What To Expect in Your March Horoscope For 2025

Ava Dillon March 2025 will be powerful and involve lessons in love and communication, yet it is also promising that people will begin living more intentionally. We start with Venus retrograde on March 1. These next several weeks will have us reexamine our love connections while also taking a closer look at our confidence levels. You can be delulu when involving love, as Venus retrograde can rope in insecurity in established relationships. Set realistic expectations and observe how you have lived your love story so far. Refine and redirect once Venus goes forward in motion on April 12. Although it isn’t favorable to start dating, reflecting on your self-worth and what beauty means for you is more impactful. To support this phase, consider a self-worth ritual using rose quartz. Hold the crystal while reciting affirmations in the mirror, reminding yourself of your inherent value. This is also a time for energy healing — Reiki or guided meditations can help restore emotional balance. However, avoid major cosmetic procedures or hair transformations, or the results may backfire. Also, be mindful of making big purchases such as booking a venue or wedding dress shopping. Trust me, it will save you a lot of headaches in the long run.

Lauren Hemmert-Jensen Conversations will begin to energize as Mercury enters Aries on March 3, spiraling in quick new ideas and more grit involving plans. Tempers could flare, and patience levels may run thin, as Aries wants nothing more than to get things started. It is a good time to initiate discussions or plant ideas but not a great time to negotiate. Expect more gridlock in communication as Mercury retrograde (yes, again) begins on March 15. This is a period for you to take the backseat and reevaluate your past thoughts involving leadership, authority, and how you intentionally live your life. Journaling can be a powerful tool during this Mercury retrograde. Consider prompts like: “What leadership qualities do I admire, and how do I embody them?” or “How have I been communicating my needs, and where can I improve?” This retrograde can lead to a range of impulsive decisions or misunderstandings, so grounding yourself with mindful breathing exercises can bring clarity.

tamara antovic Eclipse season begins on March 14, and it kicks off with the Lunar Eclipse in Virgo. This eclipse marks the end of a chapter involving our habits and the beginning of a period of becoming more aligned with our well-being. It is a period to remove yourself from toxic situations and clear out the mind, body, and spirit. Your body knows what it needs. Engage in a cleansing ritual to align with this lunar eclipse — salt baths, decluttering your space, or walking barefoot on grass can help ground you. This lunation will reveal what is weighing you down and help you make peace with the idea of letting go.

Madi Fagan Then, Aries season begins on March 20, and in the middle of eclipse season, we will have to be mindful of burnout and more self-aware about how we can best utilize our energy. Aries desires movement, but with the eclipses happening, this is not an ideal time for spontaneous plans. Rest and observe your inner fire. Nurture it by granting yourself patience. Venus then shifts back into Pisces on March 27, immersing us in the need for more beauty and pleasure. Although this month may be sluggish involving plans, Venus in Pisces will feel like a breath of fresh air. Set aside time to engage in creative expression. Painting, visiting an art museum, writing poetry, or immersing yourself in music will infuse your life with magic. These artistic activities will help you channel Venus in Pisces' dreamy energy and bring a sense of peace amid the cosmic chaos.

Mathilde Lagarrigue Then, the Solar Eclipse in Aries on March 29 will begin a new era involving ambition and optimism in our journeys. As land-locked as you may feel this month, this solar eclipse will power up your hope and energize you to keep going. Any new ideas that come through are worth noting. In these next six months, expect momentum and continuous motivation. To harness the power of this eclipse, try a candle meditation. Light a red or gold candle and focus on the flame, visualizing your goals manifesting over time. This will help you align with the upcoming wave of ambition without rushing into impulsive decisions.

Júlia Lafulla March 30 concludes with a historical moment — Neptune enters Aries for the first time since 1861. It portends an era that will result in a powerful fusion of a spiritual movement and assertiveness. Humanity will thrive more on transparency and a direct focus on making things happen. Everything left unseen and left to the mystery will be revealed. The truth is key to making things happen. This transit calls for bold spiritual practices. Breathwork, fire rituals, or working with red jasper can amplify your confidence and strengthen your spiritual vision. This is a time to trust your inner wisdom and take steps toward turning dreams into reality. March is a month of deep shifts and preparation. Take it slow, listen to your intuition, and allow cosmic timing to unfold. The magic is already in motion — believe in it.

