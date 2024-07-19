9 Top-Rated Target Makeup Finds Under $20 To Buy In 2024
As much as I love finding the best luxury products to treat treat acne-prone skin and dark spots, shopping for affordable Target makeup finds makes me just as happy. It's one of the places I used to consistently buy makeup from before Sephora and Ulta, so I know a thing or two about shopping on a budget.
Of course I know it's easy to spend more than you intended in Target because they have everything, but I promise these makeup goodies are under $20. They're also top-rated by other customers who believe their quality isn't affected by how much they cost.
Ready to take a bunch of screenshots so you can have fun on the Target app? Keep scrolling for 9 makeup finds you'll gladly spend money on.
Target
Live Tinted Huestick Color Corrector
This Allure Best of Beauty-award winning color corrector is optional when applying makeup, but I've found that it really comes in handy when my dark circles are out of control. It's formulated with hyaluronic acid, squalane, and vitamins C and E to offer maximum coverage + hydration!
Based on personal experience, you don't need to use a lot just because it's buildable, so a little goes a long way. It's tempting because the color payoff is great, but save as much product as you can for future use.
Rating: 4.1 out of 5
Target
L'Oréal Paris True Match Radiant Serum Concealer with Hyaluronic Acid
Whoever decided to start combining skincare with makeup is a genius because this concealer is one of the best Target makeup finds I've come across. I don't mind going to Sephora to stock up on my favorite Too Faced Born This Way Super Coverage concealer, but L'Oréal's version does the trick too!
Thanks to its serum-like formula, this concealer helps to minimize the appearance of dark circles while smoothing any fine lines that are left behind.
Rating: 4.4 out of 5
Target
Beauty Bakerie Bite Size Pinch of Flour Setting Powder
You can stash this adorable setting powder in your carry-on (because no one has time for TSA and their sticky fingers). It has an HD finish that'll give your makeup an airbrushed look and it'll tackle any overproduction of oil.Rating: 4.9 out of 5
Target
Makeup Revolution Maxi Reloaded Eyeshadow Palette
Coat your eyes with bronze shades that are perfect for the summer. I actually love this palette because you get 45 shades for less than $20!
You can choose matte shades that work well for a daytime look, or you can add a bit of shimmer when you're headed out in hopes of a meet-cute.
Rating: 4.3 out of 5
Target
Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara
I actually bought this mascara on a whim and it turned out to be the best impulsive decision I've ever made. It's only $5, but it does everything that high-end mascaras do, maybe even more! It smoothly lifts your lashes without irritating them which has everything to do with it being Opthamologist-tested.
You'll get an even distribution of product on the wand that coats your lashes and instantly begins volumizing them.
It may contain beeswax so you'll want to make sure you don't have an allergy to that before using!
Rating: 4.3 out of 5
Target
Maybelline Lifter Gloss Plumping Lip Gloss with Hyaluronic Acid
Lip gloss that has hyaluronic acid in it? Give me every shade please! I can't stop raving about how hydrating hyaluronic acid is, so trust me when I say this lip gloss leaves your lips so moisturized, without feeling greasy.
It does tingle slightly because of the plumping effect, but you'll hardly notice it after a few seconds.
Rating: 4.6 out of 5
Target
The Lip Bar Vegan Matte Liquid Lipstick (Rich Auntie, specifically)
The Lip Bar's Vegan Matte Liquid Lipsticks are known for enveloping and coating lips with the prettiest, long-lasting formula.
It applies like lipgloss, but quickly dries down to a matte texture that DOES NOT MOVE. However, that doesn't mean you'll feel it on your lips. It's infused with jojoba oil and vitamin E so your lips won't feel dry.
Rating: 4.5 out of 5
Target
Milani Baked Blush
When you're looking for a subtle flush that makes you looked sunkissed, Milani's Baked Blush is what you'll want to reach for. It has the faintest touch of shimmer to highlight your cheeks and it's also buildable.
Rating on Target: 4.7 out of 5
Target
e.l.f. Power Grip Dewy Setting Spray
E.l.f. has done it again with their Dewy Setting Spray, which pairs perfectly with their Power Grip Primer! Its makeup-gripping water and moisturizing properties lock makeup in place while providing a gorgeous dewy finish. But that doesn't mean your face will feel greasy!
You can find hydrating 5 percent aloe plus hyaluronic acid, squalane, and green tea seed oil in that offers a hydrated look.
Rating on Target: 4.6 out of 5
