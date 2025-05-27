Shopping for the dad who insists he doesn’t "want" or "need" a single thing (yeah, right!) is a challenge we're more than willing to accept. From fashion-forward finds to practical products that'll enhance his everyday routines, we've tracked down only the bestFather's Day gifts that'll leave a lasting impression this year and beyond – even for the most hard-to-shop-for dad out there.

Scroll on for 15 epic Father's Day gifts for every kind of dad in 2025!

Alohas Alohas Tb.490 Club Suede Brown Leather Sneakers These suede sneakers make a perfect gift for the fashion-forward dad, or, at least, the dad that aspires to be fashion-forward. Luckily, they're a subtle upgrade from his current everyday pair, thanks to the neutral color palette that's easy to pair with just about any getup – from casual to more formal.

Amazon Marlowe Best Sellers Kit Even dads that don't "need anything" still need a solid skincare routine. That's where this three-piece kit comes in handy! It's just about as basic as it gets with a face wash, moisturizer, and body bar – all of which take it real easy on his skin with gentle formulas.

Nordstrom Aura Frames Carver Digital Photo Frame Any sentimental dad is going to go crazy for this gift idea. This digital photo frame can store and display his favorite memories, whether it be a throwback to last year's vacation or a candid of the whole fam that'll surely make him smile.

Target Goodr OG Rectangle Sunglasses Sunglasses seem to be one of those things dads misplace quite frequently, so why not up his eyewear game with this stylish and durable pair? Not only are the frosty blue frames eye-catching, they're fitted with polarized lenses that keep his peepers safe with UV400 protection.

Hedley & Bennett Hedley & Bennett Essential Apron For the father that simply can't resist cheffin' it up (or perhaps he's more of a griller), this high-quality apron is the way to go. It's cut from a nice-feeling cotton canvas material that'll stand up to countless kitchen messes. One reviewer even noted its durability makes it "definitely worth the investment," so you might just want to snag one for yourself, too!

Brümate Brümate MultiShaker This insulated shaker is the premier choice when it comes to fitness-minded fathers. Hailing from our favorite drinkware brand, it comes with an agitator that ensures his sips aren't filled with protein powder clumps. It also keeps contents cold for 24 hours unlike most shakers and travels easily with a swinging handle for on-the-go moments.

Life Is Good Life Is Good 'New Dad Club' Crusher Tee New dads absolutely deserve to be celebrated this Father's Day. If he welcomed a little one recently, this cozy t-shirt with an easygoing fit and relevant 'new dad club' title will instantly become his everyday uniform!

1906 1906 Go Drops For the chill dad (yes, that kind of chill), these drops formulated with two milligrams of THC, five milligrams of CBD, and more natural additives like caffeine and L-Theanine serve as a subtle energy booster that comes in super handy for heavy workdays or long hikes. These low-dose drops also make a much healthier substitute for smoking while still kicking in quickly and elevating his everyday habits!

Tecovas Tecovas The Dean Boots Equal parts cowboy boot and dress shoe, these sleek leather beauties from Tecovas will last dad for years and years to come. They don't hit quite as high on the shin like real cowboy-like cowboy boots do, giving them a way more modern feel that's easily wearable with what dad already has in his closet, like jeans or cargo pants.

Nordstrom Salt & Stone Bergamot & Hinoki Body Wash This fancy body wash will give any dad's day a fresh start with exquisite notes of eucalyptus, orange blossom, vetiver, amber, bergamot, and grapefruit. It's a great self care-centered gift to grab for Father's Day that isn't marketed to be overly manly (AKA too cheesy) when it comes to the scent or packaging.

Compartés Compartés Nightcap Whiskey Dark Chocolate Bar This dark chocolate bar nods to the most classic Father's Day gift: whiskey. It definitely takes a sweeter route, though! Infused with the popular spirit, each bite is delightfully boozy and pairs exceptionally well with actual whiskey.

Amazon Therabody TheraGun Help dad say 'goodbye' to any gnarly knots or tight muscles with this luxe massage gun. Fit with three attachments and three speeds that target all kinds of aches and pains, he can find his very own personalized method for simply recovering and relaxing. It's fairly lightweight and surprisingly easy to use, thanks to the ergonomic handle design that works around any angle.

Amazon Nespresso Vertuo Plus Deluxe Coffee & Espresso Maker by De'Longhi Sometimes brewed coffee just doesn't cut it – dad needs a big, tall glass full of espresso! The Nespresso Vertuo makes prepping the perfect cup of joe so simple with four serving options: a 5-ounce coffee, an 8-ounce coffee, a single espresso shot, or a double espresso shot. All he has to do is pop in a pod and press the button to kickstart the day with some seriously good caffeine!

Amazon Timex Weekender Analog Watch This watch will add some subtle swag to dad's already-cool outfits. It makes a great affordable gift that still leaves an impression! It even comes in 11 other designs so you can narrow down one that looks exactly his style.

Target Goodfellow & Co Cruz Genuine Suede Clog Slippers Let's be real – dad's old house shoes deserve an upgrade. These no-frills slippers from Target have a luxe feel thanks to the real suede material that spans across the tops. He'll love how easy they are to put on and take off, though he probably won't want to take them off after he steps into them!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.