Key Astrology Dates for March 2025
3/1 Venus Retrograde Begins

3/3 Mercury enters Aries

3/14 Lunar Eclipse

3/15 Mercury Retrograde Begins

3/20 Sun enters Aries

3/27 Venus enters Pisces (retrograde)

3/29 Solar Eclipse in Aries + Mercury enters Pisces (retrograde)

3/30 Neptune enters Aries

Brit + Co Read Your Sun, Moon, & Rising Signs For Your February Horoscope Aries (March 21 – April 20) Hello, Aries! Expect March to be game-changing as several transits illuminate your first house of self and identity. Deep reflection, personal transformation, and energetic renewal are in store for you, but you must flex your ability to remain patient as retrograde and eclipses redirects your focus. Let's dive into your forecast: March 1 – Venus Retrograde What do you see when you look into the mirror, Aries? Venus retrograde begins in your sign before retreating into your 12th house next month, and the love planet urges you to reflect on your self-worth, beauty, and past relationships. Nostalgia may pull your heartstrings, and hidden emotions resurface. Focus on self-care and healing rather than seeking external validation. Expect the wheels to turn as your mind sharpens with Mercury entering your sign on March 3. If you felt hazy these last several weeks, this is your chance to find clarity in your ideas and the gumption to push through with your ambitions. Be mindful if your patience wears thin--your words may carry more weight than intended. The Lunar Eclipse on March 14 signals a time for you to take care of your body. Recalibrate your mind, body, and spirit these next six months as a major shift in your daily habits and work-life balance arrives with the lunar eclipse in your 6th house. This eclipse will force you to slow down if you've been overworking. Pay close attention to your health and eliminate toxic routines that drain your energy. Mercury retrograde begins on March 15. It is crucial to reflect on and review your current frame of mind and articulation. With the messenger planet in your sign, it is necessary to rethink your approach to self-expression. This is a period of introspection — avoid launching new projects and refine your vision this month. Miscommunications are likely, so choose your words wisely. On March 20, your season begins with the Sun entering your sign. Although many shifts are happening, the Sun recharges your energy and confidence, bringing a renewed sense of purpose. This is your cosmic reset button — use it to set intentions for the year ahead. Here is another cosmic boost for you: the solar eclipse will happen in your sign for the last time until 18 years from now (you made it!) on March 29. This powerful lunation signals a fresh start in your identity and personal goals. You're stepping into a new version of yourself—bold, ambitious, and ready to take charge. Be mindful of impulsive decisions as your glow-up will unfold over the next six months. A rare and profound shift begins as Neptune moves into your sign on March 30, launching a long-term spiritual awakening and self-discovery journey. Your dreams and intuition will take center stage — trust the visions that arise. Take your time to review your path. The Universe is rooting for you to succeed!

Brit + Co Taurus (April 21 – May 21) It is time to wind down and explore the inner realms, Taurus. The cosmos urges you to reflect and assess your emotional and spiritual well-being. With major activity happening in your 12th house, this is a time of release, healing, and reconnecting with your inner truth.

On March 1, observe your internal landscape as Venus retrograde unveils, inspires you to go through inner work, and prompts you to beautify your soul. When it progresses into your 11th house later this month, Venus will prompt you to pay attention to your friendships, support systems, and personal dreams. You may re-evaluate certain relationships, realizing who truly stands by your side. If past friendships resurface, reflect on whether they align with your growth. Avoid making impulsive social commitments, as clarity will come after April 12 when Venus moves forward again. On March 3, Mercury enters Aries, sharpening your intuition and bringing subconscious thoughts to the surface. Dreams may be more vivid, and hidden messages could reveal themselves. However, by March 15, Mercury retrograde begins, urging you to slow down. Miscommunications may arise, and you’ll benefit from journaling or meditation to sort through your thoughts rather than making big decisions. The March 14 Lunar Eclipse in your 5th house illuminates themes of creativity, passion, and personal joy. If you’ve felt blocked in expressing yourself, this lunation encourages you to release your fears. It’s also a powerful time to close a chapter in love—especially if a connection has been draining rather than inspiring. With the Sun entering Aries on March 20 and a Solar Eclipse in Aries on March 29, your 12th house is once again activated. This signals a rebirth in your spiritual journey. Pay attention to intuitive nudges, and allow yourself time to rest before stepping into a new cycle of self-discovery. Changes are brewing beginning on March 30 as Neptune enters Aries and this long-term transit calls for deep spiritual awakening. You’re being guided to trust divine timing and surrender what no longer serves you. Engage in breathwork, energy healing, or time in solitude to align with this cosmic reset.

