9 Shockingly Good Costco Holiday Finds You Can’t Miss This Season

Costco has so much holiday magic hitting shelves right now. We're talking everything from sweet treats and charcuterie essentials to seasonal coffees and gift sets. The best finds are delicious and also make gift-giving a whole lot easier. These nine shockingly good Costco holiday items are truly too good to pass up, so consider this your official heads-up before they sell out.

Scroll on to discover 9 of the best holiday finds at Costco right now!

La Colombe La Colombe Holiday Draft Latte Pack Cafe runs suddenly became so overrated. This 12-pack of La Colombe draft lattes tastes just like your favorite seasonal sip – just without the expensive tab. It's packed with flavors like Peppermint Mocha, Caramel, and Vanilla to not only deliver your caffeine fix, but make the season bit more merry and bright. Midwest and Northwest Costco shoppers can find it in stores for $18.99.

Costco Platterful Charcuterie Kit Say goodbye to lengthy grocery trips spent running back and forth between the aisles in search of charcuterie goods. This pack has exactly what you need to host an excellent snack spread. For $109.99, you receive practically everything but the board: multiple cheeses and meats, crackers, honey, jam, mustard, nuts, olives, chocolate, and dried fruit. The kit even comes complete with a small bamboo honey stick and a tiny bowl for serving. Make sure to snag it before Christmas arrives so you can feed the whole party!

Instacart McCormick Finishing Sugars Variety Pack Bakers will be head-over-heels for these finishing sugars that just hit Costco shelves. The three-pack includes flavors like Chocolate Hazelnut, Candy Cane and English Toffee, all perfect for topping freshly-baked cookies or festive cupcakes for the holiday season. The bundle is just $9.94 right now!

Costco Starbucks Coffee Holiday Blend K-Cup Pods As good as Starbucks' holiday menu is, it's going to take a toll on your budget if you're constantly seeking out your next Peppermint Mocha. That's where this bulk pack of 72 K-Cup pods comes in – you can easily bring a taste of Starbucks home with you, all while saving your precious money. This Holiday Blend is currently listed online for $47.99, but pricing may vary between Costco locations.

Costco Ghirardelli Peppermint Bark Collection These are a holiday classic. Loaded with three different kinds of Ghirardelli Peppermint Bark bites, this limited-edition Costco find likely won't last long on shelves. For around $20, you'll get 42 pieces to snack on all season. This would also be a great grab to fill up your family's stockings!

Costco Olipop Holiday Variety Pack Olipop, but make it festive. This variety pack includes 15 cans of gut-healthy sodas with flavors like Ginger Ale, Crisp Apple, and Vintage Cola. The can designs are downright adorable so you can feel more of the holiday spirit every time you sip!

@costco.so.obsessed Lindt Chocolate Lava Truffle Set This highly-giftable find on Costco shelves now comes with four Lindt chocolate lava cake bake sets so you can make sure the chocolate lovers in your life are squared away for the holidays.

