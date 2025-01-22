Shop this season's best shoe trends.
15 “Super Chic” Flat Shoes To Instantly Swap Your Heels With
There’s truly nothing a lil’ shoe shopping can’t fix, and if you’re already building up your footwear repertoire for 2025, you need to be on the hunt for flat shoes. Where heels and chunky platforms once reigned, subtle, more low-profile shoes are inching into more and more the fashion limelight. Flat shoes come in all sorts of styles – these are the super chic flats, Mary Janes, slingbacks, low-lying loafers, sneakers, and boat shoes you’re about to see everywhere in 2025.
Scroll on to shop this year’s most stylish flat shoes – for every personal style.
Mary Jane, Slingback, & Ballet Flats
Nordstrom
Sam Edelman Michaela Mary Jane Flats
Metallics will always be marvelous. These shoes combine the popular Mary Jane silhouette with the classic ballet flat.
Nordstrom
Coach Claire Slingback Pointed Toe Skimmer Flats
What this shoe is lacking in height, it makes up for it with length. The dramatic pointed toe is so chic for work outfits and beyond.
Nordstrom
Vionic Orinda Square Toe Flats
If a pointed toe isn't quite your style, try rockin' flats with a square toe.
Nordstrom
Jeffrey Campbell Dancerina Mary Jane Ballet Flats
These cozy chocolate brown ballet flats will be on your regular shoe rotation come springtime!
Nordstrom
Naturalizer Connie Slingback Mary Jane Flats
These comfy Mary Jane flats also bring in the ever-popular slingback shape for added flair.
Rothy's
Rothy's The Double Buckle Mary Janes
These Mary Janes that come in a stylish burgundy color are the perfect everyday shoe!
Nordstrom
Dolce Vita Rodni Mary Jane Flats
Let those toes breathe a bit with some mesh flats. This style features that classic Mary Jane strap to keep your steps secure.
Loafers & Mules
Nordstrom
Sam Edelman Elaina T-Strap Flats
Any kind of loafer is bound to be huge this year. They're always going to be sophisticated, but you can easily dress them up or down depending on the day. The dark red color on these T-strap shoes is a nice breakaway from your typical browns and blacks!
Target
A New Day Sandy Mule Flats
Loafer mules are another easy-to-wear shoe style you need to try in 2025.
Low-Profile Sneakers
Adidas
Adidas Gazelle Indoor Shoes
You know 'em, and you love 'em: the Adidas Gazelles! These low-profile sneaks come in endless color combos. They're totally worth snagging if you like to build 'fits that prioritize comfort without sacrificing style. The three-stripe design will instantly earn you some street cred.
Anthropologie
Alohas TB.490 Club Sneakers
These similar sneaks have a fun foldover design that defies expectations in the best way possible.
Puma
Puma Speedcat OG Sneakers
When it comes to streamlined sneakers, the Puma Speedcats are the way to go. They've been popping up on fashion it-girls more frequently as of late, so you know you'll be on-trend when you wear 'em.
SeaVees
SeaVees SeaChange Lace-To-Toes Sneakers
The contrasting gum soles on these babies will definitely leave your look with plenty of visual interest, whether you style them more formally or go casual with it.
Boat Shoes
Free People
Jeffrey Campbell Yachting Day Boat Shoes
Believe it or not, boat shoes are also on the rise. These flat shoes have a preppy vibe that's perf for weekends or days off.
Reformation
Reformation Kyla Boat Shoes
These boat shoes from Reformation are a bit more elevated with an almond toe and a luxe-looking suede material.