Brit + Co Gemini (May 22 – June 21) As the social butterfly of the zodiac, March brings you an exciting yet reflective month, Gemini. The cosmos begins its work in your 11th house of friendships, goals, and networking. Venus and Mercury in retrograde this month sheds light on how you truly align with your intentions.

On March 1, your views will alter your feelings in your networks and friendship circles as Venus retrograde will help you see how far you are progressing with your goals and whether you are given authentic support. Later this month, the love planet moves back into your 10th house, granting you focus on career matters. You may find yourself questioning your professional relationships or re-evaluating your public image. Avoid making major career decisions or committing to new collaborations until Venus moves direct on April 12. On March 3, Mercury enters Aries, energizing your social sector and inspiring you to connect with like-minded people. This is a great time for brainstorming and creative collaboration. However, as Mercury retrograde begins on March 15, you may need to reassess certain friendships and group dynamics. Misunderstandings can arise, so be mindful of communication mishaps. The March 14 Lunar Eclipse in your 4th house brings major revelations regarding home and family matters. If you’ve been feeling unbalanced in your private life, this eclipse will push you to address emotional wounds or restructure your living situation. Pay attention to what needs closure or refining. As the Sun enters Aries on March 20, followed by the Solar Eclipse in Aries on March 29, your 11th house is fully activated. This signals a new beginning in your social world—perhaps a fresh vision for the future, a new social circle, or an exciting collaboration. Still, take it slow and allow things to unfold organically. On March 30, Neptune enters Aries and influences your long-term dreams and ideals! You may feel drawn to humanitarian efforts or creative projects that inspire collective change. Trust your intuition, but take baby steps to build up to something magical. Take your time navigating social shifts and career reflections, and allow the universe to realign your path.

Brit + Co Cancer (June 22 – July 22) Dear Cancer, March will be impactful as the focus shifts toward your career, ambitions, and personal beliefs. With several planetary movements activating your 10th house, expect changes in professional matters and long-term goals. On March 1, Venus's retrograde encourages you to review your current situation in your career. It may prompt you to pick up on an old endeavor or reflect on who you want to be professionally. Later this month, the love planet will move back into your 9th house. It will help you stand still and observe your inner beliefs. You may question whether your current path aligns with your values. This is a time for internal reflection rather than drastic action, as Venus will move direct on April 12. On March 3, Mercury enters Aries, bringing fresh energy and swiftness to your professional conversations. You may feel pushed to express your ideas in the workplace, but be mindful of how you communicate. When Mercury retrogrades on March 15, miscommunications or delays in career-related matters may arise, testing your patience and ability to adapt. The March 14 Lunar Eclipse in your 3rd house highlights themes of learning, communication, and local connections. This eclipse may clarify if you've avoided an important conversation or decision. Pay attention to new insights that emerge in the next six months. As the Sun enters Aries on March 20, followed by the Solar Eclipse in Aries on March 29, your 10th house of career and reputation is fully activated. A significant new opportunity or shift in your professional life could be on the horizon. However, since Mercury is still retrograde, pause and ensure you have all the details before making major commitments. On March 30, Neptune enters Aries, influences your long-term career vision. This transit may inspire you to pursue a more meaningful or creative professional path. Stay open to intuitive guidance, but remain practical in your execution. March is a pivotal month for you, Cancer. Take your time navigating career decisions, and allow clarity to unfold as the month progresses.

Brit + Co Leo (July 23 – August 22) Need a new perspective, Leo? March is a month of expansion and evolution, as the planetary focus activates your 9th house of higher learning, travel, and personal growth. You are being called to reassess your beliefs and long-term aspirations.

