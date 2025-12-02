8 New Costco Finds To Try Before December Ends

The best part about shopping at Costco (other than the free samples, of course!) is scouring the aisles for unique new finds. No matter if it’s a sweet treat or a cool-looking pantry staple, I'm immediately adding it to my cart. Something about buying it all in bulk makes it all the more special, too. Aside from tracking down the new Costco items from November, I’m keeping a keen eye out for all eight of these products that just hit shelves for December. Make sure to check them out before they disappear from stores.

Scroll on to discover 8 new Costco items worth trying in December before they're gone.

Costco Barton's Holiday Mingle Mix All of Costco's holiday finds look so good, but this snack mix that just hit stores is downright insane. Packed with pieces of chocolate-covered pretzel, caramel corn, peanut butter cups, and sprinkle-coated cookies, each bite gives you a bit of everything texture-wise and a lot of sweetness on the flavor front. A 24-ounce bag goes for just $11. It'll be an instant hit if you serve it at this year's Christmas party.

Costco Ascent 100% Whey Protein This clean protein powder's chocolatey flavor doesn't disappoint. It's formulated without artificial flavors or sweeteners, all while delivers 25 grams of protein per serving. On Costco shelves now, a bag of 58 servings goes for just $55. You'll be able to spot it in both Chocolate and Vanilla Bean – yum!

Simple Mills Simple Mills Sweet Thins Snack Variety Pack This variety pack of Simple Mills' Sweet Thins is the perfect snack stock-up moment, especially if you're wanting healthier products on-hand around (and after) the holiday season. Their snackable crackers are made with minimal, all-natural ingredients while still feeling like a nice treat! The 24-serving box is now available at Costco in the Bay Area, Southeast, Midwest, and Northwest regions.

Ritter Sport Ritter Sport Mixed Choco Cubes Ooh la la. European chocolate. How fancy! This delectable bag packed with 66 chocolatey cubes (I'm talkin' Choco Crisp, Whole Hazelnut, Double Caramel and Chocolate Mousse) is new to Costcos in the Midwest for just $12. BRB, booking a flight to... Nebraska?

Costco Oatly Original Oatmilk Fans of plant-based milks will want to keep an eye out for this delicious oat milk at Costco this month. It's so smooth, flavorful, and versatile, all without being made with nuts or gluten. I personally enjoy it most with homemade lattes, though it also works quite well in smoothies and other recipes in place of dairy milk. This 3-count box is $12 at Costco right now.

@costco.so.obsessed Kirkland Signature Triple Chocolate Loaf Cake Oh my. This is gluttonous... but I'm so here for it. When chocolate calls, I always answer, and this triple chocolate loaf that just hit Costco's bakery is undoubtedly coaxing me to plan my next grocery trip. Spotted at several locations for $11, I think it'd make an excellent dessert to bring along to any holiday gathering, whether it's a friend hang or a work event. Either way, I'm sure it'll go quick.

Costco Alani Nu Energy Winter Variety Pack Anyone else on their winter workout arc? I most certainly am, but it's not always easy to get to the gym when it's frigid outside. My energy simply tanks, but luckily, I've found great success motivating myself to move with pre-gym energy drinks over the years. This variety pack from Alani Nu is an easy (and tasty) way to make sure there's always an energy-boosting bev stocked so you can rock your workouts all season long. The 18-pack includes six of each flavor: Breezeberry, Cherry Slush, and Winter Wonderland.

Costco Pop & Bottle Organic Dubai Chocolate Almond Milk Latte Call me crazy, but the Dubai chocolate trend is not a trend to me. The heavenly pistachio-chocolate flavor combo is going to live on forever in my mind (and kitchen). That being said, I've fallen for this new Costco item: Pop & Bottle's Dubai Chocolate Almond Milk Latte. Every bottle is dairy-free, vegan, and non-GMO for guilt-free sipping, and a 6-count is only $17 at Costco right now. Not a want, but a need.

