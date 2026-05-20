Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial kickoff to summer, which means it’s time to dust off the grill, cue up the perfect playlist, and gather your favorite people in the backyard. But before you head out to stock up on burger patties and picnic sides, you don't have to spend a fortune to host the ultimate seasonal cookout.

Aldi is coming through with an incredible lineup of holiday essentials that will keep your guests full and your budget completely intact. From juicy grill-masters to the ultimate s'mores finale, here are the absolute best Aldi Memorial Day deals to add to your shopping cart this week.

Here are the best Aldi Memorial Day finds!

Aldi Seedless Watermelon (On Sale) Nothing says "summer is officially here" quite like a crisp, juicy slice of watermelon. Snagging a whole seedless watermelon at Aldi is one of the easiest ways to feed a crowd on a budget—whether you slice it into classic wedges, toss it into a refreshing feta salad, or blend it up for festive mocktail.

Aldi Pure Beef 85/15 Ground Beef Patties Every great backyard cookout needs a stellar anchor, and these pure beef patties are ready for the grill grate. With a perfect 85/15 lean-to-fat ratio, they promise to stay incredibly juicy and flavorful without shrinking down to nothing while cooking. Grab a few packs, melt on some cheddar, and watch them disappear.

Aldi Beer Bratwurst (Under $5) If you want to upgrade your grill game beyond the standard hot dog, these beer bratwursts are an absolute must-buy. Infused with a rich, savory malt flavor, they get beautifully snappy on the outside while staying tender on the inside. Serve them up caramelized with plenty of grilled onions and a swipe of spicy mustard.

Aldi Specially Selected Brioche Hot Dog Buns (On Sale) Don't let standard, dry buns ruin your perfectly grilled meats. These Specially Selected brioche buns are an affordable luxury that completely elevates your cookout. They are buttery, pillowy-soft, and just sturdy enough to hold all your favorite heavy-handed toppings without falling apart.

Aldi Parkview Uncured Beef Franks (Under $5) For a crowd-pleasing classic that both kids and adults love, you can't go wrong stocking up on these uncured beef franks. Free from added nitrates and nitrites, they deliver that nostalgic, savory backyard flavor with a great snap. They're a foolproof staple for any long-weekend menu.

Aldi Family Pack Chicken Breasts (On Sale) If you're looking for a lighter, high-protein alternative to red meat, Aldi’s budget-friendly family packs of chicken breasts are a lifesaver for larger gatherings. Throw them in a quick BBQ or teriyaki marinade overnight, then grill them up for juicy, crowd-pleasing sliders or chopped grilled chicken salads.

Aldi Little Salad Bar Garden Salad (Under $3) Balance out the heavy grill favorites with a crisp, vibrant pop of green. This pre-washed, ready-to-serve garden salad blend takes all the tedious prep work out of your hands. Just dump it in a large wooden bowl, toss with a bright vinaigrette, and top with some crunchy croutons for an effortless side dish.

Aldi Dakota's Pride Original Baked Beans ($2) A summer cookout simply isn't complete without a side of baked beans. Dakota's Pride delivers that perfect, classic balance of sweet molasses, brown sugar, and savory spices. Pro-tip: warm them up on the stovetop with a few strips of bacon thrown in to make them taste entirely homemade.

Aldi ALDI Steakhouse Potato Salad (Under $5) Skip the chore of having to make potato salad yourself. This BBQ staple is just as delicious made from Aldi as it is from scratch. Loaded with red potatoes, a rich and creamy dressing, and a perfect blend of savory herbs and spices, it delivers that robust, deli-style flavor without any of the peeling or chopping. It’s the ultimate shortcut to a classic holiday side.

Aldi Reggano Ranch and Bacon Pasta Salad Kit (Under $2) Pasta salad is the ultimate make-ahead side dish for holiday weekends, and this convenient kit makes it faster than ever. Combining the creamy, herbaceous punch of ranch with smoky bacon flavor, it’s a rich and comforting side that pairs beautifully with everything from burgers to brats.

Aldi Sundae Shoppe Strawberry Ice Cream (Under $4) Pick your flavor (or two or three) for a refreshing treat all weekend long. This rich and creamy strawberry ice cream is packed with real fruit flavor, making it the perfect way to cool down after a day in the sun. Scoop it into a waffle cone, pile it onto a slice of pound cake, or blend it into an old-fashioned milkshake. It’s a nostalgic, crowd-pleasing dessert that feels like a premium parlor treat without the premium price tag.

Aldi The Ultimate S'mores Trio: Baker's Corner Marshmallows + Benton's Graham Crackers + Choceur Milk Chocolate Bar When the sun goes down and the grill cools off, it’s time to gather around the fire pit for the ultimate summer finale. Aldi has everything you need for a premium s'mores station on a dime. Pair the fluffy Baker's Corner marshmallows and crisp Benton's graham crackers with Choceur milk chocolate bars—which melt beautifully into silky perfection—for a seriously upgraded dessert experience.



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