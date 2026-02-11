If you thought the first round of Costco's February new arrivals was good, you're going to want to check out this list of everything the bulk retailer just dropped for the remainder of the month. Round two has officially arrived! Costco is keeping the momentum going with a fresh wave of mid-February arrivals that lean heavily into the high-protein trend so you can continue feeling your best.

Looking to shake up your winter grocery routine? We scoured Costco's aisles to find the seven most exciting new additions you need to see before your next shopping spree.

Discover 7 new must-try Costco items that just hit shelves for February 2026 below!

Quinn Snacks Quinn Peanut Butter & Honey Filled Pretzel Sticks In Northeast Costcos (New Hampshire, Vermont, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, D.C) for a limited time, these filled pretzel sticks are such a satisfying snack for the whole fam. They're entirely gluten-free, dairy-free, non-GMO, corn-free, and soy-free, too, so you can snack away sans guilt.

Munk Pack Munk Pack Protein Breakfast Bars Love breakfast, but don't always have time to make something filling in the morning? That's where these new-to-Costco bars come in. Each bar has 10 grams of protein, 18 grams of whole grains, and 6 grams of fiber to ensure you start your day on the right foot. You can find this 14-pack that includes Chocolate Chip and Cinnamon Roll-flavored bars for $16.99 at Costcos in Texas now.

@costcofam4u Gen Bake Almond Chia Protein Muffin Tops This 8-count of high-protein muffin tops is going viral since it hit Costco for February. Available in a tasty Almond Chia flavor, each serving of the snack brings 14 grams of protein. Snag the container for just $9.99 while supplies last.

Costco Brami Protein Pasta Variety Pack Brami's protein pasta is such an easy hack for working more protein into your daily diet. It tastes just like regular pasta, but each serving delivers a whopping 21 grams of protein. This Costco-exclusive pack is on shelves right now and comes with two boxes of fusilli and two boxes of curly macaroni. Serve it with your fave sauce, and you're set.

@missjonesbakes Miss Jones Protein Chocolate Chunk Banana Bread & Muffin Mix The year is 2026, and you can now enjoy your favorite baked good without missing out on the protein you're prioritizing. Everyone say, "thank you, Costco!" Available in Costco stores in California, Colorado, Arizona and Hawaii now, this bake-and-eat mix contains 13 grams of protein per serving to keep you oh-so satisfied.

@costco.so.obsessed Custom Made Meals Korean BBQ-Inspired Beef Skewers Costco also just stocked up on these pre-cut, pre-marinated beef skewers for February. All you have to do is throw them on the grill and enjoy! The pack comes with eight skewers that have been marinated with soy sauce, brown sugar, and traditional Korean spices for added kick. Plus, you'll get 12 grams of protein per serving. Score!

@costco_empties Tate's Bake Shop White Chocolate Raspberry Cookies Tate's Bake Shop's cookies are deliciously crispy, and their White Chocolate Raspberry flavor just hit Costcos for a limited time. This box contains six whole packs for $9.99 and is loaded up on sweetness for anytime indulgence. Stock up now.

