14 New Trader Joe’s Items To Try Before September Ends

If I may be so bold, I must say that fall is the absolute best time of year when it comes to food. Even before the Halloween and Thanksgiving buzz begins, the season kicks off deliciously with all things pumpkin spice, maple, and apple cider. Trader Joe's is embracing these fall flavor staples (and many more) with their latest grocery lineup, and I can't wait for my next trip.

Just for a little taste of what just hit shelves, the grocer's September roster includes the returning Pumpkin Spice Mini Sheet Cake and an all-new, ready-to-drink Pumpkin Spice Espresso Martini. Yeah, it's that good. But that's not all – read on for every Trader Joe's new item hitting stores in September. You'll want to stock up ASAP, because many of these fall finds are only around for a limited time!

Find 14 of the best new Trader Joe's items you can't miss in September below. They're all perfect for fall!

Trader Joe's Apple Cider Donuts Though technically not a new item, Trader Joe's Apple Cider Donuts are a returning favorite among dedicated shoppers like myself. I can't get enough of the apple cider flavor, moist cake donut base, and, of course, the signature cinnamon-sugar coating. These are excellent when paired with your morning coffee or some afternoon tea (especially once it starts to actually get chilly).

Trader Joe's Salted Maple Cold Foam Creamer No way! Not even a month after Trader Joe's dropped their Vanilla Cold Foam Creamer, they come out with a fall-themed can. Filled with both sweet and savory notes, it'll fill your cup with a nuanced flavor that totally rivals your fave coffee shop. As a full-on coffee fiend, I already know I'll be keeping my eye out for this one in September!

Trader Joe's Pumpkin Spice Mini Sheet Cake This one's also not brand-new, but anyone who knows what's what with Trader Joe's Mini Sheet Cakes will immediately want to get their hands on this pumpkin spice iteration! Packed with pumpkin flavor and topped with an insanely rich cream cheese frosting, this $6 gem will be your favorite ready-to-eat companion for this year's fall dinner parties and beyond.

Trader Joe's Maple Leaf Ice Cream Sandwiches Wow, just wow. As if Trader Joe's ice cream sandwich game couldn't get any better! These new treats employ two hearty maple leaf cookies that encase a serving of sweet, maple-flavored ice cream. I fear I could finish an entire box if I was left unsupervised.

Trader Joe's Halloween Joe-Joe's Cookies That's right: Trader Joe's first Halloween item for 2025 has been spotted in stores. Their signature sandwich cookie, the Joe-Joe, gets the spooky treatment for fall with pumpkin face cookies and orange vanilla creme filling. Yum!

Trader Joe's Apple Pie Spread This new jarred spread looks like such a good grocery hack to get the taste of apple pie – without actually having to bake one up from scratch. Made with chopped apples, brown sugar, butter, cinnamon, and sea salt, it can easily be spread onto toasts, bagels, and English muffins for apple pie flair. I could definitely see myself using it to top off some cookies or stuff into some dates.

Trader Joe's Pumpkin Spice Espresso Martini Now this is what I'm talking about! A ready-to-drink espresso martini with pumpkin spice flavor? I'm so in. This bottle will definitely elevate your next spooky movie night.

Trader Joe's Harvest Chocolate Collection Shaped like little fall produce staples, these chocolates come in white, milk, and dark chocolate varieties to spruce up your dessert spread. Each one carries a different fall-inspired flavor, like hazelnut, almond praline, or caramel cream, for a sweet surprise every time you reach for the box.

Trader Joe's Apizza Gouda Cheese Trader Joe's seems to be all about new cheeses this fall, with three new (and limited-time) cheesy finds joining the lineup. Not that I'm complaining, though! First up is this Apizza Gouda, which is prepped with marinated tomatoes, oregano, and garlic for an extremely pizza-forward flavor. Apizza cheese on a cheese pizza? Sounds like it was meant to be!

Trader Joe's Buffalo Blue Unexpected Cheddar Cheese Spread The second cheesy find is this new take on TJ's Unexpected Cheddar. In the form of a "beautifully buttery" spread, this baby is filled with not only notes of cheddar, but Parmesan, blue cheese, and buffalo sauce. My mouth is watering already! I'd try this with everything from crackers and veggie sticks to sandwiches and burgers this fall.

Trader Joe's Jack Of All Flavors Cheese Tray You can also snag this entire tray of Monterey Jack cheeses from Trader Joe's this fall. It has such unique flavors that I've really never even seen (or tasted) before, like Tomato Olive and Parsley Chive. TBH, I would host a wine night just to try them all!

Trader Joe's Juicy Apple Gummy Candy Trader Joe's candy selection is honestly so good, and though I'm pretty partial to chocolate, these fruity gummies look quite enticing for fall! They're filled with a liquid center, too, which reminds me so much of Gushers. Nostalgia for the win.

Trader Joe's Sliced Apple Cinnamon Sourdough Bread I already buy Trader Joe's sourdough on a regular basis, so you can bet I'm definitely going to be trying out this apple and cinnamon take! It truly sounds like something I'd eat right out of the bag for a quick snack, and when I'm feeling fancy, I'd use a slice as a base for cinnamon sugar toast. Genius!

Trader Joe's Butternut Squash Risotto Butternut squash is definitely more underrated when it comes to fall food, but Trader Joe's won't dare let it go unnoticed. This heat-and-eat risotto blends the gourd with Carnaroli rice, onion, white wine, grated cheese, and savory herbs for an undeniably fancy (yet super easy) feast!

This post has been updated.