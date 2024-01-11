13 Cozy Sweaters You'll Want To Wear Every Day This Winter
There's nothing like a good sweater to make you feel cute and cozy at the same time. They're some of the most versatile clothing items around! You can wear your favorite sweaters with jeans, trousers, skirts — the outfit potential is off the charts. I'm a huge sweater gal myself, and wear one almost every single day during the winter. Here are some of my favorite stylish and comfy picks to add to your shopping cart!
Valentine's Day Sweaters
BTFBM Heart Print Sweater
Thanks to Mean Girls, our favorite throwback color combo (pink and black) is back and better than ever. The heart print is perfect for your Valentine's Day dinner — even if you're dining solo and just love seasonal aesthetics! Plus the great thing about a multi-colored sweater is that it gives you multiple color palettes to pick from.
Target Heart Postage Stamp Graphic Cardigan
The heart theme continues with an adorable pink and red postage stamp design! This cardigan is great for modern art lovers because the bright colors and graphic design feels like the perfect '00s take on the '60s. Since this is a cardigan, it looks just as good over a dress as it does with jeans!
Target Amour Graphic Sweater
If you're dreaming up a Paris trip for later this summer, get into a European mindset by *literally* wearing love around on your sweater. Since the piece is red, you'll also be able to hop on the hottest color trend of the season.
Open Edit Rib Half Zip Sweater
For a moodier take on pink, opt for a mauve or a dusty rose. It's still romantic without feeling too in-your-face. Plus since it's a half zip, it adds a little bit of athletic edge that literally goes perfectly with a pair of metallic shoes.
ASOS DESIGN Knit Collar Shirt Cardigan
When your sweater is a single color, rely on interesting necklines, silhouettes, and varying textures to make things more visually interesting. Case in point: the shiny buttons against the soft knit of this cardigan, as well as the oversized (ie: playful) collar!
Maeve Easy Pullover Sweater
Barbie pink is far from over, especially when a sweater is *this* cute! I'm drooling over the balloon sleeves, ribbed design, and mini mock neck. It's romantic and casual at the same time, which is exactly the kind of energy I'm trying to bring into 2024.
Neutral Sweaters
J. Crew Striped Rollneck™ Sweater
Looking for something more neutral? Stripes and a ribbed neck still allow you to have fun, even when you're not working with colors. Plus, it just gives you the excuse to wear crazy accessories.
J. Crew Raglan Fitted-Waist Crewneck Sweater
You really can't go wrong with a simple white sweater. It's good all year long! Pair this one with straight leg jeans, booties, and a headband, or wear it with a bright midi skirt.
PRETTYGARDEN Buttoned Cardigan
Channel your inner Meg Ryan with a buttoned cardigan that is perfect for movie days and outdoor excursions alike. Pair with jeans and gold hoop earrings, trust me.
Colorful Sweaters
DOLAN Colorblock Crewneck Sweater
Instead of a regular, symmetrical pattern, add some extra interest to your 'fit with a colorblock sweater. I'm obsessed with the mix of lime and camel here — there's contrast but since they're similar tones, they don't clash. Love!
& Other Stories Mock-Neck Sweater
This mock-neck sweater is a Brit + Co team favorite, and I love how, when you pair this navy shade with dark wash denim, you get a sophisticated monochromatic outfit.
Maeve Colorblock Cable Sweater
In addition to multiple colors, wearing a sweater with multiple weaves adds even more texture and will turn heads no matter where you go! I need one STAT.
Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit Lightweight Long-Sleeve V-Neck Sweater
A simple lightweight sweater is a wardrobe must-have because of how easy it is to layer, and how many other pieces it goes with! This easy breezy shade of blue says summer, even in the dead of winter.