On March 1, as the prideful sign, Venus retrograde in your 9th house prompts you to look deeper and yet at all angles involving your passions before proceeding. Confidence is birthed as you open yourself to new approaches. Later this month, the love planet moves back into your 8th house, beckoning deep reflection on your intimate relationships and financial matters. Past connections may resurface, urging you to redefine trust and shared resources. Avoid making major financial commitments until Venus moves direct on April 12. On March 3, Mercury enters Aries, igniting your thirst for knowledge and adventure. You may feel inspired to explore new philosophies or plan future travels. However, when Mercury turns retrograde on March 15, delays and miscommunications in these areas are likely. Double-check all details and be patient when shifting plans. The March 14 Lunar Eclipse in your 2nd house illuminates your current status with financial stability and self-worth. If you've been struggling with money matters or undervaluing yourself, this eclipse may bring necessary adjustments. Release outdated habits that hold you back from financial freedom. As the Sun enters Aries on March 20, followed by the Solar Eclipse in Aries on March 29, your 9th house is wholly ignited. A fresh start in education, travel, or personal beliefs is within reach. This could begin an exciting new chapter involving your dreams, but take your time before making or launching these endeavors. Get ready to work on your third-eye, as things are about to get interesting.On March 30, Neptune enters Aries, powering up your spiritual perspective and long-term goals. Your intuition will be heightened, guiding you toward deeper self-discovery. During this long transit, travel pursuits, broadcasting, or book writing may fill your soul. Stay open to inspiration but remain grounded in reality.

Brit + Co Virgo (August 23 – September 22) How comfortable are you with revealing your heart, Virgo? March brings deep emotional and relational transformations as the planetary cosmos stirs up your 8th house of shared resources, intimacy, and personal transformation. March calls for introspection and strategic changes in key areas of your life. On March 1, Venus retrograde shakes up your 8th house, granting you space to review your inner needs and views on intimate connections. When the love planet backspins into your 7th house later this month, past relationship dynamics may resurface, allowing you to review commitments and lingering issues. Avoid making long-term relationship decisions until Venus Direct on April 12. On March 3, Mercury enters Aries, intensifying your focus on financial agreements, emotional healing, and power dynamics. Your mind will be sharp, but with Mercury turning retrograde on March 15, avoid making impulsive financial moves or diving into difficult conversations without clarity. Misunderstandings could surface, so be mindful. The March 14 Lunar Eclipse in your 1st house brings a major turning point for personal identity and self-expression. You may experience an emotional awakening, prompting you to release old versions of yourself and embrace a renewed sense of purpose. Allow yourself to be open to change to attract better opportunities. As the Sun enters Aries on March 20, followed by the Solar Eclipse in Aries on March 29, your 8th house brings fresh energy involving shared resources, deep emotional connections, or a financial matter that may need to be addressed. Since Mercury retrograde is still happening, take your time before making binding commitments. On March 30, Neptune enters Aries, and presents themes involving spiritual evolution and perception of power. You may feel drawn toward uncovering deeper truths these next several years, but be mindful of illusions or unrealistic expectations. Take your time navigating changes, and allow space for clarity to emerge before making lasting decisions.

Brit + Co Libra (September 23 – October 22) Expect this urge to revamp your daily routines and how you are connecting in your relationships, Libra. There is significant planetary activity centered around your 7th house of partnerships. This month encourages you to reassess your commitments and how you show up in your closest connections. On March 1, Venus retrograde begins its backspin in your 7th house, and these next few weeks will inspire you to reflect on how balanced you are feeling lately between love and daily responsibilities. To restore your well-being, allow the people-pleasing to take the backseat. Later this month, Venus moves back into your 6th house, helping you rethink how much energy you dedicate to others versus yourself. Hold off on major relationship decisions until Venus Direct occurs on April 12. On March 3, the messenger planet Mercury enters Aries, bringing spicy interactions and a direct approach to your relationships. Communication will be fast-paced, but when Mercury turns retrograde on March 15, it can fuel unforeseen blunders and unresolved conflicts to resurface. Be patient and focus on clarity in your conversations. The March 14 Lunar Eclipse in your 12th house lights up hidden emotions and subconscious patterns. Book a solo retreat or contemplate on what has been weighing you down. This is a time to release and make peace with the past. Pay attention to dreams and intuitive insights. As the Sun enters Aries on March 20, followed by the Solar Eclipse in Aries on March 29, your 7th house emits a lot of energy involving your connections. A significant new relationship cycle is beginning, but with Mercury still retrograde, allow time for details to unfold before making any firm commitments. These next six months will reveal what you truly want in your love story. Avoid being delulu in your love life, as the rose-colored spectacles may be challenging to take off in this phase of your journey. On March 30, Neptune enters Aries in your 7th house, influencing your perception of partnerships. These next several years will bring fantasy and magic to your connections. Be mindful of illusions or unrealistic expectations. Groundedness and transparency are key to mastering this transit.

