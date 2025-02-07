No morespending $5 on a single drink.
Costco Just Stocked This Starbucks Fave — For Only $2 A Bottle!
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Costco just restocked a very famous Starbucks drink, so if you’re a big fan of their Refreshers, you’re going to want to make a beeline to your nearest store ASAP.
Scroll on for all the details about shopping the Starbucks Pink Drink at Costco!
Costco
That’s right – Costco just added the bottled version of Starbucks’ Pink Drink to their shelves! This ready-to-drink version has the same “fruity and refreshing” effect you’d expect from the cafe favorite, as it’s made with the chain’s Strawberry Acai Refresher base and accented with coconut milk.
Costco
Each 8-ounce bottle is dairy-free, vegan, and has only 90 calories. The pack Costco is selling comes complete with 12 bottles, so you can easily stock your fridge with a fun little sip.
Starbucks
Costco fan account @costcobuys shared the newly-restocked Pink Drink with their Instagram followers and highlighted that their Costco location had the item listed for $16.99.
However, Costco’s website lists the 12-pack for $19.99, so the exact price may vary based on where you live.
Starbucks
Regardless, that puts each bottle of the Starbucks drink at around $2 each, which is significantly less money than what you’d spend for a freshly-made bev at a Starbucks location.
The Starbucks Pink Drink typically goes for around $5, plus tax. If you want to save on your Starbies habit, this new Costco find is a must!
Costco
Costco also carries many more Starbucks items in bulk like instant coffee, whole coffee beans, Nespresso pods, and even hot cocoa mix.
Subscribe to our newsletter for more Costco + Starbucks news!