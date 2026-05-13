My May grocery budget is absolutely quaking, all thanks to Costco. The warehouse has launched so many delicious treats that are downright perfect for summertime.

Leaning hard into viral food trends, this month’s lineup of new Costco arrivals channels the energies of high-end ice cream shops and patisseries. My most-anticipated item? The $9.99 pack of pistachio croissants that are loaded to the brim with pistachio cream, powdered sugar, and chopped nuts. I’m drooling just thinking about them.

Alongside this new bakery find, you’ll be able to track down sweet strawberry shortcake bites, viral candies, and even a new flavor of sourdough bread for all your breakfast needs.

These are all the seasonal sweets you’ll want to stock up on at Costco before they disappear this May.

@costco.so.obsessed Kirkland Signature Blueberry Sourdough Bread This new sourdough loaf features dried blueberry inclusions to sweeten each bite. Hearth-baked with a "robust" flavor, it's the ideal Costco buy for elevated breakfasts this summer. Just make sure to snag a loaf (or two!) before it disappears from Costco's bakery section.

@costcohotfinds Kirkland Signature Twice Baked Pistachio Croissants Another newcomer to the Costco bakery are these scrumptious croissants packed with pistachio creme, powdered sugar, and real crushed pistachios to top it all off. A pack of six treats goes for just $9.99 and offers the ultimate dessert to end the day with. I can't wait to pop one in my air fryer for a bit and eat it warm!

@costcodealsonline Rotten Sour Gummy Cruncheez Rotten's Sour Crummy Cruncheez candies bring the fun without a ton of added ingredients. They're made with 58% less sugar, 9 grams of fiber, and zero artificial dyes, sweeteners, or high fructose corn syrup. they're currently available at Costco stores in the Northwest region (Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Utah, and Washington). The $14.99 bag comes with eight individual packs of gummies.



Costco Edward Marc Strawberry Shortcake Bites These bites take notes from those iconic strawberry shortcake ice cream bars you'd snag from your local ice cream truck growing up. They feature a shortbread cookie inside covered in a sweet strawberry-flavored creme. This combo creates the tastiest crunch that finishes with some smoothness. Find the 20-ounce bag in select stores now for $13.04.

@nightingaleicecream Nightingale Brookie Dough Ice Cream Sandwiches Cult-favorite ice cream brand, Nightingale, just launched their mouthwatering Brookie Dough flavor in 12-packs of small "chomp size" ice cream sandwiches at select Costcos in the Bay Area. Each bite boasts a stack of a chocolate brownie cookie, a chocolate chip cookie, and a cookie dough ice cream filling for added indulgence. Find them now at Costcos in San Jose, Fresno, Sacramento, Santa Cruz, Santa Rosa, Napa and more.

@wildfoxfoods Wild Fox Foods Cocoa Crunch Protein Mix With a medley of almonds, cashews, protein cocoa drops, raisins, and pumpkin seeds, this new-to-Costco snack offers a protein-packed perspective on traditional trail mix with 7 grams of protein per serving. Find it now at select Costco Wholesale locations!

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