Brit + Co Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Are you ready for your glow-up, Scorpio? Transformation in your daily routines, health, and creative passions is on the horizon this month as planetary activity focuses on your 6th house of work and well-being. This month encourages you to reassess how you structure your life and make space for joy.

Beginning onMarch 1, Venus retrograde helps you recalibrate your mind, body, and spirit with its sluggish motion in your 6th house. You may feel a little run down, and the best anecdote is through mindfulness practices and continued self-care. Venus' lesson is for you to observe how much you are spending your energy. Intention breathes preservation. When the love planet moves into your 5th house later this month, it inspires you to reflect on your creative pursuits, romantic connections, and personal passions. Past lovers or unfinished artistic projects may resurface. Avoid making major romantic decisions until Venus moves direct on April 12. Expect a sharper focus on work and daily routines on March 3, when Mercury enters Aries. You’ll be eager to get things done, but when Mercury turns retrograde on March 15, expect delays, miscommunications, or the need to revisit past work matters. Be mindful of burnout and double-check details. Reorganize and beautify your workspace to optimize your energy. The March 14 Lunar Eclipse in your 11th house sheds light on friendships and long-term goals. If certain social circles or aspirations no longer align with your growth, this eclipse may encourage you to step away and seek new connections. When the Sun enters Aries on March 20, followed by the Solar Eclipse in Aries on March 29, your 6th house is firing up. A fresh start begins at work, and health or daily routines are on the horizon. However, with Mercury still retrograde, allow time for adjustments before fully committing to new routines. Treat your body like a temple. On March 30, Neptune enters Aries and alters your perspective on health and service. Intuition will guide you toward more meaningful work and wellness practices, but be cautious of unrealistic expectations. This is the period of intentionally recalibrating your daily life, Scorpio. Prioritize balance and trust that clarity will come as the month unfolds.

Brit + Co Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21) You have been working really hard lately, Sagittarius. March sparks transformation in your creativity, love life, and personal foundations, as planetary activity focuses on your 5th house of self-expression and passion. This month encourages you to reconnect with what truly makes you happy. On March 1, love and the source of your joy grab your attention as Venus begins its backspin in your 5th house of romance and creativity. Your children will be the primary focus, and the love planet will show how you genuinely connect with them. It is also a period for inner child work or revisiting old projects. Later this month, Venus will move into your 4th house, encouraging you to beautify the home and hold off from scheduling renovations. Declutter your home and reorganize your living space. On March 3, Mercury enters Aries, energizing your creative thinking and desire for fun. New projects and initiating romance may be tempting, but when Mercury turns retrograde on March 15, expect delays, miscommunications, or the need to reassess artistic endeavors or romantic expectations. Be patient with the process. The March 14 Lunar Eclipse in your 10th house spotlights your career and public image shifts. A major professional chapter may close, urging you to realign with your true ambitions and long-term goals. Your 5th house is fully ignited as the Sun enters Aries on March 20, followed by the Solar Eclipse in Aries on March 29. A new chapter begins in romance, creativity, and personal expression. Since Mercury retrograde is lingering, take your time before starting new projects or endeavors. Allow things to percolate before jumping. Your paradigm shifts on March 30, as Neptune enters Aries. It propels you to become the artist of your life while also seeing love through a new lens. This shift powers up your imagination but may also blur the lines between fantasy and reality. Allow the creativity to flow but also remain discerning when exploring new love connections.

