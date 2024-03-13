7 Expert Makeup And Skincare Tips For How To Look Younger
Makeup can be our friend, but it can also be our foe. Sure, the products that you reach for to enhance your features can be transformative in a positive way...unless you’re not using them correctly. Chances are if you’ve been using the same products or following the same practices for years, your routine is likely outdated. In turn, this can contribute to your skin looking cakey, wrinkles and fine lines appearing more prominent, eyes looking hollowed out; the list goes on.
Changing up a tried and true beauty routine can feel daunting, so we wanted to help alleviate any feeling of stress; especially when it comes to something as fun as putting on makeup! Your makeup should work for you, and if applied in the right way it can even make you look younger. To get the full scoop on the best makeup practices, we chatted with Erica Taylor, an extremely experienced professional makeup artist with over 26 years of experience in the industry.Erica’s advice commands a large audience — in 2021 she started sharing her makeup tips and techniques for any age on her social media and has quickly become a trusted expert and has since harnessed over 1.5 million followers on TikTok. Below Taylor walked us through prepping the skin, to the final touches, all while keeping the end goal of a youthful appearance in mind. Growing older is a gift that should be celebrated and Erica’s advice not only recognized that idea but fully embraced it as well.
Exfoliate, Exfoliate, Exfoliate
“As we mature we have to exfoliate more due to our skin not turning over as quickly as it did years ago which leaves our skin more dry, textural, and lackluster,” says Taylor. When we neglect exfoliation in our skincare routine, this can contribute to makeup not blending smoothly into the face and appearing flakey. However, it’s important to avoid any exfoliating products with harsh formulas that can damage the skin barrier. A gentle exfoliant that’s great for everyday use is Dermalogica's Mini Daily Microfoliant Exfoliator which starts as a dry rice-based powder and develops into a smooth, foamy texture when activated with water.
Choose Your Skincare Routine Wisely
“Layering in serums and oils can make a major improvement in our skin prep as we mature,” shared Taylor. “Your makeup can only look as good as your skin prep.” Serums can be a splurge item, but our favorite anti-aging regenerating option from Olay can be snagged from the drugstore for under $30 and applied morning and night for an extra surge of hydration. As for oil, Herbivore’s $15 Botanicals Phoenix facial oil uses rosehip, CoQ10, and botanical extracts to provide hydrating and anti-aging properties to dry, mature skin types.
Your Primer Matters
“Opt for a hydrating primer versus a mattifying or silicone face primer,” Taylor says. Our favorite is clean beauty brand, MILK Makeup’s, Hydro Grip primer which utilizes niacinamide and hyaluronic acid for extra hydration and all-day makeup stay.
Switch To A Fluid Foundation
Taylor shared that when it comes to using makeup to look younger, “liquid or cream foundations are preferred over powder or matte foundations.” By using a liquid formula, you’ll avoid a makeup base that emphasizes fine lines. Although it only offers light coverage, the Tinted Cover from NUDESTIX glides onto the skin smoothly without creasing to provide an even skin tone and a flawless natural makeup finish.
Reach For A Cream Blush
“Consider switching to a cream blush with a higher placement to illuminate and lift cheeks,” says Taylor. She also offered that “one of [her] favorite cream blushes is the Kulfi Mehndi Moment Long-Wear cream clean blush in [the shade] Pinky Promise for a natural, lifted look.”
Creamy Textures Are Favored
If you’re hoping to hide dark spots, concealer likely has a permanent spot in your makeup bag. However, something to take into account when using this product is that it has a texture creamy enough that it won’t settle into lines. “Always check the texture on the back of your hand before purchasing,” advised Taylor. “When choosing concealers, going too light can accentuate under-eye issues - opt for a more direct match to your skin for the most natural look.” Erica’s current favorite crease-proof hydrating concealer is the Kulfi Main Match.
Choose A Lipstick That Sticks
Lipstick that bleeds away from where you want it to stay can be a problem especially heighten for those with fine lines around their mouth area. To combat this, Erica “suggests using a satin and cream lipstick that won't accentuate fine lines.” She went on to mention that lip products with a balm-like formula are great for creating a makeup look that makes you look more youthful. Taylor’s favorite is the Kulfi Heirloom Satin Lipstick, but Maybelline’s SuperStay Ink Crayon Lipstick is another affordable option that provides beautiful results.
