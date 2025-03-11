We’re always super pumped for a new season, because that means a whole new crop of shoe trends ! Turns out, spring 2025 is bringing such a fresh energy to footwear – and you’ll be elated to know that all of this season’s trends blend style and the utmost comfort. From pops of pink to functional materials, the spring shoetrends for 2025 are anything but boring.

Get ready to step into spring with these 5 hottest shoe trends (with must-have styles)!

1. Pink Sneakers ASOS Adidas Originals Gazelle Bold Sneakers

Pink sneakers are simply so fun. They’re such a playful way to add a pop of color to your ‘fits, plus the color feels like an entire match for the spring season!

DSW Puma Club II Era Sneakers

Soft pastels and bold bubblegum shades are popping up more and more in designer collections and streetwear, so they can easily span across both casual and dressy looks.

Free People Keen Jasper Zionic Sneakers

Pair your pink sneaks with baggy or barrel jeans or even some overalls for an epic weekend outfit, or try ‘em out with a flowy sundress to add a sporty contrast!

2. Elevated Flip Flops Target Shade & Shore Palmer Square Toe Flip Flops

We all have that one pair of flip flops that has been through hell and back – and while they’re definitely okay to wear around the house to get chores done or check the mail, you can still sport some flip flops this season when it’s time to leave the house with more elevated styles.

OluKai OluKai Tiare Leather Sandals

Flip flops are stepping up with fun square toes, platform soles, and luxe materials like leather. They offer the ease of a traditional flip flop, but with a more refined look.

Free People Jeffrey Campbell Darcie Platform Flip Flops

Style your elevated flip flops with wide-leg linen pants and a fitted tank top for a polished, yet laidback look. They also wear well with slip dresses for an effortless vacation vibe.

3. Clogs Camper Camper Brutus Sandals

Clogs are totally making a comeback, and I am so here for it! With a blend of vintage charm and modern comfort, they’re super easy to wear with whatever outfit you want to pull off.

Free People Birkenstock Boston Soft Footbed Clogs

I like rocking my clogs with wide-leg jeans for an extra-cozy ‘fit.

SeaVees SeaVees Bodega Clogs

They are also fun to style alongside some denim shorts and fun socks for a quirkier look!

4. Fisherman Sandals Steve Madden Steve Madden Flicker Clear Sandals

These strappy, utilitarian-style sandals balance full-on comfort and coolness for the springtime. Originally designed for seaside practicality, they’ve been reimagined in more sleek modern designs.

Free People Dr. Martens Wrenlie Fisherman Sandals

The structured silhouette of fisherman sandals also undeniably complements the current trend of functional fashion.

Madewell Madewell The Milano Fisherman Sandals

Try pairing them with tailored shorts and a breezy blouse, or wear them with a midi skirt and a fitted tee.

5. Shoe Charms Free People Free People Shoe Charm & Pin Pack

Shoe charms bring total personalization to footwear, whether it’s through charms for sneakers or ribbons on heels.

Urban Outfitters Urban Outfitters Shoelace Charms Set

This spring shoe trend taps into the revival of Y2K style and the rise of more and more playfulness with accessories.

Anthropologie Anthropologie Icon Shoe Charm Set

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.