The New "Magnolia Parks" TV Show Is "Gossip Girl" Meets "Bridgerton"
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
BookTok has a never-ending supply of ideas for new TV shows and movies. Emily Henry's Book Lovers, Taylor Jenkins Reid's The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Bonnie Garmus' Lessons in Chemistry, Colleen Hoover's It Ends With Us — there are so many to pick from! The latest beloved book to get the live-action treatment is Jessa Hastings' Magnolia Parks (a hashtag that currently has 68 million views on TikTok), and not only does the show promise to be as dramatic and glam as the book series, it's going to be *beautiful* thanks to A24. Here's what we know about the upcoming series.
What is Magnolia Parks about?
In Magnolia Parks, Magnolia and BJ Ballentine couldn't be more different. After all, she's wealthy, type-A, and looks after her own interests and he's an irresponsible bad boy who let her heart in pieces. But their romance is written in the stars, and everything they do to try to get over each other just reinforces the knowledge they're meant to be. As their dysfunctional habits start to catch up to them, their lives start to show it, and they have to decide once and for all whether they're going to embrace their love or snuff it out.
Fans constantly say the book reminds them of Gossip Girl, and considering there seems to be plenty of drama to go around in high society London, it's also giving us Bridgerton vibes. We're here for it!!
Will there be a Magnolia Parks TV show?
Yes, we're getting a Magnolia Parks TV show! A24 (the series behind Priscillaand Euphoria). There's no word yet on cast or crew but we'll be sure to keep you updated.
Is Magnolia Parks a standalone?
No, Magnolia Parks is the first book in a series. After you've finished the last chapter, you'll want to pick up Daisy Haites, which follows titular character Daisy, who's trying to live a normal life...despite the fact she's heiress to a criminal empire (casual). Daisy Haites is followed by Magnolia Parks: The Long Way Home, Daisy Haites: The Great Undoing, and the brand new Magnolia Parks: Into the Dark.
Is the Magnolia Parks book spicy?
Magnolia Parks does feature a lot of sex, but the scenes aren't overly explicit. We'd recommend checking reviews if you're curious about whether your kid or younger teen should read it!
