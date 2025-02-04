My life wouldn't be complete without searching for the latest beauty finds that are kind to my acne-prone skin. That sounds like an overstatement, but I'm serious. As much as I love skincare products like vitamin C serums, I'm just as obsessed with finding (and wearing) makeup that's brown-girl friendly. Specifically, foundations are the first thing I make a beeline for no matter if I’m shopping online or taking my time to browse Sephora's shelves.

Here's a full breakdown of my go-to foundations for brown skin.

Sephora Danessa Myricks Beauty Yummy Skin Tint Foundation I haven't stopped praising this skin tint foundation since I tried it last year and there's so many reasons why. Similar to tinted moisturizers, it gives brown skin a "clean girl" makeup base that'll have people asking about your beauty secrets. Its radiant finish and infused collagen encourage a healthy glow while ceramides improve your skin's barrier over time. Plus, you don't have to use a lot! I've been using it non-stop since September and there's still product left.

Sephora Range Beauty True Intentions Skin-Soothing Hydrating Foundation This foundation is strictly for my brown skin girlies with sensitive skin that's prone to acne or eczema flareups. Rated as being the "best for combination skin" by Sephora, it also works for anyone whose skin can't choose between being oily or dry. It has calendula, chamomile, green tea, and kaolin clay in it to help target congested skin that's lost its luster. Prior to relying heavily on Danessa Myricks Beauty's Yummy Skin Tint Foundation, my makeup routine wasn't complete without Range Beauty's hydrating formula. I loved that I didn't experience allergic reactions to it and noticed an improvement in my overall appearance the more I wore it.

Sephora LYS Beauty Triple Fix Serum Foundation IMO, the best foundations have skincare ingredients in them. From ceramides to niacinamide, they're a must-have for brown skin and LYS Beauty gets it! Their Triple Fix Serum Foundation has hyaluronic acid which makes my skin jump for joy. Okay, my skin doesn't actually leap in the air but wearing this tones my oil production down. Get this — it has turmeric and ashwagandha in it! If you're confused because you have both in your spice cabinet, let me explain. The first ingredient is known for its soothing antioxidant properties while the second one lowers signs of stress in your face. Sounds appealing, right?

Sephora Ami Colé Skin-Enhancing Lightweight & Blurring Foundation Stick I've been team #liquidfoundation for so long that using a "stick" seemed unnecessary. But, I've been known to be wrong before, so I can admit Ami Colé made me a believer with this product. It's fragrance-free and has ingredients like baobab seed oil and soft-focus powder. They work together to tell your skin it doesn't need to make more oil than it normally does while preventing it from drying out. If you have combination skin, it's a dream!

Amazon Maybelline Fit Me Matte & Poreless Foundation Before I graduated to more "higher end" foundations, Maybelline's Fit Me Matte & Poreless formula was my go-to! It got me through the first few years of college so I have fond memories of it. It's nice to know it's still in the business of refining pores so they're not as open as they normally are. One note is that the finish is a little more dewy than matte, but that's not a bad thing! Some formulas can be too drying, so this just leans more on the side of not making you look like you've been sweating all day.

Sephora Nars Natural Radiant Longwear Full Coverage Foundation The girls love Nars and Nars loves us back! I've only worn this a few times, but I didn't have any complaints when I did. For starters, it offers up to 16 hours of wear which is great if you commute to work. Two, it's free of pore-clogging and harmful ingredients that could potentially cause acne breakouts, leading to dark spots on brown skin.

Sephora Estee Lauder Double Wear Stay-In-Place Foundation Every makeup forum I've been on can't stop raving about Estee Lauder's Double-Wear Foundation and I finally get it. This will make you look like the celebs and models in the magazine advertisements because it has a flawless finish. If you're not interested in looking dewy, this is going to be your new go-to because it's the true definition of matte. Again, matte shouldn't equal drying! It just means that you have a canvas that looks like it's meant to be admired from afar! The only reason I don't buy it as often is because it's pricey. However, I don't mind splurging at least once per year to remember why I fell in love with it.

Amazon e.l.f. Cosmetics Flawless Satin Foundation e.l.f. cosmetics can't do anything wrong in my eyes. Every product I've tried has worked well with my brown skin so I'm always going to talk about them. I like this foundation because it has a semi-matte finish that errs between radiant and smooth, which is good for those who can't decide which they like more. It's also incredibly lightweight and inexpensive! If you're not a fan of spending over $20 for foundation, I highly recommend you try this.

Sephora Haus Labs Triclone Skin Tech Medium Coverage Foundation Ah, Haus Labs. How much do I love thee? Let me count the ways. I don't know if it's meant to be for performance wear, but I once wore this on a busy work day where I sprinted up and down the halls during an emergency. Guess what? It didn't budge and only looked like I'd added a bit of highlighter to my cheeks. It has fermented arnica, intellizen 7 complez and bioferment 7 complex in it which sounds unlike anything I'd ever heard of in makeup. They combat irritated skin while healing it and protecting it from further stress. Though I'm not 100 percent free from acne (and never will be), I've noticed I don't break out as often since introducing this to my makeup routine.

Sephora Huda Beauty Easy Blur Natural Airbrush Foundation Last but not least, this super blurring foundation is the definition of "airbrushed." It's buildable so you can control the kind of coverage you want and it has one of my favorite skincare ingredients in it — niacinamide. Whenever I wear this, my skin's texture doesn't look patchy and I can barely see my pores. I'm not a fan of erasing my pores, but I don't mind looking "smooth" sometimes!

