Don't be caught making these mistakes!

7 Mistakes To Avoid At Costco (& Make The Most Of Your Membership)

Mistakes To Avoid At Costco
Tim Boyle / Getty Images
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserFeb 21, 2025
Meredith Holser
Affiliate and Food Writer

Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.

See Full Bio

While shopping at Costco can feel like a total treasure hunt, you might just be making some major shopping mistakes along the way that put your membership at risk. If you’re looking to keep your grocery budget in order and discover only the best that Costco has to offer, you’ll want to keep reading for the most common mistakes to avoid when shopping there.

Before you embark on your next trip, here are 7 mistakes you don’t want to make at Costco.

Costco Store

Reddit

1. Going in without a plan

Costco is huge, so going in without a plan or a grocery list can turn overwhelming pretty quickly. If you’re not the type to get overwhelmed, then you probably get super excited about all Costco has to offer instead – and while it's so easy to go shopping-crazy and buy large quantities of items there, you should be strategic about what Costco items you’ll actually use, when you’ll use them, and more importantly, how to store them all when you get home!

Costco Haul

Reddit

2. Assuming all prices are good

This one is a big no-no, especially if you’re watching your budget. Just because something is at Costco doesn't always mean it's the best deal! Smaller quantities or sales at other major grocery stores can be cheaper per unit, so make sure to check the posted unit price at Costco to ensure you're getting the best value.

Costco Gas Station

Engin Akyurt / PEXELS

3. Skipping the gas station

If you’re paying for a Costco membership, you don’t want to skip the gas pump! Costco’s gas prices are often significantly lower – so it’s worth filling up before (or after) each shopping trip. The same principle goes for more of Costco’s additional services like travel discounts, optical care, hearing aids, and the auto shop.

Costco Pizza

Reddit

4. Avoiding free samples

Sorry, but you’re simply crazy if you don’t indulge in free samples! Costco;’s free sample booths can be a great way to try new products before fully committing to bulk purchases. Plus, they can be a nice power-up during your shopping trip!

Empty Costco Store

Reddit

5. Shopping in peak hours

If you also despise people-y grocery shopping trips, you’re going to want to avoid visiting Costco during peak hours. Costco can get extremely crowded, especially on weekends and weekday evenings. If you can pull it off, shop during off-peak hours (early mornings on weekdays) to avoid long lines and congested aisles.

Costco Boxes

Reddit

6. Forgetting bags or storage bins

Longtime Costco members may already know this, but if you’re new to the Costco life, it’s important to remember that Costco doesn’t provide traditional shopping bags. It’s a good idea to bring your own reusable bags or have storage bins (like boxes) prepped and ready in your car for easy loading and unloading. Oftentimes, though, Costco will supply the boxes from emptied products.

Costco Food Court

Reddit

7. Skipping the food court

The Costco food court offers some of the cheapest and most filling meals around. We could eat there every day of the week, TBH. When you take the $1.50 hot dogs and $3.99 chicken bakes into consideration, that’s pretty good. Don’t miss out!

