7 Mistakes To Avoid At Costco (& Make The Most Of Your Membership)

While shopping at Costco can feel like a total treasure hunt, you might just be making some major shopping mistakes along the way that put your membership at risk. If you’re looking to keep your grocery budget in order and discover only the best that Costco has to offer, you’ll want to keep reading for the most common mistakes to avoid when shopping there.

Before you embark on your next trip, here are 7 mistakes you don’t want to make at Costco.

Reddit 1. Going in without a plan Costco is huge, so going in without a plan or a grocery list can turn overwhelming pretty quickly. If you’re not the type to get overwhelmed, then you probably get super excited about all Costco has to offer instead – and while it's so easy to go shopping-crazy and buy large quantities of items there, you should be strategic about what Costco items you’ll actually use, when you’ll use them, and more importantly, how to store them all when you get home!

Reddit 2. Assuming all prices are good This one is a big no-no, especially if you’re watching your budget. Just because something is at Costco doesn't always mean it's the best deal! Smaller quantities or sales at other major grocery stores can be cheaper per unit, so make sure to check the posted unit price at Costco to ensure you're getting the best value.

Engin Akyurt / PEXELS 3. Skipping the gas station If you’re paying for a Costco membership, you don’t want to skip the gas pump! Costco’s gas prices are often significantly lower – so it’s worth filling up before (or after) each shopping trip. The same principle goes for more of Costco’s additional services like travel discounts, optical care, hearing aids, and the auto shop.

Reddit

4. Avoiding free samples Sorry, but you’re simply crazy if you don’t indulge in free samples! Costco;’s free sample booths can be a great way to try new products before fully committing to bulk purchases. Plus, they can be a nice power-up during your shopping trip!

Reddit 5. Shopping in peak hours If you also despise people-y grocery shopping trips, you’re going to want to avoid visiting Costco during peak hours. Costco can get extremely crowded, especially on weekends and weekday evenings. If you can pull it off, shop during off-peak hours (early mornings on weekdays) to avoid long lines and congested aisles.

Reddit

6. Forgetting bags or storage bins Longtime Costco members may already know this, but if you’re new to the Costco life, it’s important to remember that Costco doesn’t provide traditional shopping bags. It’s a good idea to bring your own reusable bags or have storage bins (like boxes) prepped and ready in your car for easy loading and unloading. Oftentimes, though, Costco will supply the boxes from emptied products.

Reddit 7. Skipping the food court The Costco food court offers some of the cheapest and most filling meals around. We could eat there every day of the week, TBH. When you take the $1.50 hot dogs and $3.99 chicken bakes into consideration, that’s pretty good. Don’t miss out!

Subscribe to our newsletter for more lifestyle tips!