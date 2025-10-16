Keep your eyes peeled.
7 Costco Pumpkin Spice Finds To Try Before Fall Ends
Meredith Holser is the Shopping Editor at Brit + Co, covering everything from seasonal fashion trends and the best grocery finds from Trader Joe's to shoes actually worth splurging on and life-changing beauty products. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Pumpkin spice season always feels like it passes in a flash, which is exactly why you’ve got to make the most of it with pumpkin-flavored treats while it lasts. Luckily, Costco’s well-stocked with cozy, pumpkin-y picks that are perfect for savoring sweater weather. Keep an eye out for these delicious products before fall's over!
These 7 seasonal Costco finds are worth grabbing before they disappear for the season!
Alden's Organic
Alden's Organic Pumpkin Cheesecake Sammies
These ice cream sandwiches inspired by pumpkin cheesecake are simply too good to pass up this year. It's like getting two desserts in one easy-to-eat treat.
Pumpkin Pie Perfect Bar
If you're on your protein game, these pumpkin pie-flavored bars are, well, perfect! They're made simply and give you a nice 14 grams of protein for on-the-go fall adventures.
Costco
Kirkland Signature Pumpkin Pie
Costco's bakery pops off once fall and the holidays roll around. The first sign that the season's begun? Their pumpkin pies are baaaack! They're downright classic and one absolutely belongs on your kitchen counter at least once this year.
Costco
Miss Jones Organic Pumpkin Bread Mix
This bake-and-eat pumpkin bread mix comes with extra cream cheese icing and cinnamon streusel topping for added indulgence. You'll definitely want to pick up a few boxes after you fall in love with your first batch since it delivers homemade vibes without you having to really hassle.
Costco
Costco Bakery Pumpkin Streusel Muffins
And speaking of streusel, Costco's bakery is also stocked with these bodacious pumpkin muffins for all your fall breakfast and midnight snacking needs. We highly recommend heating them up with a slab of butter or pumpkin spread. Yum.
Costco
Premier Protein Limited-Edition Pumpkin Spice Shake
Premier Protein's latest seasonal flavor is none other than Pumpkin Spice, and you can find it in bulk at Costco to fuel your entire fall. Every sip is rich and oh-so satiating with 30 grams of protein.
Pumpkin Cheesecake
Topped to the gods with a thick graham cracker crust, whipped cream, and graham cracker crumbles, this rich pumpkin cheesecake has stolen the hearts of fall treat-loving Costco shoppers.
This post has been updated.