Brit + Co Capricorn (December 21 – January 19) What is pulling your heartstrings lately, Capricorn? March brings deep reflection on home, family, and personal foundations, Capricorn, as planetary activity centers around your 4th house of roots and emotional security. This cosmos encourages you to find stability in shifting tides. On March 1, Venus begins its backward dance in your 4th house, prompting you to reconnect with your roots. Stability can be found as you are open to being vulnerable with your family. As the love planet moves into your 3rd house, it will bring up past matters involving communication and messages exchanged with siblings or close connections. Clear the air by revisiting what has not been resolved. Home matters continue to transpire on March 3, when Mercury enters Aries, invoking serious conversations about home and personal matters. Ideas may flow quickly, but when Mercury turns retrograde on March 15, expect misunderstandings, home-related delays, or the need to rethink past decisions regarding living situations or family dynamics. Your inner truths take center stage on March 14 when the Lunar Eclipse in your 9th house broadens your perspective. Hold gratitude for every experience endured: this eclipse will help you close the chapter on what has been holding you back from new opportunities. Travel plans may shift, and new insights about your life's direction could emerge. As the Sun enters Aries on March 20 and the Solar Eclipse in Aries on March 29, your 4th house is powered up. A fresh start in home life, emotional well-being, or family relationships is on the horizon. Remember that with Mercury retrograde in motion, be mindful when making major home or moving decisions. The transcendent planet Neptune enters Aries on March 30, shifting your outlook on home and emotional security. In these next several years, you may feel drawn to create a more spiritually fulfilling domestic space or redefine what 'home' truly means. This is a time for re-centering and reconnecting, Capricorn. Let the past inform your future, but don’t let it define your next steps.

Brit + Co Aquarius (January 20 – February 19) Success happens in small steps, Aquarius. This month highlights themes of communication, learning, and financial reassessments, Aquarius, as planetary activity focuses on your 3rd house of intellect and exchange. Be mindful of how you express yourself and manage your resources. On March 1, it will be time to retrace your steps and observe how you articulate your messages as Venus retrograde slows down in your 3rd house of communication. You may feel overwhelmed and burnt out from brainstorming an endless stream of ideas. Your close connections may have difficulty keeping up, so have a journal handy to look back on when Venus Direct motion happens on April 12. When Venus moves into your 2nd house, avoid big purchases and focus on re-evaluating how you create stability through money and possessions. On March 3, Mercury enters Aries, heightening mental energy and fast-paced discussions. Your ideas may take off, but when Mercury turns retrograde on March 15, expect miscommunications, delays in projects, or the need to revisit past decisions regarding learning, travel, or contracts. The March 14 Lunar Eclipse in your 8th house stirs up this need to retreat. This period is ideal for open-hearted discussions with a significant other while addressing your fears. It may bring closure to joint financial matters, debts, or habitual patterns that no longer serve you. As the Sun enters Aries on March 20, followed by the Solar Eclipse in Aries on March 29, your 3rd house is generating new information and attracting new beginnings with communication while granting you confidence in how you share your ideas with others. With Mercury retrograde still in motion, hold off on presentations, pitches, or hosting events. Are you ready to evolve your ideas?On March 30, Neptune enters Aries, dissolving old ways of thinking and inspiring a more intuitive approach to how you process information and communicate. You may feel drawn to creative storytelling, spiritual studies, or a deeper understanding of your surroundings. Enjoy the ride!

Brit + Co Pisces (February 20 – March 21) Are you ready to step into your power, Pisces? March centers on self-worth, finances, and relationships, as the cosmos activates your 2nd house of personal values and financial stability. You are encouraged to assess how you invest in yourself and your connections. Venus retrograde begins its slow dance in your 2nd house on March 1. Analyze your finances and spending habits. When filing for taxes, look closely at everything before submitting your information to your accountant. As Venus crosses back into your 1st house, luckily, this will be an opportune time to beautify your inner and outer beauty. Avoid booking cosmetic procedures or trying a new haircut. You may question your image or values—take this time to nurture your sense of self before Venus moves direct on April 12. On March 3, Mercury enters Aries, prompting quick financial discussions and ideas for increasing income. Be mindful, as Mercury retrograde begins on March 15, leading to potential miscalculations or delays. Reevaluate your budget and spending habits before making commitments. Are you ready to close the chapter on how your story has played out in love and relationships? The March 14 Lunar Eclipse in your 7th house illuminates your current connections. A significant relationship may reach a turning point, revealing whether it strengthens or requires closure. Consider how your values align with those of others. Then your self-security levels up when the Sun enters Aries on March 20, followed by the Solar Eclipse on March 29, energizing your 2nd house and bringing a fresh start in financial endeavors and self-esteem. However, with Mercury still retrograde, avoid hasty investments or major purchases until clarity emerges. On March 30, your ruler planet, Neptune, phases into Aries, dissolving old views about money and self-worth. You may be drawn toward a more intuitive approach to finances and explore creative ways to attract abundance. Ignite your manifestation practice by learning more about money. Pay it forward genuinely, and you will attract serendipitous experiences.

