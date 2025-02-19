Tackle all kinds of terrain in these shoes.
15 “Actually Cute” Commuter Shoes That Ensure Total Comfort
You don't have to conquer your commute in uncomfortable, painful shoes – these commuter shoes blend fashion and function seamlessly! Whatever it takes to get yourself to work – perhaps a train, bike, car, or a good ol’ walk, these commuter shoes stand up to many different situations and make all the difference in a painless commute.
The best part? They’re still stylish as ever. From sneakers to flats, there’s a perfect pair out there for you.
Scroll on for our 15 favorite pairs of commuter shoes for every kind of commute!
Vans
Vans Mary Jane Shoes
With just enough dressy flair, these comfy Vans are the ultimate style option when it comes to commuter shoes. They're super easy to take on and off, though you could likely get away with wearing them in-office, depending where you work!
Anthropologie
Jeffrey Campbell Jellz Flats
For the warmer months, these flats will really let your feet breathe – which is much needed after a day spent in constricting heels or stuffy work boots.
Nordstrom
Adidas SL 72 Sneakers
Adidas sneakers will never not be stylish, and they're always uber-comfy. If your commute involves walking or biking substantial amounts, these bad boys will definitely protect your feet!
SeaVees
SeaVees Bodega Clogs
Easy to slip in and out of, these waterproof – yes, waterproof – clogs also come with some good traction on the bottom so you can step out safely in rain, ice, or snow. They're equally stylish with or without socks.
Naturalizer
Naturalizer Soul Intro Flats
With an extremely soft footbed, these semi-dressy flat shoes will feel like total heaven during your long commute. They're crafted from durable materials, too, so they'll last you a long time and stand up to lots of different terrain and weather situations.
Free People
Hoka Clifton 9 Sneakers
Hokas are endlessly touted for their comfort, so if that's what you seek, opt for the Clifton 9's. These will come in super handy if your commute is walkin' to work!
Rothy's
Rothy's The Max Square Mary Janes
Rothy's flats are not only commute-ready, but they're office-ready, too, since they're shoppable in plenty of more-formal silhouettes like these Mary Janes!
Reebok
Reebok Club C 85 Vintage Shoes
These all-white sneaks will match with any get-up, whether you're commuting or not.
Matisse Footwear
Matisse Tasha Loafer Mules
With a taste of office style but plenty more practicality (so easy to slip on!), these loafer mules are a commuter's dream. They may not be super suitable for walking or biking, but if you commute via car or train, your tired feet are gonna love 'em.
Sam Edelman
Sam Edelman Talia Velcro Sneakers
Ooh, nice! The pattern on these easy-on velcro sneakers will give you major style points wherever you wear them.
Blundstone
Blundstone Classic Chelsea Boots
Blundstone boots are beloved for their ability to withstand all kinds of weather and terrain, from country trails to city streets. All the while, they still look stunning with a variety of outfits and keep your feet comfortable with every step!
On
On Cloud 6 Sneakers
Renowned especially in the doctor and nurse communities, these sneakers from On are impressively comfortable and add a cushioned feel to your every stride. Even if you wear them all day long, you won't be experiencing any aches or pains. For your walking or biking commute, they feel like a breath of fresh air... on the feet.
Target
A New Day Sandy Mule Flats
Slip into these cute mules once, and you'll never want to take them off! They have a relaxed feel that's certainly going to feel great after a long workday.
Free People
Birkenstock Boston Soft Footbed Clogs
Same thing goes for these clogs – they come complete with a soft footbed that's welcoming as ever to tired feet.
Anthropologie
Back 70 Ghost Sneakers
These practical and stylish sneakers can be worn pretty much anywhere, for anything, at any time. The laces and side stripe details make 'em even more fun!
