From Closet Clutter to Closet Envy: 4 Organization Hacks You Need To Know
It’s a happy day when we get to put away our sweaters and jackets and pull out our sundresses and sandals for warmer weather, which (we swear) is just around the corner. Organizing your closet can seem like a daunting task, but creating a simple system for success can make it manageable and even enjoyable. When you start each morning by opening your closet and see the picture perfect image of organization, you know you’re going to have a good day. Not only does it look good, but it makes getting ready so, so much easier. We talked to THE queen of organization, Jill Pollack, who runs a whole business helping women get organized. Here’s what she told us.
Hack 1: Keep your staples front and center
Photo by Liza Summer
“People always ask me, ‘what’s your system?’ But it’s different for everyone,” Pollack says. “Do you think a skirt is casual? Do you wear more color or neutrals? For many people, their work and going out attire overlap.” Pollack recommends that instead of sectioning your closet into work clothes, going-out clothes and the like, think in simple terms and keep your staple items in front so they are easy to find. “Black tie clothes are for a rare occasion, so stick them in the back of your closet or a whole other closet all together.”
Hack 2: Don't be overly sentimental
Photo by Kassandre Pedro
You must learn to let go of those items you are never going to wear, like the jeans you keep thinking you’ll fit into someday or the t-shirt that you wouldn’t be caught dead in but reminds you of freshman year of college. “If you haven’t worn it in over a year and your weight and lifestyle have stayed pretty much the same, pass on it,” Pollack says. Other items Pollack says you need to chuck — anything irrevocably stained, not worth repairing, clothes you’ve tried on at least three times this year and rejected and items that make you feel unattractive.
Hack 3: Store seasonal items cleanly and neatly
Shutterstock
Pollack says the best way to keep your clothes in good shape when you are going to go months without wearing them is by first making sure they are clean, neatly folding them and sticking them in a cedar chest.
Hack 4: Create a system for shoes based on your closet size
Photo by Anastasia Shuraeva
Unless you have a shoe organization system set in place, your shoes are going to end up in a big heap on your closet floor. “If you have room for shelves, I like putting shoes there, at eye level,” Pollack says. “If you have a lot of closet floor space, I like double and triple shoe racks. But a hanging shoe rack works too.”
Shop Closet Organization Items
Amazon Basics Non-Slip Suit Clothes Hangers
Follow us on Pinterest for more design inspo!
This post has been updated.
Main image by Anastasia Shuraeva