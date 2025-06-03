Costco's June 2025 lineup is brimming with summertime goodness! They just dropped so many fun things that make embarking on each trip a total surprise. From giftable finds that are perfect for Father’s Day to kitchen goods that’ll help you stay organized this season, these six standout items from Costco are definitely worth checking out!

Scroll on for 6 can't-miss Costco items that just hit stores for June!

Costco Hickory Farms Father's Day Savory Bites Crate This Father's Day-themed food crate is a must if the dad if your life is a big snacker. It comes with some summer sausage, different kinds of cheeses, crackers, spreads, and mixed nuts so he can graze all weekend long!

Costco Three Dots Pull-On Pant These cozy pants are perfect for any summer occasion since they're equal parts comfy and polished. No matter what you're getting up to, they'll flatter your waist, all while looking put-together.

Costco Pyrex 8-Piece Hello Kitty Glass Food Storage Set How adorable is this Hello Kitty Pyrex set?! We're obsessed. It comes with four lidded containers covered in the cutest designs. The pops of color will instantly liven up your leftovers or meal prep dishes!

Costco Queen Size Bed Wedge Pillow This super soft wedge pillow keeps your regular pillows from sliding down the space between your mattress and bed frame, adding a subtly plush feel once you go to lie down. It's also equipped with a handy side pocket that can fit your phone or other bedtime essentials like lip balm or body lotion.

Costco Manna 64-Ounce Stack Jug This insulated jug is the ultimate camping essential for summer, especially if you're traveling in a pack. Not only does it keep cold drinks cold for 34 hours and hot drinks hot for five hours, the set is also complete with four stackable cups so everyone can enjoy a sip!

Costco Mikasa Tivoli Garden Bone China 9-Piece Dinnerware Bowl Set Summer is the best time to host outdoor dinner parties, so why not upgrade your current setup with this stunning nine-piece bowl set? Covered in a serene floral pattern, you get three dinner bowls, three salad bowls, and three deeper all-purpose bowls to suit a wide variety of foods.

Subscribe to our newsletter for more fun Costco finds!