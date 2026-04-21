Crumbl's Best ‘Bundl’ Yet? A Look At The Limited-Time Mother’s Day Flavors

Mother’s Day is just around the corner, and if you’re looking for a way to sweeten up the celebration, Crumbl has the perfect solution. This year, the bakery is introducing the Mother’s Day Bundl: a curated, limited-time collection of cookies made specially for moms of all kinds.

Get your first look at Crumbl's limited-edition Mother's Day 'Bundl' below!

What's inside? Crumbl The Crumbl Mother’s Day Bundl features an exclusive lineup of three preset cookie flavors you can snag to celebrate mom this year. Available in both 6-pack and 12-pack options, the cookie collections come with festive themed toppers and are even housed inside an adorable Mother’s Day-themed box. Prices depend on location, but the general range is about $25.99-$29.99 for the 6-pack and $38.99-$56.99 for the 12-pack. The three flavors included in the Mother's Day Bundl are: Pink Velvet Heart Cake: A two-layer cake batter-flavored cake with vanilla cream cheese frosting and pink cake crumbles.

A two-layer cake batter-flavored cake with vanilla cream cheese frosting and pink cake crumbles. Pink Sugar Cookie: Crumbl’s classic almond sugar cookie topped with pink almond frosting.

Crumbl’s classic almond sugar cookie topped with pink almond frosting. Chocolate Covered Strawberry Cookie: A chocolate-based cookies & cream cookie topped with fresh strawberry cream cheese frosting and semi-sweet chocolate.

How to order Crumbl While Mother’s Day 2026 falls on Sunday, May 10, the Bundl itself is only available in-store during the week leading up to it, from May 4 through May 9. Because they’re expected to be in high demand, you can pre-order the Mother’s Day Bundl now to secure your gift early and avoid the holiday rush. Simply schedule ahead your delivery or pick-up order to take place between May 4 through May 9 and select your desired Bundl size (6 or 12-pack) from there.

Why it's a great Mother's Day gift Crumbl Whether you are planning a festive Mother’s Day brunch or simply want to send some long-distance love to her, this cookie lineup is a thoughtful (and delicious!) way to show your appreciation. The limited-time flavors were made to be shared, too, so they’ll make a fantastic centerpiece and conversation starter if you’re gathering the whole family together on Mother's Day.

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