packaging appealing, but the chocolate bars and truffles inside this gift set are impeccable. When you hand off this foodie gift, you'll be the gift-giver with taste.
Maldon Sea Salt Flakes
Maldon salt has unknowingly become the top salt choice for the Cool Kids™️ in the kitchen. The chunky flakes are perfectly balanced in flavor. Sprinkle some on a batch of chocolate chip cookies, and you'll never go back.
Heilala x Clevr Blends Gingerbread Vanilla Extract
Since the holidays are *the* time for festive flavors, this gingerbread-infused vanilla extract is a prime pick for gifting. Help them elevate each of their Christmas dessertsthis year with a bottle (or two)!
True Tea Matcha Set
True foodies will recognize the importance of a proper matcha ritual. This gift setarrives with high-quality matcha powder, a whisk, and a whisk holder for the most seamless brew.
High Point Creamery Pint Club Membership
High Point Creamery is slingin' some of the best ice cream we've ever tasted. Their Pint Club is the ultimate opportunity to gift someone else (or yourself – no judgements here) something quite sweet!
What's for Dessert: Simple Recipes for Dessert People: A Baking Book by Claire Saffitz
Take it from baking queen Claire Saffitz for tips on creating a sweet little treat.
Hedley & Bennett Smock
If they practically live in the kitchen, an apron or smock is a must for eliminating stains and messes. This one comes in a ton of different colors to suit the chef in your life!
Brightland Pizza Oil
This oil is fancy – it's made from three different kinds of olives then gets cold-pressed with raw jalapeños, garlic, oregano, and basil for that pizza-y flavor.
BjornQorn Ruby Popcorn
This popcorn is unlike any popcorn we've ever tasted before. Made in collaboration with Ruby, the savory snack gets a sweeter, tangier treatment with the brand's signature hibiscus.
This Is My Baking Shirt
Their official (and iconic) kitchen uniform awaits!
Pon the Store Cocktail Napkins
For the foodie who can't resist a good cocktail, these printed napkins make for the perfect complement to a drink – plus, they set the tone for a night full of sippin'.
Somos Mi Macha Es Tu Macha Holiday Gift Set
Chili oiland chili crisp have grown in popularity alongside Asian dishes, but we're confident your foodie pal has never heard of Mexican chili crisp before. This one from Somos is made from a blend of avocado oil, nuts, seeds, and ground chiles.
Mushroom Kitchen Timers
These little fungis keep track of what's in the oven so that mealtime is successful every time.
Dill Pickle Ketchup & Mustard
For those who love a pickle, this ketchup-mustard duo will be the talk of the table. The dinner table, that is.
Taiyaki Maker
With this iron mold, they can bring the iconic Japanese street food, taiyaki, to them.
