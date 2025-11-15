When I think of Costco, the first thing that comes to mind is large packs of snacks for a cheap price, not luxury or designer items. The warehouse is known for selling bulk items like groceries or casual clothes, but apparently, they also have some more affordable ways to shop designer and name brands. I’ve even heard some people are shopping at the store for wedding rings since they have such great discounted prices.

With that being said, here are the best name-brand and designer items we’ve dug up at Costco in 2025. Who’s ready for some shopping?

Scroll to find out what designer and name-brand items you can actually buy at Costco in 2025!

Costco Saint Laurent Designer Sunglasses You can get these enviable designer shades from Saint Laurent at Costco for only $159.99. Why not save hundreds of dollars on the original price when the opportunity strikes? The ultimate win-win scenario, where you get to walk out in style.

Costco Burberry Check Cashmere Scarf Okay, you guys. So you know the iconic Burberry check Cashmere scarf that we all know and love? I got it at Costco for only $349.99. This is 50 bucks off the original price, and I refuse to go anywhere without it. It’s just as cozy, luxurious, and gorgeous as the scarf you’d pick up from the designer store, but with a more reasonable price tag attached to it.

Costco Roja Amber Aoud Parfum Have you ever wondered what heaven smells like? If so, all you have to do is get a whiff of Roja Amber Auod Parfum, which must have some sort of magical notes inside the bottle because there’s something so lavish and downright addicting about the scent. And the best part? It’s basically being sold for half the price at Costco. While it originally rounds up to about 800 bucks, the warehouse club is selling it for only $499.00.

Costco La Mer Face Products I’ve become a bit of a skincare junkie over the past few years, but unfortunately, my bank account will only let me buy the cheaper drugstore products. But if you’ve ever dreamed of using luxurious high-end products without the high-end prices, you’re gonna want to head over to Costco. They sell all the opulent goods, from La Mer to Cle de Peau, at half the price. Score!

Costco Gucci Guilty Pour Homme Here’s a cologne that’ll make you smell like the most luxurious person in the room. While stores like Sephora sell it for over $100, you can get it for significantly cheaper at the wholesale store. Oh, Costco, how you spoil us!

Costco Hunter Ladies’ Original Play Rain Bootie How can boots be so chic and practical all at once? That’s why I’m personally obsessed with these rain booties, since they’re as sophisticated as they are high in quality. They might seem too cute to be true, but you can actually get an excellent deal on these expensive rain boots by picking them up at Costco.

Costco Birkenstock Sandals Birkenstocks may be a pretty common shoe, but that doesn’t mean they’re budget-friendly. Most stores list the sandals for over $140, but at Costco, you can get the stylish and comfortable shoes for only $99.99.

Costco Jura S8 Automatic Coffee Machine How can you instantly tell if someone is classy? When you walk into their kitchen and you notice an Espresso machine as opposed to a standard Keurig, you know you’re dealing with someone who simply oozes sophistication. Or, at least, their coffee taste does. My sister invested in a high-end Espresso machine from Costco, and whenever I come over, I’m automatically impressed. Plus, it brews up the best coffee I’ve ever tasted, and this is coming from a true caffeine addict. The Jura S8 Automatic Coffee Machine is a great option, and while its Costco price of $2,399 might not sound cheap, it’s actually $200 less than its usual price.

What’s your fave deal on this list?

